Radiohead officially releasing ‘Daily Mail’ and ‘Staircase’ tracks

Despite not having been on “The King of Limbs” album, Radiohead’s “The Daily Mail” and “Staircase” have made the rounds enough this year to be considered part of that album.

Never the less, the British band has decided to finally, formally release those two songs, recorded during TKoL sessions, as MP3s and WAVs starting on Dec. 19. The two must be purchased together, and are available now for pre-order through the band’s website.

Dec. 19 is also the date which fans can purchase Nigel Godrich’s “The King of Limbs – From the Basement” DVD of the group performing TKoL in full, plus the two tracks above and the song “Supercollider.” (The latter was released as a 12″ single b/w “The Butcher” earlier this year.) Any order also includes a free download of the intimate concert performance.

These arrive in time for the holidays, but also ahead of Radiohead’s North American tour. Check out all announced dates here; a press releases promises “more live dates to be announced soon.”

Radiohead didn’t tour or play many shows at all this summer and fall (with a few stops in New York), and spent some of it milking expanding on TKoL with their remix releases. That’s a whole lot of merch at the table this spring.

As previously reported, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke was out last week helping to support the Occupy protests by performing a DJ set at an Occupy London Christmas party.