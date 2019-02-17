Marvel Studios

Aside from bringing hundreds of licensed Disney titles together under one roof, the entertainment company’s upcoming streaming service is expected to distribute many new original programs for future subscribers. Lucasfilm’s confirmed Star Wars series The Mandalorian is an example of this, but so too is Marvel’s untitled television program about Tom Hiddleston’s former Avengers villain Loki. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, the latter has officially hired a showrunner.

Per THR‘s exclusive, Community and Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron has been hired to lead the project, which is expected to feature Hiddleston’s return to the role (despite his demise early in Avengers: Infinity War). Neither Disney nor Marvel commented on THR‘s report. Then again, little has been said officially about the heavily rumored shows pairing Vision with Scarlet Witch and Falcon with the Winter Soldier. Even so, the apparent plot of the Loki series sounds fascinating:

The character apparently met his demise in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, even before the census-altering dematerialization of half the universe, but Marvel may have found a run around that little impediment. Sources say the show will follow Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.

In other words, just as the trailer for the post-Avengers: Endgame film Spider-Man: Far From Home seems to indicate, the onslaught of Infinity War ultimately means little. Not because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is necessarily going to bring these characters back to life, but because there’s plenty to milk from what these heroes and villains may have been doing while offscreen. In Loki’s case, this means he’s been screwing around with Thor’s beloved Midgard for quite some time.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)