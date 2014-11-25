Hugh Jackman menaces Peter Pan and Hook in new ‘Pan’ trailer

#Pan #Cara Delevingne #Jurassic World
11.25.14 3 years ago

Warner Bros.

Let the battle of the trailers begin.

Just minutes after the highly-anticipated first look at “Jurassic World” roared to life, and with “Star Wars” trailer news still hanging in the air, Warner Bros. has unleashed the first trailer for “Pan,” their upcoming re-imagining of the origin of Peter Pan.

The clip gives fans their first real look at the the cast in their elaborate costumes and director Joe Wright's vision of the oft-depcited Neverland.

It begins with Peter (Levi Miller) as just another Dickensian orphan struggling against the system, before he's soon swept off to Neverland where he becomes allies with a very caucasian Tiger Lily (Rooney Mara) and a young Hook (not yet a Captain), played by Garrett Hedlund. They'll soon do battle with the nefarious pirate Blackbeard (Hugh Jackman), who seems to be enjoying the gig. Colorful and upbeat, it actually looks a lot like Spielberg's much-maligned “Hook.”

Watch it here:

Directed by Wright (“Atonement,” “Hanna”), “Pan” also stars Amanda Seyfried, Cara Delevingne, Kathy Burke and Adeel Akhtar as a young Smee. 

It's not to be confused with NBC's upcoming live musical, or the modern-day sitcom being developed at the same network. 

“Pan” opens July 17.

TOPICS#Pan#Cara Delevingne#Jurassic World
TAGSAMANDA SEYFRIEDCARA DELEVINGNEGARRETT HEDLUNDHUGH JACKMANJM BarrieJOE WRIGHTJURASSIC WORLDLEVI MILLERPANPeter PanROONEY MARATRAILER

