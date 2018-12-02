Getty Image

George R.R. Martin took a break from not finishing The Winds of Winter to promote his upcoming Syfy show, Nightflyers. He then took a break from promoting Nightflyers to talk about the Game of Thrones prequel that still doesn’t technically exist and, according to HBO, is not called “The Long Night.” From there the discussion turned to another idea Martin has for another Game of Thrones successor series.

Martin wants to do a series about the regular everyday background characters in the GoT universe, but HBO isn’t convinced it’s a good idea. Via The New York Times:

I wanted to do a show called Spear Carriers, which would actually be set during the events of Game of Thrones, but it wouldn’t be following Dany, Tyrion and Jaime. They would all be there in the background like Hamlet, and it would be more like, “Here’s a story about a guy in the City Watch; here’s a story about a prostitute at one of Littlefinger’s brothels; here’s a story about a mummer who’s in town to do juggling and tricks.” And they all get caught up in the events. I think that kind of show would be a lot of fun to do. Maybe I’ll be able to convince them to do it!

So, it’s like ITV2’s Plebs or NBC’s Powerless, but it doesn’t exist. This could be a problem for anyone excited about Martin’s announced Hulu show(s) about the Wild Cards anthology. At 70, you have to wonder how many things can distract Martin from the thing that people want him to be working on. It’s only a matter of time before Game of Throne‘s final season airs and people start to want to see Spear Carriers and Martin just heads back to the lab with a pen and a pad to work on finishing A Song of Fire and Ice which has already had its ending spoiled.