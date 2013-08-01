James Cameron taps ‘Terminator,’ ‘Jurassic Park IV’ and ‘Aliens vs. Predator’ writers for three ‘Avatar’ sequels

Four years ago James Cameron’s “Avatar” made a huge impact on the film industry landscape. Raking in over $2 billion worldwide, it became the highest grossing film of all time and altered the business pattern of distribution by (unfortunately) ushering in the era of inflated ticket prices for 3D movies.
But being a Goliath like that leaves you victim to a David, and of course, that was the narrative that saw “The Hurt Locker” — from Cameron’s ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow — dominate the circuit en route to Oscar wins for Best Picture and Best Director. But since that big payday, it has been very clear that Cameron is in the “Avatar” business as a franchise was set in motion. Today we find out definitively that the “Avatar” brand won’t be a trilogy, however. It’ll actually be a quadrilogy (or tetralogy, if you prefer the Greek).
This all squares with what “Avatar” star Sigourney Weaver said way back in January of 2012, a claim that was later refuted by producer Jon Landau.
Fox announced today that Cameron has hired several writers to work on the sequels: Josh Friedman (“War of the Worlds,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Jurassic Park IV”) and Shane Salerno (“Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem,” “Savages”).
The three movies will be filmed simultaneously. They are set for theaters in December of 2016, 2017 and 2018. Cameron will be producing with Landau once again and will also be working with WETA on effects, which should reflect an even bigger jump in scope and detail from the first Oscar-winning film.
“Avatar” was nominated for nine Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. It picked up wins for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.
I said 3. For context, I would consider my excitement level for getting a speeding ticket to be a 2 and for getting the plague to be a 1.
Tell me you’re getting rid of Sam Worthington, and I might bump it up to a 4.
For only two more films, I’d be pretty excited. Making three more is just stupid and overkill.
Cameron will die in the mess he’s made.
Does anyone think the sequels can match the original in box office receipts? For such a colossal hit, there doesn’t seem to be much genuine love for the movie. Hard to imagine a sequel could gain the “event” status that made Avatar a must-see phenomenon. I’m curious to see if they release the sequels in the summer or the fall.
Ah, I see December mentioned in the article here.
Inflation + 3D should guarantee at least a 600m domestic gross for the 1st sequel. The 3rd and 4th films will likely fall off somewhat stateside but you’re still looking at at least 6 BILLION dollars worldwide for the three films combined.
Add to that the #1 and #2 standings for Avatar and Titanic and Cameron will truly be the King of the World/Hollywood.
Don’t get me wrong, these will still be insanely profitable. They just have an awful lot to live up to.
At this point, I’ve learned it’s best not to doubt James Cameron.
Can we spell G A R B A G E? The first was absolutely balls with such horrid writing and acting, it was essentially a B grade sci fi made with lots of fancy tools.
I still find it ludicrous that it got nominated for Best Picture/Director Oscars. It was the box office that was nominated, not artistry.
And dear god even Cameron realized how bad the script was that he hired writers this time.
I think the david vs. goliath narrative distracted from a winner no one would have argued with – Up. Also, Basterds would have been great…or Up In The Air.
Yeah, 2009 was awesome.
Up in the Air for sure
I’d have argued with Up. There’s always one.
More then Avatar or Hurt Locker? I guess I should have said Up would probably be the least divisive.
Guy, I’m curious to know why you don’t like Up.
I’m with Guy with this one; I didn’t even like it winning Best Animated Feature (Fantastic Mr. Fox fan).
Yes, and Andrew Lloyd Webber is considered the King of Modern Theater. Nobody said it was a correct move; many are saying it’s the right move.
Why? Another opiate for the masses.
There’s apparently Big Money in buying two+ hours of BluRay peace and quiet in one’s child-filled house.
It always cracks me up everyime there is a Cameron film people insist this will be his ruining and they’re wrong. I heard it before Titanic and then Avatar. Admittedly a streak doesn’t last forever but its just the internet’s reactions are just so predictable at this point.
Well before Avatar the reaction was skeptical because it seemed like a stretch. This time around people aren’t so much saying it’ll be a box office failure as much as they’re saying they’re saying they find 3 sequels unnecessary.
I actually find one sequel unnecessary.
It all depends on where he goes with it. Avatar seems pretty much self contained, but the addition of other planets and life forms could be interesting if they have a decent story mapped out. I remember a week before Avatar came out a friend of mine was raising his eyebrows “dude, Cameron with these blue aliens… huh?” I wouldn’t bet against him, and even if the three films cost him $500 million to make, and there is mediocre turnout, he will still come out way ahead…
I liked the first one. I know around here you’re not supposed to like it. You’re supposed to have contempt for it as being tripe for the masses. But I thought it was enjoyable genre fare (better than, say, Pacific Rim), and pretty great-looking.
That said, what story is there left to tell in THREE sequels? Was there anything left to say after the conclusion of the first one? If these are going to be any good at all, they’re going to have to bring a lot more to the table, story-wise, because I don’t think anybody is going to want to watch the earthlings try to re-take the planet over and over again.
“I know around here you’re not supposed to like it.”
Says who? It was on my top 10 that year. I think it deserved Best Pic over Hurt Locker. Haters have never computed to me. Love it all you want.
I have to agree with Devin Faraci on this… in a lot of ways it seems like most people will meet this news with non-plussed reactions. Its incredible how insignificant the highest grossing movie in history is to pop culture just 4 years after its premiere. You could make the case that Hollywood’s insistence on 3D these days is a result of Avatar but outside of that, and that’s not really taking with the public the way Hollywood wants it to, Avatar just isn’t a part of the cultural conversation.
Devin’s point about it being a pop culture whiff is kind of bullshit. Just look at the status of 3D film distribution. Don’t latch on to people with weird agendas.
Kristopher is right. Also, people who dismiss Avatar are the ones who never connected to it in the first place (for various reasons). There’s a lot of love for these films.
I don’t think Casey or Devin were talking about legacy as far as production goes, or if people really enjoyed the film. I think their points were its not a franchise that people think back to on a regular basis as they would your Star Wars, Matrix, Terminator, Indiana Jones, etc. films, and thus 3 sequels looks kind of ludicrous.
On the other hand, and I think this is really interesting, a lot of franchises of the past 5 years or so aren’t necessarily generally loved to that degree either. Now a days if you make a decent box office and were respected, you get the treatment that hardcore fan heavy blockbusters got in the 80s and 90s. But its all a given these days, you get a sequel too easily.
THREE more? THREE? The whole thing just leaves me exhausted.
Word.
I’m sitting at about a 7. Add Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, and Paul Reiser to the cast and I’m at a 10 for excitement!
Michael Biehn totally should have been in “Avatar.”
One of them needs to play Giovani Rebisi’s Dad who travels to Pandora to “get the job done right.” I’d love to see one of them scold rebisi and give him the ol’ “I should have never trusted you with this responsibility. If you want mining done you gotta do it yourself.” Perhaps Biehn could be an underwater mining expert? Can’t wait, I hope it’s good.
Do the multiple writing teams working on separate films suggest that it won’t be a three film story arc? I think I’d be much more interested in three films set in the same world but not necessarily sequels to each other.
One of my favorite Cameron films was The Abyss. It was a film that really got into my head. It was made using a lot of practical effects and some CGI. A very effective film that holds up well today.
It depresses me that Cameron has been out of the film making business for so long developing the 3D techniques and motion capture that didn’t result in a movie that I cared for. I would have rather seen him directing new projects than sticking with one story for almost 20 years.
So no, I don’t want to see any Avatar sequels. I’d rather see him move on to other projects and start turning out films more frequently. At the current rate it won’t be until 2020 that he does his first non-Avatar project. Or maybe he decides to retire…