Can the latest ‘Star Trek Beyond’ character posters muster fan enthusiasm?

Justin Lin's Star Trek Beyond is hitting theaters July 22, 2016 and I'm honestly shocked at how quiet the buzz for it has been. Will these five new character posters help? Probably not but let's take a look shall we?

The world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con is sure to get folks excited for Star Trek Beyond, but I have to be honest and say I'm not looking forward to it. Star Trek Into Darkness let me down in a big way. I just don't have the enthusiasm I should for a new Trek installment. To be fair, I'm much more excited and hopeful for Bryan Fuller's upcoming TV show.

That said, what do we know about Star Trek Beyond? Not a lot except the crew are theoretically and finally heading out to do some actual missions that don't include world-destroying repercussions. Probably. The trailers don't give much away, which is a good thing considering how much they couldn't keep quiet even if they tried the last time around.

Previously we saw character posters for Bones and the new character Jaylah (played by Kingsman's Sofia Boutella), then we got Spock and Chekov, now it's Uhura (photoshopped like whoa), Kirk, Sulu, Scotty, and Idris Elba's Krall.