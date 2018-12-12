Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix just released its monthly preview of what’s coming and going from its catalog, but the video that accompanied the announcement also included a sneaky tag at the end: A short teaser trailer for The Punisher‘s second season. The newest and most violent of the Marvel-Netflix series, season two is expected to drop sometime in 2019. Its inclusion in Netflix’s January video seems odd, given that the streaming giant could always cancel it without warning next month. Then again, it might also not see the light of day until much later.

The teaser sees the titular anti-hero Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) getting into the driver’s seat of a large, unmarked van during the dark of night. Several maps, including one for the eastern United States and the city of New York, are sitting next to him in the front passenger seat. He places a handgun on top of the maps, starts the van’s engine and heads off — presumably to New York or somewhere else along the eastern seaboard.

Next to nothing else is known about The Punisher‘s second season, including whether or not it will be its last. Netflix has already canceled Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil, despite the latter’s well-received third season. Jessica Jones season three is still due to debut sometime in 2019, but there’s no telling if Netflix will decide to keep it either.