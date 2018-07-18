Kevin Smith Praises DC’s Joker Origin Movie With Joaquin Phoenix For Following The ‘Logan’ Model

#Joaquin Phoenix #Kevin Smith #Batman
Entertainment Writer
07.17.18

AMC

Kevin Smith is not short on opinions these days. Despite his heart attack scare and dedication to his work, Smith still finds time to lament his lack of invitation to the Bruce Willis roast on Comedy Central or talk about Star Wars and Avengers: Infinity War. This time he’s sharing his thoughts on the new DC Comics take on the Joker, telling the Batman villain’s origin on a slim budget starring Joaquin Phoenix.

During a recent edition of Ralph Garman’s Hollywood Babble-On Podcast, Smith went on to defend the idea of a Joker origin film and praised DC and Warner Bros. for the direction they seemed to be taking for the film. His reasoning? Well just look at what Fox did with Logan according to Indiewire:

“I think what they’re doing is smart,” Smith said. “This is a cheap movie, it’s $55 million. They’re not spending…$55 [million] for a comic book property? That’s very inexpensive. They’re going ‘Logan’ model, which is keep it low-budget and make it more adult.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix#Kevin Smith#Batman
TAGSBatmanjoaquin phoenixjokerKEVIN SMITHLOGAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 14 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP