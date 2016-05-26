New ‘Star Trek Beyond’ character posters beam up Spock and Chekov

#Star Trek Beyond #Star Trek
05.26.16 2 years ago

If you weren”t aware Star Trek Beyond was coming to a theater near you this summer, you are now. Paramount”s made sure of that with an aggressive ramping up of their marketing efforts for the newest film about the women and men who boldly go to the far reaches of the final frontier. A fan event, a new trailer (that looks way more promising than the first teaser), a Comic-Con premiere announcement, and some posters have been among the studio”s efforts to get Star Trek Beyond some headlines this past week.

The latest: two more character posters, after yesterday”s reveal of one sheets for Bones (Karl Urban) and new character Jaylah, played by Kingsman: The Secret Service actress Sofia Boutella.

The next logical choice of character poster: Spock, along with one for Chekov, with the uniting visual theme for these posters: a massive swarm of what appear to be enemy ships.

Check out the new posters below:

What do you think? Would you want these to be a part of your poster collection?

We know how new Star Trek posters makes Karl Urban feel:

Star Trek Beyond, directed by Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise), will open in theaters on July 22, 2016.

TOPICS#Star Trek Beyond#Star Trek
TAGSANTON YELCHINLogical choiceStar TrekSTAR TREK BEYONDZACHARY QUINTO

