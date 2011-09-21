Movie Power Rankings: ‘Hunger Games’ fights its way to No. 1

Being based on a bestselling young adult novel can’t be easy for a movie. Fans pore over on-set photos, trade not-very-true-at-all rumors and lie awake at night imagining best — and worst — case scenarios. So it goes with the upcoming adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games,” which recently wrapped principal photography with Jennifer Lawrence (“X-Men: First Class)” in the lead role. Hopeful fans and skeptics alike are all dying to see a trailer, which should be arriving soon. Meanwhile, “Hunger” hunk Liam Hemsworth (brother of “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth) has added some youthful vigor to the upcoming muy-macho fest “The Expendables 2.” As for the rest of this week’s list…

September 21, 2011

1. “Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 5)

I’ve been out in the woods for days! Can’t one of my sponsors drop a parachute with a rough-cut of the trailer or an EPK or something?



2. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 6)

With constant set-crashing threatening security, director Christopher Nolan (“Inception”) reportedly refuses to even write down the ending of the final film in his Batman trilogy. Maybe he doesn’t have one? Just kidding, you know he’s cooking up something good.

3. “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” (Last week: No. 1)

Robert Pattinson: Rock star? Taylor Lautner: Action star? However those career choices pan out, they’ll always have Forks.

4. “Man of Steel” (Last week: No. 8)

Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot leaves Chicago and heads to the Great White North, with shooting commencing in British Columbia, Truth, justice and the Canadian way? Plus, more Zod costume photos have leaked.

5. Steven Spielberg (Last week: Not ranked)

With two high-profile film coming out in the next few months (“The War Horse” and “The Adventures of Tintin”), Spielberg still found time to win the PGA’s David O. Selznick Award. Plus, there’s the whole “Lincoln” movie he’s working on, now with more Jackie Earle Haley.

6. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: Not ranked)

Two tidbits are keeping the Marvel hero on our list this week: James Horner (“Titanic,” “Aliens”) may be writing the score to accompany Spidey’s web-slinging exploits, and Rhys Ifans makes the film’s villainous Lizard sound really cool.

7. “Bridesmaids” (Last week: Not ranked)

With the DVD on sale this week, and with some Oscar rumblings brewing around co-star Melissa McCarthy (who just picked up an Emmy), the summer’s sleeper comedy is back.

8. “Avatar” (Last week: Not ranked)

Two years old, and still on the power list? That’s what happens when your movie’s big enough to inspire a mini-theme park in Orlando, courtesy of Disney.

9. “The Expendables 2” (Last week: No. 10)

See No. 1. It rhymes with “Fiam Zemsworth.”



10. “J. Edgar” (Last week: Not ranked)

The brand new trailer gives us a glimpse of the result of Clint Eastwood directing Leonardo DiCaprio as the infamous head of the FBI. Oscars, meet “J. Edgar.” “J. Edgar,” meet Oscars.



11. “Fast and Furious 6” (Last week: Not ranked)

…Or “Fast Six” or whatever it will eventually be called. Director Justin Lin remains loyal to the franchise, after he had to drop out of helming the next “Terminator” film due to scheduling conflicts with Vin Diesel and co.

12. “Gangster Squad” (Last week: Not ranked)

We finally have some photos of two prominent members of the all-star cast — Ryan Gosling (hotter than the sun right now) and Emma Stone. Not pictured are Sean Penn, Josh Brolin and Nick Nolte.

13. “Django Unchained” (Last week: No. 4)

Bummer. Kevin Costner has dropped out as the villain of Quentin Tarantino’s neo-quasi-post-spaghetti western…but now the fun casting guessing game begins. Who can fill Costner’s boots? John Travolta? Bruce Willis? Gary Busey?



14. “You’re Next” (Last week: No. 15)

Toronto Fest’s midnight horror hit gets picked up by Lionsgate. You get scared.



15. “The Thing” (Last week: Not ranked)

The initial teaser smartly stayed away from showing too much of the film’s creature effects. The new trailer doesn’t. If anyone’s gonna get excited about this prequel/remake/reboot, now would be the optimum time.

