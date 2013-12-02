J.J. Abrams admits keeping Khan’s ‘Star Trek’ identity a secret was probably a mistake

J.J. Abrams is very, very sorry.
The “Star Trek Into Darkness” director now admits that keeping Khan’s identity a secret in the lead-up to the sci-fi sequel’s release was probably a mistake, given that the marketing decision ultimately led to ill feelings on the part of many fans.
“The truth is I think it probably would have been smarter just to say upfront ‘This is who it is,'” said Abrams in a recent interview with MTV News. “It was only trying to preserve the fun of it, and it might have given more time to acclimate and accept that’s what the thing was.”
All of that said, Paramount is largely to blame for the shroud of secrecy surrounding the true identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s big baddie, with the studio believing that the reveal would alienate more casual fans of the franchise.
“The truth is because it was so important to the studio that we not angle this thing for existing fans,” continued Abrams. “If we said it was Khan, it would feel like you’ve really got to know what ‘Star Trek’ is about to see this movie…That would have been limiting. I can understand their argument to try to keep that quiet, but I do wonder if it would have seemed a little bit less like an attempt at deception if we had just come out with it.”
How did you feel about the Khan controversy? Let us know by voting in the poll below.
Geeeez, you don’t give us another important answer in the Kahn’s poll. *It was great that they kept his identity hidden, it gave me the goosebumps in the movie when I saw it and made it so much powerful!!!!
Hopefully he learned his lesson and won’t repeat the same mistakes with Star Wars. I think ‘The Hobbit’ and prior to that, ‘Lord of the Rings’ did a great job with production diary’s. Just give us the brief plot logline and behind the scenes glimpses and the fans will be satisfied.
The real reason for the secrecy was because they didn’t want to give people a year to bitch about the “whitewashing” of Khan and to realize that they were basically being lazy and arrogant toward the audience, believing that, “Those nerds will be so happy that we’re remaking Wrath of Khan instead of doing something new. They’ll love that Kirk dies instead of Spock and that Spock yells, ‘KHAAAAAAAANNNNN!!!!” even though there’s no reason to.” The sin wasn’t the secrecy; it was the sloth.
It wasn’t withholding the identity of Harrison that hurt the movie, it was the movie itself. It was just not a very good film from a story and screenwriting perspective.
Abrams is being too hard on himself. The movie is great! He should just appreciate the movie for what it is. Who would of thought one little movie caused so much hatred and controversy?
It wasn’t secrets, it was lies. Multiple people from the film, including Cumberbatch himself specifically said he wasn’t playing Khan. Keeping a secret is saying “I’m not telling you about this film”. When you go out of your way to lie, you aren’t just keeping a secret and you deserve the bad will that comes along with it. I’d be happy to go into the next Star Wars film totally blind. If you don’t tell me who is in it, I’m fine. In most cases I prefer not knowing much about a film. If you lie about the content, then I won’t be happy.
The third option could have been Not using the name Khan AT ALL!
Agreed. That character would’ve been just as good – or bad – if he had nothing to do with Khan.
Glad I skipped out on this altogether. A lot of people have said it was pretty bad.