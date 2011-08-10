Radiohead releasing double-disc ‘King of Limbs’ remix album

Radiohead are giving “The King of Limbs” and extra, erm, leg of life.
The British band has been releasing 12″ singles all summer of remixed tracks from their latest album, with contributions from artists like Caribou and Four Tet. Now, all of those reduxes are being compiled into a 19-track, double-disc and download package, “TLOL RMX 1234567.”
Radiohead chose their collaborators out of a crew of “electronic artists and producers who have been exciting and inspiring the members of the band.” That would be you, Jamie xx, SBTRKT, Jacques Greene, Modeselektor…
“Bloom” and “Morning Mr Magpie” were apparently the most popular picks by the artists, with three each.
Seven 12″ releases have been plotted to drop every other week since early July; however, “TLOL RMX” will arrive only digitally and on CD.
It will be out on the band’s own tbd Records on Oct. 11.
Here is the tracklist for “TLOL RMX”:
CD 1
CARIBOU Little By Little Rmx
JACQUES GREENE Lotus Flower Rmx
NATHAN FAKE Morning Mr Magpie Rmx
HARMONIC 313 Bloom Rmx
MARK PRITCHARD Bloom Rmx
LONE Feral Rmx
PEARSON SOUND Morning Mr Magpie SCAVENGER Rmx
FOUR TETSeparator RMX
CD 2
THRILLER Give Up The Ghost HOUSEGHOST Rmx
ILLUM SPHERE Codex Rmx
SHED Little By Little Rmx
BROKENCHORD Give Up The Ghost Rmx
ALTRICE TKOL Rmx
BLAWAN Bloom Rmx
MODESELEKTOR Good Evening Mrs Magpie Rmx
OBJEKT Bloom Rmx
JAMIE XX Bloom ReworkÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
ANSTAM Separator Rmx
SBTRKT Lotus Flower Rmx
