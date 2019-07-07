Getty Image

Between Avengers: Endgame‘s nearly surpassing Avatar‘s all-time global box office record and Spider-Man: Far From Home giving Marvel’s latest tentpole a run for its money on opening weekend, it’s safe to say that Kevin Feige and company are set. It’s this security, both financial and otherwise, that likely led to their decision to skip last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio had previously announced and discusses its latest cinematic offerings.

Now that Far From Home is out and Phase Four remains a mystery, Marvel is officially coming back to Hall H.

As noted by Screen Rant over the weekend, the official schedule for SDCC 2019 now lists a Marvel Studios event scheduled for Saturday, July 20th from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. PT in Hall H. Per the listing’s brief description:

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and surprise panelists provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This doesn’t give a whole lot away, but it does officially confirm that Marvel Studios and Feige will be in attendance. The mention of “surprise panelists” also suggests that, per rumors that have been circulating for months now, at least one of two things is going to happen during the 90-minute presentation: (1) An Avengers: Endgame reunion of sorts may take place and (2) Feige may officially discuss the studio’s Phase Four slate for the first time, on the record. That means the Black Widow prequel, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, potential Black Panther and Doctor Strange sequels, and more.