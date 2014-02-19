James Cameron promises ‘new worlds, new habitats, new cultures’ in ‘Avatar’ sequels

(CBR) With not one but three sequels to “Avatar” in development, director James Cameron still has a lot of work to do before he even steps behind the camera for the follow-up to the top-grossing movie of all time. However, he assured RTL, the process is “going very well.”

“We”re still in the early stages,” Cameron said. “Right now we”re developing the software. I”m writing the scripts. We”re designing all the creatures and characters and the settings, and so on. So, I”m not actually directing yet, but I”m doing all the other creative processes that lead up to that … It”s going very well. I think it”s going to be spectacular. You”ll see new worlds, new habitats, new cultures. The primary conflict between the human view kind of dominating nature and the Na”vi view of being integrated into nature is the same, but it manifests itself in very different ways.”

Last fall, Cameron revealed he was working with writers Josh Friedman (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), Shane Salerno (“Savages”, “Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem”) and the team of Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) on “Avatar 2”, “3” and “4” all at the same time.

Cameron reiterated to how big of a sandbox he”s playing in, thanks to this wide-open world. “That”s the great thing about Avatar, it”s such a rich world, I can explore any theme or any idea that I want,” he said. “Once you”ve got the characters that an audience loves, it”s great to surprise them and make changes and turns that they don”t expect. And you don”t have to spend so much time of the movie setting up all that stuff, because the audience will remember from the previous film.”

(via Collider)