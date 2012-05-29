‘Star Trek 2’ star Simon Pegg denies Khan rumors

05.30.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

“Star Trek 2” star Simon Pegg has put the kibosh on those pesky “Benedict Cumberbatch is playing Khan” rumors. In fact, he’s irritated you’re even speculating about it.

“It”s not Khan,” said Pegg in a recent interview with The Telegraph. “That”s a myth. Everyone”s saying it is, but it”s not.”

And furthermore…

“I think people just want to have a scoop. It annoys me – it”s beyond the point to just ferret around for spoilers all the time to try to be the first to break them,” he continued. “It just spoils the film…It masquerades as interest in the movie but really it”s just nosiness and impatience. You just want to say, ‘Oh f— off! Wait for the film!””

As for what form Cumberbatch’s villain will take, Pegg was unsurprisingly mum on the topic.

“[He’s] not just another disgruntled alien,” came the actor’s vague description. “It”s a really interesting… sort of…thing. Obviously I can’t talk about it.”

Obviously.

“Star Trek 2” (officially the “Untitled Star Trek Sequel”) is slated for release on May 17, 2013.

Thoughts on Pegg’s response, “Star Trek” fans? Believe he’s on the level? Sound off in the comments!

