Innovations in medical marijuana are coming at a rapid pace now. CBD becoming an over-the-counter health phenomenon and legalized marijuana is being accepted into mainstream society like never before. But there’s still the old fashioned fat joint that has likely served millions of people in their time of need. Some more than others.

Take noted stoner Kevin Smith for example. He’s a man who has made no secret of his heroic amounts of weed smoking over the years, and now he’s saying that being really, really high may have calmed him enough to zen his way through his hospital visit after the massive heart attack he suffered while filming his comedy special Silent But Deadly.

Here’s how the newly slimmed-down Smith described the bizarre evening to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show:

“I honestly thought I was too high. I’d smoked a bunch of weed that day because I was doing the show and then I smoked a joint right before the show and then I got off stage and all of a sudden I had a heart attack. They got me to the hospital and they wheel me into the emergency room and the whole time I’m chill. Like, the guy said, the paramedic, he goes, ‘You’re being real calm, that’s going to get you through this. And there’s a dude behind him goes, ‘That’s what’s going to save his life.’ I said, ‘Doc, honestly, I just smoked too much weed this morning. That’s what this is. He goes, ‘No, quite the opposite. That weed saved your life.’ And I was like, ‘Do tell! Like, what do you mean?’ He said, ‘You kept calm. They told you that you were having a massive heart attack, and you remained calm the whole time, so that joint saved your life.’”

Ironically, marijuana is shown to increase heart rate in some people and can increase anxiety, so a situation like this is probably conducive to heavy, lifetime potheads like Smith, who is also known as “Bluntman” in an alternate universe.

(Via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)