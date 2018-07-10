Everything you’ve heard about Billy Dee Williams returning as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX is true. The rumors started when Williams began a new exercise regimen and had to bow out of a scheduled appearance at a convention because of a “film schedule conflict.” Now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Episode IX is the film he’s joining, which we imagine might look like this:
There is one comment
Lando comes back as a self-loathing isolated loser who has abandoned the cause thanks to disillusionment and then is unceremoniously killed after a 55 minute side quest with new characters we don’t care about.
Sounds “new and refreshing”, just like they promised.