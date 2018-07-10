Lando Returns In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Billy Dee Williams Joins Cast

Everything you’ve heard about Billy Dee Williams returning as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX is true. The rumors started when Williams began a new exercise regimen and had to bow out of a scheduled appearance at a convention because of a “film schedule conflict.” Now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Episode IX is the film he’s joining, which we imagine might look like this:

