Lionsgate

Pop culture in April 2019 will be dominated by the return of Game of Thrones and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, but there’s other notable shows and movies (but mostly movies) coming out that month, too. Shazam!, Pet Sematary, and Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie (hopefully the last two aren’t a crossover) come out on April 5, and a week later sees the release of the much-anticipated Hellboy reboot, starring David Harbour as the titular Beast of the Apocalypse. It’s a packed month, but the Stranger Things star wants everyone to know that one (1) Hellboy will be here before 50 percent of the Avengers.

“Awwwww, crap… Look who’s coming in April. No, not the 50% still left of the Avengers – hell, that’s practically May,” Harbour wrote on Instagram. “April 12th showers bring one Big Red Flower, beast of the apocalypse, The right hand of doom, the buttkicker of the BPRD, and a host of all kinds of big ole giants and witches and fairies and janky overgrown ugly pig monsters from your nightmares.” Now that’s hype. He also revealed a motion poster, and that the trailer for the Neil Marshall-directed film, which also stars Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, and Daniel Dae Kim, comes out this Thursday.