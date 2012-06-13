J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Trek 2’ shooting key scenes in IMAX

J.J. Abrams” “Star Trek 2” is going IMAX.

The sequel to the 2009 reboot will be released on the big, big 3D screen, and Abrams revealed that several key scenes have been shot in the format.

“Star Trek” was also released in IMAX, as well as the Abrams-produced “Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” but this will be Abrams first time directing scenes using IMAX equipment. It’s going to be big.

“Lost” vet Damon Lindelof (who recently penned Ridley Scott’s divisive “Prometheus”) teamed with Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman (“Transformers”) to write the screenplay.

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, and Bruce Greenwood are all reprising their various roles from the first film. They are joined by new cast members Peter Weller and Alice Eve.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now. Abrams recently revealed that the film will feature Klingons, although rumors persist that newcomer Benedict Cumberbatch is playing the dreaded adversary Khan (despite denials).

“We were so thrilled with the creative results of shooting IMAX for “Mission: Impossible” that we jumped at the chance to use the format for “Star Trek,'” said Abrams in a statement. “All expectations were exceeded — the action and resolution is insane at this scale. We cannot wait for audiences to see the crew of the Enterprise in a way they never have before.”

“J.J. and the filmmaking team behind the “Star Trek” franchise are once again working to give audiences one of the best film going experiences available today,” added Paramount Pictures’ Rob Moore. “Following the great success of the first film in the newly revived franchise, the sequel to “Star Trek” will no doubt be among the top choices for moviegoers next summer.”

“We are extremely proud to be continuing our successful partnership with Paramount Pictures, J.J., Bryan Burk, Bad Robot and the entire “Star Trek” team through this iconic franchise that has the perfect DNA for IMAX fans,” said IMAX chairman Greg Foster.

Abrams’ first “Star Trek” grossed over $375 million worldwide in 2009.

“Star Trek 2” opens nationwide May 17, 2013.