Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Kerry Washington and Eminem

Let”s talk about race and “Saturday Night Live”.
Let”s talk about it even though every time we do, it devolves into anarchy in the comments.
Let”s talk about it specifically because of that anarchy, which rather than dampening any desire to have a rational discussion about it only makes me want to keep attempting to have it.
Let”s talk about it not simply because Kerry Washington is the host this week, but rather because it”s a useful conversation to constantly have.
Let”s talk about it because I”ve already talked about it here, here, here, and here and the rage that inevitably flows from a small, vocal portion of the readership is often more instructive about the show”s than anything I can bring to the table.
Let”s talk about it because talking about it is in fact talking about ways to make a show near and dear to the hearts of many “SNL” fans better.
The show”s predominantly white cast isn”t the sole reason why the program doesn”t soar each week. Throwing in more members of different ethnicities doesn”t magically solve the show”s problems and turn it into a can”t-miss juggernaut. But as I”ve said before and will restate now and many times in the future: The issue here isn”t about adding diversity for diversity”s sake but rather expanding the types of voices that can be expressed on the show. That expansion moves beyond the temporarily-erected walls of the sets inside Studio 8H, but into the living rooms of those watching. Maybe “SNL” can”t think of anything funny about First Lady Michelle Obama. And that”s fine. (It”s a bit odd, yet speaks to lack of creativity more than anything else.) But the fact that the show can only portray Mrs. Obama when actresses such as Maya Rudolph or Kerry Washington hosts seems like a much bigger problem. If the show can”t accurately reflect the world around it, then what purpose does it serve?
And let”s be clear: this isn”t about having African-American women as part of the cast in order to play celebrities and politicians who are African-American. But without them on the cast at all, there”s no chance to cast them in sketches that don”t involve Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, or the other celebrities normally played by Kenan Thompson in drag. If you need to look any further to see the show”s limited sensibilities beyond the Caucasian spectrum, look at last week”s “12 Days Not A Slave,” a sketch that took one of the darkest parts of American history and turned it into a theory about why white people think twerking is a good idea. There”s no rule that says no comedy can be mined from slavery. But it was mined from the same perspective than nearly all comedy on the show is mined. And given both the make-up of the country and the make-up of the sketch comedy world, the show”s casting is going to continue to be a persistently problematic aspect of its overall makeup. Period.
Can the show be funny without any cast changes? Of course it can. But it can only be funny within the self-imposed limitations it has placed upon itself. These are boundaries no one but the show has placed upon itself. And there”s nothing funny about that.
We”re back to liveblogging here tonight. I”m putting this up a little earlier than normal so people can have the chance to read the lengthier-than-usual introduction before the show starts. I”ll be grading every segment in real time once things start at 11:30 pm EST. See you back here then.
We Don”t Have Any Black Women In Our Cast: Well, that didn”t take long. “It feels like it”s been years since I”ve seen you,” says Obama. The show had to address this topic in some manner, and this is probably the best way to do it…in the eyes of the show. But simply pointing out that they can never have FLOTUS, Oprah Winfrey, and Beyonce onstage yet can have six Matthew McConaugheys doesn”t make the problem go away so much as underline it. Washington”s fabulous here, even if the fourth-wall breaking stuff is really weird and slightly discomforting. But doesn”t Al Sharpton”s observation that we learned “nothing” from this just prove the point? I can”t even grade this sketch. I need to see how the show actually integrates Washington rather than highlight here. [Grade: N/A]
Monologue: The cast doesn”t know she”s Kerry Washington! They think she”s Olivia Pope! The cast needs helps with various problems, which Washington tries to fix. There”s probably going to be a “Scandal” sketch later, which will hopefully be funnier than this. Once the premise was established, it really didn”t go anywhere, outside of Vanessa Bayer saying “da” club.” [Grade: C]
Career Week: Two weeks in a row with Nasim Pedrad in the prime, post-monologue slot? I”m dreaming and loving it. She”s a Yemen-born woman with Kerry Washington as her beach towel-carrying assistant. Her keys to success? “Self-confidence”, “having a computer”, and “power”. Also, apparently: sound effects. Lots and lots of sound effects, courtesy of her son. Sketches that involve lots of sound effects can sometimes lead to complete train wrecks, but Pedrad”s energy coupled with the precision of the effects make them work effectively. Washington doesn”t have a lot to do, but her line reading of “Respect my ability to assess a bucket!” was funnier than 80% of anything else this season. Nothing memorable, but a fine way to spend five minutes. [Grade: B]
What Does My Girl Say?: Any chance that Jay Pharaoh gets to do something that doesn”t involve an impression? Incredible. Any chance for Kerry Washington to unleash her inner pop diva? Even better. Deploying both inside a parody of Ylvis” “What Does The Fox Say?” shouldn”t work. And yet it does. Like gangbusters. Yes, it”s borrowing from an admittingly catchy track. But who cares when the re-appropriation works this well? In fact, the repetition of the chorus actually mirrors the topic (the cycling fighting between the couple). Furthermore, the song doesn”t settle for recycling the same joke, but actually tells a complete story in three minutes. Awesome stuff all around. I”ll be watching that for the next two weeks until Lady Gaga comes in and tries to match that. Good luck, Gaga. [Grade: A]
How”s He Doing?: If I told you we haven”t seen this sketch since Maya Rudolph hosted, would you be surprised? Of course not. Here”s a sketch that shouldn”t happen every week, but as part of the overall spectrum of political comedy, it”s absolutely useful. The jokes here just normally don”t exist in weekly sketches. (“What I wouldn”t give to get a white person”s mail for a day? Nothing but pre-approved credit cards and a Pottery Barn catalog!”) And again: sketches like this don”t have to be omnipresent. Just part of the conversation! This is a great example of that, even if the bizarre diatribe against episodic recaps of “The Wire” came out of freakin” left field. My anger in the opening sketch wasn”t against the content but rather its ultimate applicability. If it was a mea culpa that results in more hosts of color leading to more cast members of color, awesome. Because wouldn”t you want a sketch like this over another round of Bobby Monyihan”s Kirby every day of the week? [Grade: B+]
Miss Universe 2013: Normally, while watching the show, I can get a feel for a sketch early on and start writing up what”s happening. Here? I had to watch the whole thing first, not only to figure out what the hell was going on but also determine if it was actually the most offensive thing ever. Having seen the whole sketch, I”m still a little bit unnerved by the “isn”t it funny how third-world countries are completely effed up???” aspect of the sketch. But there”s still a lot of funny offense here, which puts it somewhere in the realm of the David Paterson “Weekend Update” segments. All the women on display were given specific–and funny–mannerisms as well as back stories. At gunpoint, I”d go with Kate McKinnon”s Miss Bolivia and Aidy Bryant”s Miss Greenland as my favorites. (“Now there are three of us up there, and I”m the woman!”) I”m still super queasy about the optics of this sketch, which probably means I”ll regret my positive grade at a later date. Oh well. I”m still riding the high of the last few segments. [Grade: B]
Eminem takes the stage along with Rick Rubin to perform “Berzerk”. I”m old enough to remember Bill Squier”s “The Stroke” on the radio. So this is fun, as far as reminders of mortality go. The production here feels like old-school Run-DMC, another thing I remember from my younger days. Know what I also remember? An Eminem that was vital in the pop-culture scene. There”s nothing bad about this song, but there”s little necessary about it either. As both a poet and pop-culture provocateur, The Real Slim Shady used to have something to say. He still sounds good, but it”s sound and fury signifying that he used to bury songs like this near the end of his albums, not as lead singles. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: Chancellor Angela Merkel (McKinnon) appears to discuss her recent comments about news that the US government had been spying on her phone. If McKinnon did an “Update” segment every week, I”d be the happiest person recapping “SNL” ever. (Not that “SNL” likes recaps, and not that I”m bitter in the least!) What”s great about her Merkel is the approach: she”s not a world leader so much as a woman lonely for love. It”s an understandable feeling that takes the esoteric nature of world politics and turns it into a slightly endearing three-minute profile. (McKinnon also pulled this off with Ann Romney, if you”ll recall.) Afterwards, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O”Neal appear to talk about the NBA. And I think I speak for all of America when I say HOW IS JAY PHARAOH DOING THAT WITH HIS EYES? MAKE IT STOP! It”s weird that I just mentioned the Paterson stuff a bit ago, since Pharaoh”s mannerisms here seem inspired by Fred Armisen”s interpretation. After a rough start, I”m downright impression by the energy of tonight”s show. Across the board, it feels like they had something to prove. It hasn”t always translated into perfect segments, but there”s a lot of energy all the same. [Grade: A-]
Cartoon Catchphrase: Well, that was a fun ride of quality comedy while it lasted. I”m a charter member of the Aidy Bryant Fan Club, but this sketch was over once her character made her first “Phone A Friend”. When the “Celebrity Jeopardy” sketches aired, the stupidity of the characters made no sense but was funny all the same. Here? It makes no sense why these contestants don”t know the answer to any questions, which renders the reason for making so many calls involving the extra-small condom-wearing Duane null and void. It”s a small thing, but really reveals the puppetmasters at play here. Yes, all sketches are written. But the good ones don”t FEEL written in the moment. This one did, which made things a slough. Oh well. [Grade: C-]
Booker T. Washington High: Principal Frye is back! Pharaoh is everywhere tonight. I don”t remember a single episode that featured him this much. With each return to the stage in this particular sketch, he looks 15% more likely to break mid-monologue. Washington plays Miss Cherry, a teacher suffering at the hands of students whom she failed during midterms. Kenan Thompson also makes an appearance as the school”s gym coach, as he has in each version of this segment. (Know who didn”t make an appearance? Any of the Matthew McConaugheys, who have essentially been absent this week.) Past iterations of this sketch have all been fine, but never really leaving me wanting more. Given the strength of Pharaoh in other sketches tonight that didn”t involve character affectations, maybe it”s time to retire Principal Frye once and for all. [Grade: C+]
Eminem returns to the stage to perform “Survival”. For a man that knows how to craft a hook-y chorus, this is some pretty weak sauce. But hey, I bet all the “Call Of Duty” fans enjoy this playing against footage from the upcoming iterations “Ghosts”. So my thoughts on the merits of this song are moot. (Yes, even more so than usual, which is certainly saying something!) “Berzerk” felt like Run-DMC, but this feels like Kid Rock. Spoiler alert: that”s not a good thing. [Grade: C]
Date Or Diss: I”m pretty sure no one at “Saturday Night Live” knows that “Next!” was cancelled. On the other hand, this is a 12:55 am sketch dressed up as a “normal” sketch, so the segment”s lack of timeliness can be forgiven. But there”s “strange” that is actually funny (last week”s final sketch, any and all “Ex-Porn Stars” sketches), and “strange” that”s just a bunch of non-sequiturs thrown on cue cards. The premise ensures a choppy pace throughout, with little flow connecting either the three contestants to each other or their various stories into a cohesive narrative about them as individuals. There”s probably a good sketch here, but it needed a few more rounds of drafts before locating its prime material. [Grade: C-]
Ice Cream: Kyle Mooney is the show”s go-to pre-produced presence this year, and the results have been mixed. Some have been funny, others not so much. I”m not sure this is actually funny, but I”m also not sure that”s the actually point. This was “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Ice Cream”. The dreamlike nature of the sketch represents a strong narrative POV, which is in line with the best shorts of the post-Lonely Island era. It”s an off sketch upon which to end the show, but as a standalone piece of entertainment, it”s pretty interesting stuff. It doesn”t ultimately hold together within its own dream logic, but the ride is fascinating. [Grade: B]
Best Sketch: What Does My Girl Say?
Worst Sketch: Cartoon Catchphrase
Do I Want to Grade The Cold Open Now? Nope. It”s fine and dandy for the show to address the inherent issue. That”s a great first step. What it actually does about it is the more important thing. If it”s a case of flipping off critics while the attention is focused on the show, then who cares? If it”s the start of a new approach to casting and writing, then I”m all for it. But either way, there”s no way to grade that cold open for a while to come.
That cold opening was kind of awkward.
Actually this is the problem with a lotta of television shows these days. Lack of creativity and diversity. Your words here have never ranged truer.
“If the show can’t accurately reflect the world around it, then what purpose does it serve?”
Somewhere, someone has forgotten that the world is no longer just one race or one gender.
The cold opening had a 70s SNL feel to it with Rev. Sharpton showing up. Made you feel uncomfortable, which was good.
Career Week was unwatchable from the opening seconds. Just awful.
I am pretty sure Eminem was reading his lyrics during his performance. He continuously looked at the same spot ( bottom left from our view). It was weird.
I thought the opening was kinda funny until Sharpton showed up. Had to FWD as soon as I saw Rev Raicebaiter…
Call me crazy, but I want comedy shows to make me laugh, not make me feel uncomfortable. There was nothing funny about this show. I have given up on SNL.
Eminem does NOT look 41.
‘What Does My Girl Say?’ and ‘How’s He Doing?’ were, for me, the funniest back-to-back sketches the show has done in a long, long time. They almost felt like something MADtv would’ve done in the late 90s, early 00s. Those were the days.
Funny? Are you being sarcastic? In fact, those skits were very unfunny. SNL gets worse and worse with every show.
I agree with Nick, both sketches were great! I knew before I read the recap that it was only going to be about race and I was right. Im curious if people like Ryan ever consider that maybe the reason SNL doesnt have a black female cast member is because they dont want to be on the show or none audition for it? Not everyone wants to be a sketch comic so unless you know for a fact that tons of black female comics have auditioned and been rejected please shut up about it already. People come here to read a recap of a comedy show not to hear a white man complain about race every single week. This is an entertainment website, not a political forum. If you feel so strongly about the issue why not write about it for a more appropriate website? It’s gotten frustrating at this point. I thought Kerry Washington did a fantastic job, best of the season so far but you wouldn’t know it from that self serving recap.
Amen, Svetlana. Ryan needs to put away his soapbox and do a better job of recapping. Washington did a decent job on this show, and (more than anything) it is becoming evident that the prefilmed and canned bits are outperforming the live bits almost every week.
Svetlana’s comment is funnier than this week’s SNL. You think there’s a lack of black women on the legendary TV show that regularly produces comedy movie stars because black women don’t want to be on it? Did you think Barack Obama was the first black guy who wanted to be president?
Rcade, I would love for you to prove us wrong. If there are majorly talented African American female comics auditioning for SNL and outperforming all others who audition, then it is a travesty. Unless we can show otherwise, I supremely object to the suggestion that “affirmative action” should be used to create a “racially representative” sample of the population.
For Pete’s sake, how many Americans are even funny. If we want a representative cast, Phil the manic-depressive mailman should be hired. Bottom line, the best (wo)man for the job should be hired. Full stop.
If these are the sketches that we get when there is a black woman in the cast, then I am perfectly fine with the cast that we have now.
only liking this comment because I’m sick of people like Ryan. They are the actual racists. I would have never even realized there wasn’t a black woman in the cast. Seriously, it never even crossed my mind until i saw this horrible recap.
On a side note, Keenan is awesome. I think he might be black
No, people who point out the institutionalized and normative nature of racism are not “the actual racists”. It’s people who benefit from such a system and who attempt to stop others from mentioning it who that label might apply to.
StormShadown4Life, the fact that you ‘never realized there wasn’t a black woman in the cast’ proves the bloggers point… concerning a need for diversity.. & speaks volumes about you on a personal level. Ignorance..
The opening was actually kind of funny. It’s as if they were making fun of guilty white people such as Ryan.
Because, as we all know…no show can be good unless all races are represented equally.
Well, I wouldn’t go so far as to actually impugn Ryan’s character or fundamental integrity, but I do agree that although the lack-of-diversity issue that he is fond of pointing out is not a completely made up thing, he does seem to harp on it as constituting some sort of horrific failing WAY too often for my taste. I’ve noticed this as a consistent point of criticism for a long, LONG time now. He’s made his point (and so have many others), and although he’s not wrong, I think that it’s probably time for all of us to move on with our lives.
I agree with storm shadow that the writer’s militant attitude throughout the recap felt condescending to the reader that if we laugh…we’re racist. The cold open was still better than past seasons and it tried something so I’d give it a B- even though Ryan is too chicken to grade it. How’ He Doing was a great sketch that said something and was funny.
I can’t believe you are still griping about the lack of a black female cast member. I am Asian. Why aren’t you complaining about the lack of an Asian cast member, male or female? There are also no Hispanic cast members. Why aren’t you griping about that? It seems odd that you are insisting that SNL engage in affirmative action and hire a black female cast member, but you are silent about other ethnic groups that not represented in the cast.
I certainly take your point, but — to be fair — Fred Armisen (who was a longtime cast member until last season) is of Venezuelan, Japanese, and German descent. Granted, not everyone realizes that (and he doesn’t really make a point of emphasizing it in his comedy), but it is no less true.
Bobby: Click the third “here” link above. You’ll see your precise concern addressed there. –Ryan
Current SNL cast is:
37.5% female (50% of repertory players are female)
81% white (US population is 71% white)
12.5% black (US population 13.5% black)
25% Jewish (US population 1.7% Jewish)
6% Persian (US population .2% Persian)
So the Jews and the Iranians are far more over-represented than the whites are. The Irish are probably over-represented also, with Moynihan, McKinnon, Wheelan, and O’Brien. So they should be replacing one of those with Ellen Cleghorn. Irish HitFix writers are probably over-represented also, so they should keep McWeeny and get rid of the other mick..
Preach sister. I’d like to see Lucy Liu host.
As far an trying to ensure this kind of diversity is concerned, MADTV probably did the best job. However, SNL is more of an institution and is more or less likely to attract certain actors who audition. From those who audition, the best are selected. To assume otherwise or to intentionally seek out players based upon race is foolish and misguided.
Eminem lip synced “Berzerk,” not “Rap God.”
This was probably the worst show in SNL history, NBC needs to get rid of Lorne Michaels and find a producer with a sense of humor.
I agree that the show was horrendous, but it is in no way Lorne Michael’s fault. He’s been there when it’s been great too. The problem is the writers. Hands down.
Well there’s never been an East Asian host in the history of the show outside of the year 2000. They should work on that.
The only thing that bothered me with the racial humor is that they ha the worlds only profitable white rapper in the building and he didnt appear in a single sketch.
I don’t think Eminem is the type of musical performer that would have any desire to appear in a sketch.
What makes you think Eminem would be in a sketch? He didn’t even look comfortable in the show ender.
Poor Kerry Washington. She grew up very wealthy in NYC. Her family summered in the Hamptons with the rich and famous and? she attended one of the most elite and expensive private schools in the nation. She has become even wealthier as a successful actress in Hollywood. And yet she still whines about how disadvantaged she is because she is black. Go figure…
WTF is wrong with you?
Kerry Washington comes from a middle class family in the Bronx and went to school on an academic scholarship. She has never whined about being black in any interview I have seen or read.
Well I’m glad that Kerry Washington having opportunities means racism is over. That’s a load off my back.
Her father was a very wealthy real estate broker. Mother was a highly paid consultant/professor. Attended the Spence School. I am from the middle class and did not enjoy the privileged life she experienced. Washington is from the upper class.
I saw her whine about how disadvantaged she is because she is black on Bill Maher’s show. Meanwhile racist America elected a black president twice.
Lala, I watched that Bill Maher episode; she said no such thing. What she said was that she had never gotten an acting role that was not designed specifically for a black woman. Nor did she say that America was racist, so I’m not quite sure why you brought that in (or the lame, played-out notion that the fact that America has a black president indicates that racism has been eradicated).
I watched Kerry Washington on Bill Maher insisting that affirmative action is necessary for people like her. The only thing she sees is the color of people’s skin and she thinks blacks should get preference over whites. It’s enough to make you wretch.
Yeah, Monica… She said absolutely *none* of what you claim she said. None of it. Here is what she actually said: [youtu.be]
Kerry Washington comes from a middle class family from the Bronx? Oh sure… all middle class families have a summer house in Sag Harbor. LOL! Google “Kerry Washington and Sag Harbor” and see how poor she grew up. LOL! What a hypocritical POS!
Why on earth did Eminem lip-sync? I know his voice is fading on him but couldn’t he at least have tried?
Wow. I was searching for the titles of Eminem’s songs on SNL tonight, came across this review, and can’t believe the crap I’m reading. Ryan, your bloated sense of self importance makes your writing choppy and incoherent. Calm down dude… you’re writing SNL recaps, not the great American novel. And what is the point in engaging in a race debate in the comments section of an SNL recap on a site called Hitfix? This is just an excuse for trolls and angries to get all worked up and yell at strangers from the safety of a keyboard. And yes, I’m very aware of the irony of my post.
Much as SNL doesn’t get a free pass from its diversity issues by simply addressing them, you don’t get a free pass from your whining by recognising that it is whining.
Eminems first song was not aired here in Arizona. What’s up with that?
Viewers in AZ did not see Berzerk. At least not on cox cable in the phoenix area. Instead a bit of weekend update was played and then replayed in its normal slot. I wondered what happened to Eminem. Were we censored or was it just a mess up in the delayed broadcast feed? I have never seen that happen before. I thought the show was one of the better recent snl. Kerry Washington was funny
Washington was one of the better hosts. I hope they have her back next year (or as soon as possible). Backing tracks aside, it looked like Eminem was lip syncing the first song. “What Does My Girl Say” was the best element of the night. Update was solid. Overall, probably the best show of the young season.
Considering how SNL has bizarrely backed away from its once most-reliably funny category of skits, political humor, you’d think they’d want to have a female African American performer to at least have Obama in family-sitcom style skits.
Also, it was interesting they had a plethora of African American performers playing Jay Pharoah’s family in the digital short–much like they had a similar African American wife and kids for Keenan Thompson in a previous digital short a week or two ago.
It was nice to see Kerry Washington play a range of characters that differed from Olivia Pope.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. What was up with Eminem in the goodbye? He looked like an robot who didn’t know how to feel and so clapped mechanically cuz the other humans were doing so.
SNL only does political skits to rip conservatives. They will never criticize their leftwing hero Obozo no matter how many times he fails.
that segment on snl where they had all those blacks putting down whites i didnt like it or thought it was funny they are black racists you didnt see the whites putting down the blacks
I feel like they had to do that tirade of white people jokes in the middle of the sketch so they could get away with the other aim of the sketch (that black people just support Obama because he’s black, no matter what) with their black viewers. I can take a few white people jokes in good humor. But it did feel like the sketch was trying to be two different things. Also, yes let’s address the fact that SNL could NEVER get away with having a sketch where three white people sit around and laugh about how lame black people are.
who was the woman who sang with Eminem in Survival? You didn’t mention her and she was the best part of that performance…
Skylar Grey
Hey, SNL, respect Ryan’s ability to assess a show.
This was the worst SNL episode of the season. Kerry Washington was very good but the writing was weak. I think Keenan is underrated and I did laugh outloud when his Charles Barkley told Pharaoh’s Shaq to get it together because he is his emergency contact. Overall though, I’d give this episode a “D”. The cast race debate? I don’t see the problem. It should be about talent and cast chemistry — not the color of the performer’s skin that matters. Please Hitfix, give it a rest.
Ryan,
This was your worst review/recap in recent memory. You can’t grade the first skit because it joked about not having a black female cast member? It was a weak cold open, so give it a D. But, the fact that you spent so much time trying to “determine if a skit was the most offensive thing ever” is the core of your problem. Jokes are made in comedy about all types of people for all sorts of prejudicial reasons. If those jokes don’t offend you 100% of the time then a joke about one specific skin color shouldn’t offend you either. There’s also no reason why a sketch show should cast a person of color for diversity sake alone. It should be about talent and chemistry. Granted, the surface point you make about the diversity adding increased scope is inherently true.
Of course, you are entitled to your opinion and this is your page. Just letting you know that it detracts from what I want to read each week.
Btw. I just wish Eminem could relax. He is so self-serious that it’s hard to watch him interact with others.
P.S. Sorry for the criticism. I generally enjoy your reviews and love the live-blogging.
Wow, I can’t believe some of the comments here. That was the funniest SNL I have seen in some time. I actually haven’t laughed out load that much at anything in weeks. I thought the opening sketch was hilarious. Sure, it was a bit of image management on the part of show, but Kerry Washington just played it so damn well, and I loved the meta-ness of it. The Talk-show skit with Washington as the Spellman prof was the best of the night for me–her versatility is exceptional. I am going to be laughing at that pre-approved credit card and pottery barn catalog line for a while. And for what its worth Ryan, I didn’t take the wire-recap jokes as a dig at critics as much as just a joke about the general idea of people reading about the shows they watch. Which I certainly do, but am happy to admit is a relatively odd (and privileged) way to spend time from the perspective of people less obsessed with analyzing their tv shows (or with less free time). I did not love the Miss Universe sketch–and that to me was too much over the line into just laughing at people for their ethnicity alone, rather than being a critique of the dynamics of race more broadly (like the earlier sketches). And in general the quality did decline as the night wore on. But Angela Merkel on update was also fantastic, and Nasim Pedrad and KW’s timing in that career sketch was impeccable. Wow. More of all of this, please!
Ultimately, the strongest sketches of the night clearly illlustrated your point, Ryan, about how much better the show is when it can represent a broader range of voices. We’ll see if the show itself really does get that in weeks/years to come.
Can you please point to the specific joke that made you laugh? I saw nothing funny and I watched the whole thing.
Unless you find militant black women to be humorous, it was s snoozefest.
I liked this episode. Kerry Washington showed enough versatility to be a regular cast member and didn’t lean too hard on cue cards.
“How’s He Doing?” deserved a higher grade than B+. It was a laugh-out-loud sketch that was about politics, which is what you and others have wanted SNL to be doing more often. I loved Washington’s tight-coiffed, intense black academic. It made me wish we had seen her as Melissa Harris-Perry from MSNBC.
I panned Jay Pharoah as a cast member earlier this season in a comment, but I was impressed with him here. He was used all over the place and was funny.
SNL hasn’t been as funny this year, but I’m hopeful it will get more comfortable with the current cast.
This episode didn’t do much with Taran Killam. He should be used all the time, particularly in physical comedy. Nobody moves as well as he does in a skit.
Historically, SNL has always been a show performed primarily by White players for a primarily White middle and upper-middle class audience with humor and references primarily appreciated by those groups.
Why shouldn’t there be shows primarily aimed at White audiences like SNL, Cheers, Friends, or Seinfeld? (I haven’t watched much TV in a while.) For decades there have been shows aimed at a Black demographic. There is at least one cable channel totally targeting Blacks. Why must every show have Black actors and Black content or be considered racist? Why is diversity a code word for Black inclusion but not Asian or Latino representation, ethnicities never seen on SNL in 39 years?
This is true. Assuming that whites are the primary, if not target, audience of SNL historically, we must assume that this will motivate and attract like-minded individuals to audition for a chance to join the show. How many hosts and first time players have stated it was their “dream since childhood” to be on SNL. As such, they appreciate the use of irony and other comedic devices which both encapsulate the spirit of the show and feel comfortable in such an environment. Any ethnicity is welcome to audition, but THEIR interests, comfort level, and comedic style will ultimately influence the pool of talent available for selection. SNL, at its BEST, can transcend ethnicity.