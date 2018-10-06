Saturday morning’s panel for the Hellboy reboot was one of the biggies at this year’s New York Comic Con, especially since it offered the first sizable look at the reboot starring David Harbour.

There was a two-minute sizzle reel, which Harbour — who’s so popular as Chief Hopper on Stranger Things that fans have had him officiate their wedding in character — boasted wouldn’t be heading online. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was “[f]ast-paced and filled with action,” and that Harbour’s cigar-chomping demon scion made for “a witty, violent hero who has little patience for the supernatural world around him, or even the other members of the B.P.R.D. [Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense] who aren’t thrilled at working with him.”

Attendees also learned more about the tone, and how it would differ from the previous two Hellboy films made by Guillermo del Toro. Those entries, from 2004 and 2008, were more thriller-fantasies, making extensive use of del Toro’s yen for strange and mystifying creatures. This one, helmed by Neil Marshall and due in April of next year, will be more like Mike Mignola’s comic, according to Mignola himself.

“This version is so close to the comic that we will be able to go back to the comic to pick what happens next,” Mignola said.

“It’s a little darker and it’s a little funnier,”said actor Daniel Dae Kim, who plays B.P.R.D. agent Ben Daimio. Neil is a very funny man, and that’s something that a lot of people don’t get to see.”