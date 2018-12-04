HBO

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to debut in April with, among other things, the largest battle ever filmed in television history. Despite the popular series’s departure, however, HBO is already working hard to fast-track a highly anticipated (though dragon-less) prequel series. What’s more, author George R.R. Martin has also taken time off from not writing The Winds of Winter to suggest potential ideas for a Game of Thrones sequel. Yet through it all, it seems Jon Snow himself, actor Kit Harington, wants nothing to do with it.

The 31-year-old performer has already signaled the end of his involvement in the final season’s production by cutting his lovely hair. In a recent interview with BBC News, however, he revealed that he has no intention of ever reprising the Jon Snow role in the upcoming prequel series:

“It was emotional to leave the job definitely,” he says. “But I wouldn’t say I was sad: if like me you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones that’s almost 10 years of your life – that’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family. But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life.”

When the BBC followed up Harington’s “not on your life” comment with a direct ask about the upcoming prequel series, the actor stood by his initial answer. Why? Because “he’s enjoying stage-work too much,” and that’s totally fine. After all, if you had spent the better part of your career doing the same thing, then you would probably want a change of scenery also.

(Via BBC News)