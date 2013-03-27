How Harvey Weinstein apparently played the press on the last day of Oscar voting

Remember back on February 19 when The Weinstein Company put out a press release announcing that director David O. Russell would be taking the reins on “The Ends of the Earth,” from a script by “Argo” writer Chris Terrio? But the Russell quote in the release said nothing about the project and everything about actress Jennifer Lawrence, who starred in his awards contender “Silver Linings Playbook” and was attached to the project?
“Jennifer possesses a self-deprecating humor that made all of the cast and crew feel at ease,” Russell said of the Oscar-nominated (now Oscar-winning) actress in the release. “She is that kind of person. She is the most dedicated person I know. She is devoted to her family and they have been the true inspiration for her character and integrity. Her acting is effortless and she always makes it look easy.”
It was a big love letter on the final day of Oscar voting to an actress in the thick of the Oscar conversation…but little more. Terrio was making it clear to journalists that he had no knowledge of any of it and hadn’t even met Russell, but entertainment news outlets (yes, including HitFix) ran the news because there was really no reason on the face of it to think the press release was bogus.
But it was. And that’s finally coming out now.
No one is quoted in Pamela McClintock’s piece, but the report notes that people close to the project are saying Russell was never committed to it. A few months back, before the release hit, my own source said Russell wasn’t interested because he “didn’t want to do another incest movie” (and was, of course, surprised when the release hit). Terrio’s script tells the true-life love story of oil tycoon Ernest Marland, who lost everything after engaging in a controversial love affair with his adopted daughter Lydie. Russell’s debut film, meanwhile, was the award-winning 1994 incest comedy “Spanking the Monkey.”
Terrio told me just after the Academy Awards, which saw him walk away with an Oscar for writing “Argo,” that he was trying to be as zen as possible about the situation. But nevertheless, it was obviously a bit of expert posturing by Weinstein at the end of what was already one of the dirtier seasons on record. (And really, anyone who doesn’t think this last Oscar season had more than its fair share of skullduggery just wasn’t paying attention.)
Former Variety film editor Josh Dickey, who this week transitioned over to TMZ, let it be known earlier today that he “turned in a deeply sourced column” the day after the Oscars about the shenanigans that were afoot throughout. But Variety editors shot it down. That’s hardly surprising, since the 108-year-old trade, which sold for relative pennies to Penske Media Coporation in October, is historically the last place one would expect to rock the industry boat. “At the time [of the release], multiple sources close to ‘Ends of the Earth’ said [the] David O. Russell announcement was TOTAL bogus,” Dickey went on. “Not that it wasn’t obvious.”
Obvious or not, again, they ran it anyway. When the system can be so easily rigged, who can blame someone like Weinstein for playing it like a harp, particularly in this age where Deadline will run anything it’s handed without a second thought as the (Penske-owned) blog has become a virtual bulletin board for unvetted Hollywood gossip and “news?” This didn’t move the needle much on votes or anything, but it was a nice way to have “Silver Linings Playbook” dominating headlines on the last day of Oscar voting.
I do hope the project finds a talented craftsman soon. It’s a very beautiful script and will absolutely be an awards player when it finds its way to screens, I guarantee it. But even though people close to Russell and Weinstein are claiming the director is “still seriously considering it,” it seems fair to say right now that the February 19 release was a jump of the gun, and a shrewd one at that.
Russell and Lawrence will, however, be re-teaming on the currently untitled “ABSCAM” project formerly known as “American Bullshit.” The Sony Pictures release recently staked out a December 13 limited release date, so expect to be hearing more about that in the upcoming awards season.
Ugh. I really feel if the campaign season had gone on for just one week longer, Silver Linings Playbook might have gone all the way. I went into the ceremony frightened that Russell had a very real chance to win both Director and Screenplay, and his BAFTA win sure seemed to signify momentum. Even Roger Ebert switched his prediction to SLP at the last minute (after calling the Shakespeare In Love and Crash upsets in the past).
And so I’m curious, Kris, what you think of the elongated awards season next year, with the ceremony now back in March. If there’s a steamrolling frontrunner like Argo next year, could the longer post-nomination process give voters a chance to get bored with said frontrunner all over again?
I don’t think it would have changed the outcome much this past season. It didn’t change things all that much for the 2005 season when the Olympics pushed the Oscars to March so I really don’t think it will this time around. But every year is different.
TIL when I decide I want an Oscar, I’m going to make friends with Harvey. Heck, I have known that for some time. On one hand, yeah, he kind of is annoying about the obsession with Oscar. On the other hand, the films he champions often are worth fighting for, even though the fights get a little dirty — the ones he guns hardest for tend to deserve their awards. Even if there is another film or actor out there more deserving who did a better job, he’s not going to pull a Pia Zadora Golden Globes moment. It’s interesting that every year, Harvey’s the one who ends up looking sleazy and his films and their casts and crews usually end up smelling like roses. I don’t think that is an accident and for some reason I find that a little bit admirable.
However, I think he is behind a huge conspiracy to get Marchesa on the backs of actresses. All the other stuff I would give a pass on; Marchesa is horrible. “Wear my mildly talented wife’s hideous gowns and I’ll get you an Oscar” — that could be the basis for an entertaining thriller. There can be no other reason starlets wear Marchesa, or that it even exists.
Approve of his tactics or not, Harvey is like no other, a true award season genius.
I’m really curious how August: Osage County is going to pan out since Harvey is a a producer, along with George Clooney and Grant Heslov.
It either will win BP easily, with the (un)holy alliance of Clooney/Weinstein ass-kissing and publicity stunts, or people will find the combination overkill and/or might be tired of both of them.
But I’m guessing it’s the former.
Ahh Kris, still whining about Harvey/SLP. I thought you were past this. If this was Affleck/Argo, something tells me you wouldn’t have posted shit If Russell still does this, you’re the one that looks dumb here.
Sigh…what a tired, pitiful comment.
If this was Affleck/Argo, I would have posted it, yes. And if Russell decides to do the project, I won’t look any “dumber” than Pamela McClintock, who reported what countless people heard around the time of the Oscars (including me), but didn’t report.
If I have it out for Harvey and SLP so bad, why wouldn’t I have written it up then? Oh right — because you’ve breathlessly mythologized nothing into something, that’s why.
If anyone needs to move past anything, it seems to be you. I’m good.
Harvey Weinstein is a media whore scumbag, and eventually Academy members will tire of his duplicitous ways. This untrustworthy jerk will do anything necessary to win. After Weinstein’s lies were reported, I truly wish David O. Russell & Chris Terrio called Harvey out on his bogus lies.
LOL!…as if Weinstein is the only wheeler/dealer during Oscar season!. I’m not bothered at all (I can think of too many other far important things in this world to get upset about) besides, I loved SLP, and I’m thrilled that Jennifer Lawrence won for Best Actress. “Ends of the Earth” will be made whether Russell directs or not…there are plenty of talented directors who would love the opportunity because, as THR notes, the script is fantastic, the film has a great pedigree (Oscar winner Lawrence attatched, etc.,). Harvey won’t have any problems finding a director. One thing is for sure: it has Oscar potential written all over it…can’t wait to see it!.
Delvin, I didn’t care for the forgettable SLP, and Jennifer Lawrence didn’t deserve her win nor her Oscar nomination. Watts or Riva should have won the Oscar for Best Actress.