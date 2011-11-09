Radiohead releasing ‘Live from the Basement’ on DVD/Blu-Ray

11.09.11

Not everybody will be able to nab tickets to the newly announced Radiohead tour dates, announced this week, but fans should be able to get their hands on “Live from the Basement” on DVD/Blu-Ray.

Recorded out of Nigel Godrich’s actual basement, the performance was among the very few live and televised moments the British band indulged in during their promotion of “The King of Limbs” this year. Due at “the end of January,” the group announced that it would include all eight songs from their newest effort, plus the performances of unreleased “The Daily Mail” and “Staircase.” Additionally, “Supercollider” — which did not air — will be a bonus on the DVD/Blu-Ray collection. Those who purchase will get a digital download of the show and a 32-page hardcover book of photos from the TKoL recording sessions.

A digital version of “The King of Limbs: Live from the Basement” will be out through iTunes on Dec. 19, the same day purchasers get their download.

Radiohead announced the first dates of a worldwide tour, set to launch in North America in March, earlier this week.

“The King of Limbs” was released earlier this year.

