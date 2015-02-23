Off the Carpet: Unexpected virtue at the 87th Oscars

The fact is I think Alan Sepinwall's review said it perfectly, right there in the headline, really. The 87th Oscars was a memorable event despite itself. A number of touching speeches and human moments on the Dolby Theater stage mostly mitigated some tone deaf writing, late-night-level jokes and an overall flatly produced show that started off so promisingly with an inspired opening number. It was, within that, a rather fitting and organic end to an unusual film awards season. And of course it ended on a note of PC outrage. Who would expect less in this day and age?
A number of socio-political statements were made by the evening's winners and none of them rang a false note. It was like the sincerity of significance was clawing past the show's need to go viral or something (thematically interesting to me given what's being studied in the Best Picture victor). Common or John Legend or Graham Moore or Patricia Arquette would register a meaningful and noble use of their air time and Neil Patrick Harris would be there to bat clean-up with a balls joke on the heels of suicide talk. High brow/low brow, right down to the damn telecast. Fascinating.
I do think we learned a couple of things, given the outcome. We learned that the British Academy's paradigm shift to the entire membership voting in the final round for every category (rather than branch-specific) has potentially eroded whatever suspense was left for the Oscars at this stage. Across the pond, “surprise” Oscar wins were presaged in the categories of Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Original Score. The membership crossover is what it is but at the end of the day, it's a significant voting pool made up of industry, i.e. like, minds. They don't vote for Best Picture with a preferential ballot and of course the categories of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay went their own way within the American Academy, but it's an interesting note nevertheless.
We also learned, as we ever do, that they can't see you coming. The spotlight needs to burn hot on something else, generally speaking. “Boyhood” came rolling into the second phase of the season with a full head of steam, emboldened by critics' awards dominance. It's hard to be the underdog under those circumstances, and that was always going to be the film's best play. But by the time the Oscar nominations were announced, that angle was simply no longer available.
So who's fault is that? I don't think it's as simple as that, really. But I do think the overall noise that makes up the “precursor circuit” has gotten so loud that it can have a negative impact. Not every film can survive as “the one” for so long like “The Hurt Locker” or “The Artist.” And the former arguably needed “Avatar” to be in the race as a wave to bounce off of throughout. I guess the point I'm more or less trying to make is that a film awards season contains multitudes, and if you join a chorus in anointing one of them too early (and “too early” stretches as late as the start of phase two, really), you're setting it up for defeat.
I went 20/24 on predictions, which I understand is good enough for tops among the punditry. But it seems like there is bound to be plenty of 20-plusers out there among you this year. Lots of different combinations in guessing these things could have been tested out.
The only true surprise of the evening was “Big Hero 6” zipping past “How to Train Your Dragon 2” in the final lap. I was, to be perfectly honest, a bit livid. But I'm passionate about this DreamWorks franchise because I think it represents the best of what the studio can be, as well as the direction they should be pointing creatively. So I wanted that recognized. (“Dragon” director Dean DeBlois, I should say, was delighted for Don Hall and Chris Williams when I saw him at the Fox after party. He, producer Bonnie Arnold, lead animator Simon Otto – they're all just happy the season is over so they can focus on bringing the trilogy to a meaningful close.)
In addition to the “Big Hero” blindside, I missed documentary short (expecting the artfulness of “Joanna” to push past the emotional procedural of “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”) and the two “Whiplash” wins that the BAFTAs hinted at: Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing.
Speaking of “Whiplash,” that film won three Oscars. Three Oscars! That's just sensational, and it's interesting that it became the Sundance 2014 standard bearer rather than “Boyhood” in the final analysis. It was a popular movie all year long and it was picking up new supporters all the way until the end. That adapted screenplay race may have been a true squeaker, and really, I couldn't be happier for Damien Chazelle, whose career is sure to just soar from here.
The Fox after party I mentioned was lively, dejected also-rans and jovial winners enjoying the end of the ride, desperately holding Monday at bay. Best Original Score winner Alexandre Desplat broke into a little celebratory dance. Michael Keaton slapped me a high five, still soaking it all in six months after “Birdman” first dropped in Venice. The “Grand Budapest” design winners represented Wes Anderson's film with pride. Emmanuel Lubezki snapped photos with friends and colleagues, humbled still after winning this recognition two years in a row.
But spirits are obviously going to be high at the winning team's shindig. Every time I turned around, there was someone clutching an Oscar. Fox Searchlight just owned it this year, leading the way in nominations with “Birdman” and “Grand Budapest,” and again with wins Sunday night – four apiece. They're cruising at this point, and given that it's one of the classiest games in town, you'll find very few who aren't happy for the mini-major and its success these last two years.
I circled the room a few more times, feeling the season slowly tick to a close. I congratulated Alejandro González Iñárritu on his way out, a member of an exclusive club with guys like Billy Wilder and Francis Ford Coppola who seized three Oscars in one night. I nibbled on a few more hors d'oeuvres and said some final goodbyes.
Then, it started raining again. I glimpsed Keaton scrambling to his car, quickly communicating the next move with his publicist. He slid out of sigh,t into the back seat of a sedan. The door closed, and suddenly – poof – it was over.
Next year will bring its own set of unique circumstances and, no doubt, its own bevy of talking points. González Iñárritu will be back, this time with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy in tow. Richard Linklater, too. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will face off against himself in two high-profile biopics at the end of the year. Sundance gems will attempt to weather the storm like “Boyhood” and “Whiplash.” Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino will be back after a couple years away from the circuit. Jonathan Demme and Gus Van Sant will have offerings. And Guillermo del Toro will try and insinuate genre into the discussion like his good friends González Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón have done with comedy and science fiction the last two years.
But that will be then. This is now. And now – once more, with feeling – it's over.
Rather than Inarritu winning all three Oscars he was up for, I would have found it so much sweeter if he, Linklater and W. Anderson could have each walked away with one. I wouldn’t even be too particular about who receives their win for which category they cocontended (Writing/Directing/Picture).
Grand Budapest Hotel at least can look at a rich 4 wins. The lone win for Arquette almost, almost, looks like a brush off for Boyhood, which I feel deserved better.
I like the scenario you mention above very much. But alas.
Well done, Kris, on another season. Refreshing piece. This along with Mark Harris’ article help clear the air from some of the nastiness and gloom and doom I’m reading in some quarters.
It’s really hard to feel bad about a year that gave us Birdman and Boyhood, Budapest and Whiplash, Selma, Ida, not to mention others like A Most Violent Year and Under the Skin. It’s fun to try to think about what the wins means or don’t mean, but I can’t get down about it. While many will gripe and see signs of the apocalypse, I’m happy films with very distinct points of view rose to the top and got the spotlight and hopefully a wider audience.
I always have mixed feelings this time of year. I’m sad to see it end, because I’ll miss the discussion. But I won’t miss the ugliness and political bs that gets thrown around–it’s time to put this baby to bed.
Kris, I’m not going to stop bugging you about bringing back the podcast. ha!
Great commentary, Kris – and a fitting end to a most entertaining and suspenseful awards season…
While I was a big Big Hero 6 fan, and was over the moon for its win – I still greatly admire the HTTYD franchise and feel its artistry will hopefully be recognized for part 3. Your mention of the goodwill the creators of HTTYD had for Team Disney made my day… as it’s nice to see what appears to be fierce rivals recognizing and applauding each other’s creative work.
This was a great year in film, capped off, for me, with a late night viewing of 2 Days, 1 Night on Saturday night, which completely knocked my socks off. Marion Cotillard was jaw-droppingly good, and provided a potent example that their were notable performances by female actors this year – just not as plentiful as the men.
Thanks guys.
Well done and congratulations on another successful season. Til the next one!
Scott Feinberg got 13/24??? Jesus. Amateurs do better than that.
ha!
It happens. It was an off-year all around for many. I think I got lucky by sticking to a few guns, but I was sweating it.
I know a lot of people are going to write about how they think ‘Boyhood’ will thrive in the canons. But, they should all read some of Mark Harris’ writing on last night and ‘X’ and ‘Y’ movies. (Though, as Harris states, ‘Boyhood’ is not easily classified as an ‘X’ movie.)
Several commentators like Anne Thompson and Scott Feinberg are stressing that ‘Birdman’ is about show business. I think reducing the industry’s strong support for ‘Birdman’ to that fails to tell the whole story. It’s fair to suggest industry content and characters played a role, but ‘Birdman’s risk-tasking, craftsmanship, and execution seemed to really impress their peers.
Finally, this season seemed to underscore that a lack of plaudits from the guilds is very telling about AMPAS prospects. Some movies’ are not going to garner support from certain guilds, as films with small casts are disadvantaged at SAG. At other points, the question becomes (as Kris put it), “Whose movie is it?”
I know people, like Michael Mann, who looked at “Birdman” with a sort of professional envy. It’s the kind of film they long to make. It’s not simply the narcissism of it being reflexive cinema, and I honestly think it’s incredibly lazy to think that is, as you say, the whole story.
So, in a nutshell, agreed.
I think it says a lot about Birdman that the people who actually MAKE films (i.e. the industry rather than critics), were the ones who recognized just how difficult it was to pull off.
Reading the passage on Keaton’s departure sort of made his loss sting all that much more for me.
Kris, I got all four right that you missed and I still only got 18 out of 24 right. That’s the weirdness of this year’s race. Thanks for the excellent coverage, especially those unique interviews with the greats.
Edward Norton + Fox Searchlight appears to be a winning combination.
I’m left wondering if the critics awards will make a strategic pivot, and avoid anointing a single movie as the critical favorite from this point on. It’s proven detrimental to Oscar efforts (Social Network, Zero Dark Thirty), but this year took a new form: encouraging audience skepticism as well. “It’s good but it’s not THAT great…” Industry and laypeople echoed the sentiment alike.
Staggering the victors and spreading the praise. Is this a form of collusion the competing LAFCA and NYFCC couldn’t reach? Maybe it will happen organically, like in 2013. Either way I don’t expect the two groups to name the same winner this year.
Or maybe Boyhood just would have won if the boy was played by John Goodman.
I ended up with 17/24 after switching out both screenplay winners at the last minute. My losing streak extends to four years in Original.
The Artist
Amour
American Hustle
The Grand Budapest Hotel
After three misses in a row, I tried to play it safe and went with the pundits. This category has become my Moby Dick.
I’m so glad they shortened the awards season by a month.
Can you imagine if we still had another month of debating all this nonsense?
I wonder how the Birdman win will be viewed years from now.
Is it going to age well or will there be thinkpieces from the next wave of film critics trying to figure out how it beat Boyhood/Whiplash/Selma or whatever ends up enduring from this years best picture lineup?
Thanks Kris for yet another great season (though not gonna lie; it was missing something without regular installments of you and Anne’s great podcast together).
And I was right there with you about Dragon. Big Hero 6 deserved the nomination but it was nowhere near the quality of HTTYD2.
Have a good relaxing few months until this party starts up again in Cannes.
Given the discussion that Alejandro González Iñárritu reportedly had with Mike Nichols before production began on ‘Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)’, I would have been incredibly interested to hear Nichols’ thoughts on Iñárritu picking up trophies for writing, directing and producing.
I want to thank you for, as always, managing the classiest award-watchers site in town. We all have opinions about what is best or most-deserving, and none of those are suppressed, but those opinions are given their proper context here, while critical analysis about what is truly “in contention” remains the primary focus.
With that said, Tarantino all the way in ’15!
Thanks Sawyer.