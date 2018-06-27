Showtime

Kevin Smith is a dude that you can’t help but root for. Between his deep love of all things nerd and his support for the #MeToo movement, Smith has proven that not all of fandom is toxic. Following his heart attack in February, Smith has doubled down on his good guy reputation with his support of Stan Lee, as well as his comedian status with a new stand up special for Showtime.

Because fans are so invested in Smith’s career and his interactions with nerd culture in general, rumors are always swirling that he might get in the director’s chair for a Star Wars film or an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I mean, crazier things have happened. However, Smith took to Twitter to set the record straight, and some people might be a little disappointed. When a fan tweeted out “Waiting on @ThatKevinSmith to confirm or deny these @MarvelStudios or @starwars🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 also keeping my fingers crossed🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾,” Smith was quick to reply:

Easy to deny. The only @starwars or @MarvelStudios movies I’m involved with are the ones I pay to see in theaters. Promise. https://t.co/QmeZ4kAZOh — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 26, 2018

Well, it’s good to know that Smith is still a dedicated fan, but it’s a shame that fans won’t be seeing his vision for these nerd properties. Yet. At least we have the Jay And Silent Bob reboot to look forward to.