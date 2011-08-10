Radiohead releasing double-disc ‘King of Limbs’ remix album

Radiohead are giving “The King of Limbs” and extra, erm, leg of life.

The British band has been releasing 12″ singles all summer of remixed tracks from their latest album, with contributions from artists like Caribou and Four Tet. Now, all of those reduxes are being compiled into a 19-track, double-disc and download package, “TLOL RMX 1234567.”

Radiohead chose their collaborators out of a crew of “electronic artists and producers who have been exciting and inspiring the members of the band.” That would be you, Jamie xx, SBTRKT, Jacques Greene, Modeselektor…

[Jump…]

“Bloom” and “Morning Mr Magpie” were apparently the most popular picks by the artists, with three each.

Seven 12″ releases have been plotted to drop every other week since early July; however, “TLOL RMX” will arrive only digitally and on CD.

It will be out on the band’s own tbd Records on Oct. 11.

Here is the tracklist for “TLOL RMX”:

CD 1

CARIBOU Little By Little Rmx

JACQUES GREENE Lotus Flower Rmx

NATHAN FAKE Morning Mr Magpie Rmx

HARMONIC 313 Bloom Rmx

MARK PRITCHARD Bloom Rmx

LONE Feral Rmx

PEARSON SOUND Morning Mr Magpie SCAVENGER Rmx

FOUR TETSeparator RMX

Â

CD 2

Â

THRILLER Give Up The Ghost HOUSEGHOST Rmx

ILLUM SPHERE Codex Rmx

SHED Little By Little Rmx

BROKENCHORD Give Up The Ghost Rmx

ALTRICE TKOL Rmx

BLAWAN Bloom Rmx

MODESELEKTOR Good Evening Mrs Magpie Rmx

OBJEKT Bloom Rmx

JAMIE XX Bloom ReworkÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

ANSTAM Separator Rmx

SBTRKT Lotus Flower Rmx

Â