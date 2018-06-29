Even Josh Brolin Was Taken Aback By One Popular Character’s Fate In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

#Spider-Man #Avengers
News Editor
06.29.18

Marvel/Uproxx

(WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War lie ahead.)

Josh Brolin is having a moment. Rather, he’s having a summer where one can barely turn anywhere without seeing his face, even CGI-rendered. Prominent roles in Deadpool 2 and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, along with Netflix’s new trailer for The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, have followed his turn as the ultimate villain in Avengers: Infinity War. This, of course, refers to the fact this Brolin’s Thanos killed half the damn universe, and one particular death sent fans into hysterics.

That would be the disintegration of Spider-Man, which has spawned an internet meme (largely spread by teens who identify and sympathize heavily with Peter Parker) that shall not die. And it’s no wonder because Tom Holland’s distraught delivery of Spidey’s last words — “Mr. Stark? I don’t feel so good … what’s happening … I don’t wanna go. Please, I don’t wanna go” — was a real gut punch. Brolin says he didn’t know Spider-Man’s fate until the world premiere, and then came the semi-serious fear of backlash, as he told USA Today:

“I was literally sitting in the theater going, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Spider-Man just disintegrated. That’s not OK.’ I looked at [Chris] Hemsworth and he looked at me. He smiled and was like, ‘Your career is over.'”

Yep, Anthony and Joe Russo kept the death toll so hush-hush that the film’s villain wasn’t even aware of every character that he killed in the film. The slightly funny thing, however, is that fans didn’t really target their anger at Thanos (or Brolin) and, in fact, some fans adored him to a disturbing degree. Instead, the character who received the brunt of the backlash was Star-Lord, whose anger over Gamora’s fate led him to disrupt the Avengers’ plans to capture the Infinity Gauntlet. And Chris Pratt’s Instagram account will never be the same.

(Via USA Today)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warjosh brolinSPIDER-MAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 55 mins ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 hours ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 23 hours ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP