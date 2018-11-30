YouTube

Netflix‘s original content purge has struck again, taking down another Marvel title in the process. Marvel’s Daredevil is reportedly done after a three season run on the streaming giant.

Variety reported on Thursday night that the Hell’s Kitchen based TV show in the Marvel universe will not return for a fourth season.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement according to Variety. “We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”