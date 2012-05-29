‘Star Trek 2’ star Simon Pegg denies Khan rumors

“Star Trek 2” star Simon Pegg has put the kibosh on those pesky “Benedict Cumberbatch is playing Khan” rumors. In fact, he’s irritated you’re even speculating about it.
“It”s not Khan,” said Pegg in a recent interview with The Telegraph. “That”s a myth. Everyone”s saying it is, but it”s not.”
And furthermore…
“I think people just want to have a scoop. It annoys me – it”s beyond the point to just ferret around for spoilers all the time to try to be the first to break them,” he continued. “It just spoils the film…It masquerades as interest in the movie but really it”s just nosiness and impatience. You just want to say, ‘Oh f— off! Wait for the film!””
As for what form Cumberbatch’s villain will take, Pegg was unsurprisingly mum on the topic.
“[He’s] not just another disgruntled alien,” came the actor’s vague description. “It”s a really interesting… sort of…thing. Obviously I can’t talk about it.”
Obviously.
“Star Trek 2” (officially the “Untitled Star Trek Sequel”) is slated for release on May 17, 2013.
Thoughts on Pegg’s response, “Star Trek” fans? Believe he’s on the level? Sound off in the comments!
Pegg annoys me. He goes on and on about his hatred for the Star Wars prequels, but has no problem signing on to a reboot of Star Trek which basically throws out all the ideas that made the original Star Trek great.
Star Trek (09) was basically Star Wars (A New Hope) with a paint job.
Whatever problem you have with the Stark Trek reboot, it’s totally different from what Pegg dislikes about the Star Wars prequels. Even if you believe that it threw out all the ideas that made the original Star Trek great, it was at least a well done movie.
The Star Wars prequels (with possibly the exception of 3) were just poorly acted, concepted movies at their core.
If by “well done” you mean a really lousy script riddled with plot holes, not to mention a ship’s bridge that looks like an Apple store and an engineering section that looked like a brewery (because that’s what it actually was), then I guess it was “well done.”
I didn’t even mention some of the subpar performances in the movie or all the lens flares. Don’t get me started…
Anyhow, I’m not so sure that Pegg’s being honest. He may just be trying to deflect the whole “Khan” thing for now (it’s not like Abrams or any of the so-called writers have refuted it in all this time). Pegg telling the fans to F- Off is pretty classy too.
Not that it really matters, because Abrams has been known to deny things that are true, but he did deny the whole Khan thing a while back.