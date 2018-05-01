Twitter Makes A Compelling Case That Lando Is The Real Star Of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

05.01.18

Solo: A Star Wars Story recently wrapped production and dropped a reassuringly entertaining full-length trailer, which we broke down here. On Sunday, director Ron Howard took to Twitter to remind us who everybody’s probably going to be talking about in what might end up being a trilogy: Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian.

