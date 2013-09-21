‘Saturday Night Live’: 10 things that excite and scare us about the new season

With a new season of “Saturday Night Live” ahead of us, plenty of questions remain about the upcoming year. The revolving door at 30 Rockefeller Center has seen a bevy of activity, with old cast members leaving and a half-dozen new ones entering. In all this chaos, what can we expect from the show”s thirty-ninth season? Here are ten storylines that will define this season. Some are positive. Some are negative. But all will have an impact when “Saturday Night Live” premieres on September 28.
What is with all the typos… do you ever proofread?
Ryan McGee…Suffers from the Most White Guilt out of all of America.
Can’t you just let it be about TALENT!!!! Not race!? You realize, this actually makes YOU the racist????? Do you not have an editor to tell you how you’re coming off to the non-extreme liberals?
I guess they should find any black women just so that can have someone to play Obama’s wife…cause that’s all that matters. Instead of complaining…why don’t you make casting suggestions? I don’t follow the improv crowd, but surely you could tell us who SNL should/could hire instead of these horrid white people.
Yeah, asking for casting diversity so the show can tackle a broader range of topics and characters makes Ryan a massive, racist jerk. It’s a good thing he didn’t point out that all of the new cast members are talented enough to be there. (Since you seem to have trouble with nuanced commentary, I’m being sarcastic.)
StormShadow4Life – This somewhat extreme liberal editor can tell you how *you’re* coming off in this discussion. But… Anyway…
“Instead of complaining… why don’t you make casting suggestions” you say.
And I say… What a coincidence! Ryan did that last year! On this site:
[www.hitfix.com]
Most of the people he suggested were pie-in-the-sky, but that was the fun of the gallery. One of the most plausible people he suggested was an African-American actress with sitcom and movie and improv experience, who was hand-picked for FOX’s attempt to reboot “In Living Color.” Just saying…
But don’t worry. HistoryOfMatt will come join you in a few minutes with even more capital letters and punctuation…
-Daniel
No, Stormshadow… people like Ryan McGee only see color. They don’t care about talent.
To him… it’s ONLY about ethnicity.
And don’t ask him to tell you whom among the cast he would fire and replace with various people of color.
Or to then name those various people of color who would be equally funny or more funny than the white people which sicken him.
HistoryofMatt -Ryan makes 10 comments about the show. One mentions race in ANY way. That’s not an exaggeration. One.
Whenever you jump in with your “If there were funny minorities in the world, they’d be on the show, because SNL hires only the funniest of people and race should have nothing to do with it” egalitarianism, you are inevitably responding to something that makes up 1/10th of whatever argument Ryan is making. Ryan also talks about the repetition of hosts, about the overpopulating of the cast, about mining the strengths of the white cast members on the show.
But to you, Ryan’s commentary is ONLY about ethnicity.
And as I showed StormShadow above:
[www.hitfix.com]
Try not to be distracted that most of the people he listed are white.
-Daniel
See Dan’s comment above for either evidence of his psychic powers, or just proof that certain people are very sad and predictable.
I actually got into a constructive discussion with a person on these boards a few months back.
They actually made some pretty decent suggestions as opposed to doing as McGee does, and never actually says WHO are the minorities who should be on the show.
I’ve made this point before too: Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers are two VERY liberal guys. They are the guys who have the most input as to who is hired to be writers and cast members and featured players.
McGee acts as if these two very liberal guys are flying to LA and Chicago and going to see comics of all ethnicities in every comedy club in between to try and find talent.
I would expect two guys like Michaels and Meyers to be extra super-sensitive to the constant caterwauling of those like McGee and make every effort to hire as many non-white comedians as possible. I mean… that would only be logical, right?
Better that appearances are on the up-and-up as opposed to who actually deserves to be on the show.
But really, it takes some balls to say, “This isn’t about quotas,” but then everything you write afterwards screams, “But yeah, it really is.”
No, Dan… it’s the illogic that gets me.
Where appearances mean more than merit.
Where political correctness rules nothing else matters.
Be honest: Don’t you honestly think Michaels and Meyers have been frantically searching for non-white talent for this show?
The fact that they largely haven’t found it, what does that say?
Does it say that two guys who are just as left-leaning as you, maybe, at the end of the day, only have one thing they must serve, and it’s comedy, not political correctness?
Or does it say their process is flawed?
Or does it say that there isn’t enough non-white comedians in improv groups as compared to stand-ups?
What does it say?
Because logically, I have to believe these two guys feel every word like what McGee writes sting them to their the very center of their bleeding hearts, and they are doing everything possible to “rectify” the situation.
So maybe we need to ask more questions, about the process, about the nature of what is SNL and who and how SNL chooses for their cast.
Instead of looking at casting 6 people as a negative because they don’t have enough skin pigmentation.
HistoryOfMatt – “Be honest: Don’t you honestly think Michaels and Meyers have been frantically searching for non-white talent for this show?” No. I don’t. FOX cast an “In Living Color” reboot two years ago. It was, like the original, predominantly cast with African-American comics. I interviewed all of them. They had the same backgrounds as the comics on “SNL,” with standup and improv experience, USB, Groundlings, the works. Keenan Ivory Wayans found them, just as he did 20 years ago when “SNL” wasn’t finding them. BET has success sitcoms and comedy showcases. African-American and Latino comics have had wild success in the past 20 years, but they’ve largely had to do it outside of the “SNL” pipeline.
Anyway, though… One thing about diversity out of 10 in this gallery. Many of the other nine relate to the process of “SNL,” the building of the “SNL” cast and everything else you want discussed. ONE thing about diversity. Nothing about quotes. But out of 10 things. ONE relates to race.
Anyway… You’re pretty rigid on this point. I’m sure I am, too.
-Daniel
Saturday Night Live, from it’s inception, has always had issues casting non-white comedians and using the people they would cast as meaningfully as they would their white comedian cast members and featured players?
But why? Why has this been an issue? We know comedic talent of just about every ethnicity is out there working every dive club and 20 seat room in America. We saw Damon Wayans flame out on SNL only to become a superstar on In Living Color. We saw how SNL in the late 1990’s had no clue how to harness the insane energy of Tracy Morgan only to see him flourish in the lunacy that was 30 rock. Why couldn’t Lorne Michaels and his writers take talent like that, as well as comedians like Ellen Cleghorne, Charles Rocket, Finesse Mitchell, and oh yeah, some guy named Chris Rock (what happened to him, anyways?) and make them work within the framework of what SNL does?
Yes, there have been some successes in SNL’s history with non-white comedians, first with Garrett Morris, then Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, and currently, with Kenan Thompson, but overall, there are many who point to a dearth of non-white talent on SNL over the years, and then a kind of tokenism that occurs for the minorities who do find a way to make it onto the show and stick around, as a kind of a scar on its legacy.
I don’t necessarily agree when it comes to casting, because I naively think comedy, not political correctness, is the only master being served. I.e.: who is funniest, not who could play Michelle Obama in two sketches in a year. I generally see such statements as self-agrandizing by the people who make them, and also, unhelpful. Ryan still hasn’t told us which current cast members he’d fire, and then, with whom he would replace them. The list that Dan was so nice to paste in the comments isn’t really what he purports it to be. It’s a list of “dream” SNL cast members, not a list of minority comedians Ryan would use to replace some of the white comedians on the show. But I digress.
While I disagree with Ryan about those being cast, because, again, it’s about the funny not about the slavish devotion to his PC-God, I do find that SNL has an issue with using and retaining the non-white comedians in their cast. And I’m maybe going to try and do what isn’t normally done by those who simply make a lot of noise complaining about the ethnic make-up of the cast: try and explain WHY it is the way it is. And then WHY those minorities are often reduced to background filler, bit players, or token parts in sketch (like how Finesse Mitchell would play Oprah because there was no black woman to play her).
And to answer why, we have to go to Lorne Michaels himself. This is his show. He is the final vote as to whom will write for him and who will go out on stage for him. If there is truly outrage (and we know from Ryan, there is, in a way) as to the ethnic make-up of the cast, then blame ultimately falls on him.
But Lorne is also a liberal man. Supports liberal causes. So no one would make thinly-veiled asides in his direction that he may be, I don’t know… racist, as they surely would if he was well-known to be right-leaning and just finished hiring six white cast members, or dared to question the logic of a statement which says it’s a negative that every one of those six are white, no matter what.
So is Lorne Michaels, in the way he personally chooses cast members and writers for the show, making it harder for non-white comedians to get into the cast or the writer’s room, and then, once the few who do get the nod from him arrive, is there something in the culture at SNL which makes it harder for them to thrive compared to their white counterparts?
It may be a cultural issue, as to why supreme talents like Wayans and Rock were so ill-used by SNL, and particularly, so ill-served by the SNL writers. Throughout Lorne Michael’s turn as the de facto “king” at SNL, the writers have largely been comprised of 20-something white males who went to Harvard. If they weren’t “privileged” before they got to Harvard, they certainly learned the ropes well by the time they graduated. While someone like Tina Fey was able to break through the Harvard glass ceiling at SNL, she is the exception which proves the rule (and also, it’s no surprise she was able to spot Tracy Morgan’s talent and allow him to flourish elsewhere, whereas Lorne and the rest of writers never could at SNL).
We have a bunch of white 20-something males from Harvard who, although they are all good little liberals (I’m sure they know the secret handshake and everything), they are very much creations of their upbringing or the exclusiveness of their schooling. You give people like this someone like Chris Rock to write for, and it’s no wonder they had no clue how to handle his immense talent.
Now, I know what many of you are thinking: what about Eddie Murphy? Well, Eddie Murphy is far and away the most accomplished minority to ever have appeared on SNL. And not that he became accomplished AFTER he left SNL (which he did, as other have), but in that he had multiple outstanding original recurring characters and moments in the show itself. In fact, Eddie may be the greatest SNL cast member ever. Whereas Tim Meadows and Kenan Thompson are lucky to have one original recurring character each, Murphy had an endless font of characters and opportunities that other non-white comedians on SNL never had before, or really, since.
Eddie Murphy also appeared on SNL during the time when Lorne Michaels had nothing to do with the show; a time when the whole process of creating, writing, and hiring on SNL was a little different than what came before and what came after.
Some may say that’s a coincidence, but I don’t tend to believe in coincidence. I believe in logical conclusions. And there are two conclusions you can draw here:
Lorne Michaels hires the funniest people possible, regardless of their skin color, and if he doesn’t hire a minority comedian, it’s because the white comedian he did hire was simply funnier.
Lorne Michaels has created a culture at SNL that is populated and largely controlled by privileged white males who graduated from an Ivy League school, and they simply have no clue how to write for and nurture minority comedic voices.
One has to do with hiring, which disappoints Ryan so, and the other has to do with something far deeper, which is the culture at SNL itself.
I hold that hiring for SNL is based on merit. Lorne Michaels is not going to hire a person of color simply because they are a person of color. That’s counter productive to his purposes, which is to hire the funniest person available.
I also hold that SNL, although populated by liberal people who say all the right things and support all the right causes, below the surface, is not a culture that understands what to do with the minority cast members Lorne does hire. They don’t know how to handle comedic talent with which they are woefully unfamiliar.
So it isn’t about hiring, it’s about what happens AFTER the non-white comedians are hired. You don’t think minority comedians look at what happened to Jay Pharaoh the last few years. You think they don’t see how marginalized his talent has been at SNL? If we can see it, they can see it.
You want change? It’s not just about hiring minority comedians for SNL. It’s about changing the culture AT Saturday Night Live.
I of course concede that humor and comedy are subjective.
Which means, when Lorne Michaels hires the best comedian available, his own personal likes, dislikes, cultural history, etc, influence his decision.
But as we’ve seen with someone like Chris Rock or Tracy Morgan… Lorne DID hire them. They were simply ill-used by the people Lorne hires to write for the show.
(BTW… I know they’re all not Harvard grads… but the vast majority of them are from exclusive, hoity-toity liberal arts schools in the northeast… don’t seem to remember anyone from UGA, OU, or Bama in the SNL writing staff)
Please, tell us more about your thoughts. We’re all riveted, oh Wise One.
Ah… I see what you did there, Filaphresh.
See… I guess instead of just bitching about a perceived problem, as so many people like to do… I actually try to understand if there is a problem, and if there is, what needs to be done to correct the problem.
McGee does nothing but complain about the ethnic make-up of the SNL cast… but he’s never put any effort into:
1. Identifying WHY there is this problem he perceives
2. What he would do to correct it
I’m a problem solver. My apologies if things like logic and reason offend. :-)
I don’t know that I want to get into a whole big thing here, Matt, but one thing you’re forgetting is that the actors are writers as well. It’s not like the only people writing are “privileged white males who graduated from an Ivy League school.”
What about guys like Key & Peele. They’re two of the best sketch comics and best comedic voices in the game. They also have the same Second City background that most of SNL’s players have. But, of course, Lorne would probably never have deigned to hire them because they were on that other Saturday night sketch show.
I don’t think you’re wrong in the sense that writing plays as much a role as casting, but part of changing that writing is bringing in new voices.
I mean, imagine an alternate universe in which SNL, instead of hiring Will Forte and Fred Armisen in 2002, hires Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele instead. I’m not saying it’s a better show for that (Forte and Armisen were clearly great performers), but it’s certainly a different show, and one that doesn’t need three years of Armisen in black face to play the freaking President of the United States.
Rugman11… Read Jay Mohr’s book about his time at SNL as a featured player.
If you don’t get in real close with one or two of the writers right off the bat, then you’ll never get on the show, and if you don’t get on the show, you’ll never have a chance to write for yourself.
It’s very much an insular culture, on this you and I completely agree.
Changing that culture, not just hiring minority cast members, is what needs to happen.
Instead of hiring graduates from Harvard, NYU, etc… are you telling me there are no funny people graduating yearly from Morehouse?
If SNL does as Ryan and other demand, and just hires minorities to have minorities… nothing changes. They’ll be ignored just as Jay Pharaoh has been, and as the majority of minority cast members have been in the history of the show.
Change the make-up of the writing staff, and you change the culture of SNL.
Culture, not hiring practices, is the problem with SNL.
Ryan wants the appearance of the show to change, which fixes absolutely nothing. And then offers no solution other than, “Change it.” But that’s what the politically correct do. They don’t actually care about the problem, they just want it to appear as if there IS no problem.
But as Werewolf succinctly implied, what do I know? I’m just some angry white man, which renders my logic and reason as invalid. :-)
Also, on the fringes of thought, is also the idea that the make-up of the cast is as it is because that’s the way NBC wants it to be, and it has absolutely nothing to do with comedy, and everything to do with money.
If we were to get all “Nate Silver” about this, statistically, white Americans have a higher median income, in general, than non-white Americans.
NBC’s highest rated show week-to-week last year was often SNL.
NBC, floundering as it is, needs to ensure add revenue for their company, and as SNL is their most popular show, they need to ensure that not only will the percentage of white Americans watching SNL hold steady, that it would go up. And people who make more money buy more things. From advertisers. Or so the thinking goes.
In order to do this, NBC forces Michaels and Meyers to hire more white comedians as opposed to minorities, the thought being that white people only want to watch other white people on television.
Which is, of course, not entirely true when taken into account when Eddie Murphy was easily the most popular cast member on SNL. I don’t recall NBC losing white viewership at that time. I don’t also believe Scandal is a show which only minorities enjoy watching.
Anyway… this one is the for the tin foil hat crowd.
I hope they hire HistoryOfMatt next year for SNL. His “angry white man” would be a hilarious weekend update character.
They already have Drunk Uncle.
Yep… instead of arguing any points I introduced into the conversation, it’s easier to label me an “angry white man,” whatever it is that means.
As by definition, my ethnicity (or I should say, one part of my ethnicity) and my gender, renders any of the logic I used to combat Ryan’s illogic, as well, illogical, right?
Hey, Ryan’s a white man. Funny how that works. Ryan bitches about what he sees as a problem, but offers no reasons why this problem occurs or any solutions.
I mock his illogical political correctness, and then I go and use reason to diagram his problem for him, and offer perhaps a way to ultimately fix the problem.
But I’m an “angry white man,” so anything I say is invalid.
Sigh. Political correctness is the enemy of logic, reason, and common sense… and yes… it does make me angry.
Good God, enough of the “Looking to replace Kristen Wiig nonsense.” She. Was. Terrible. One of the best things that happened to SNL was her leaving. If they attempt to force-feed us another Wiig clone, I hope she’s a lot funnier.
I totally agree. I would always fast forward through her sketches because she is so unfunny.
Do you think all black people look alike?
somebody’s not living in the real world! If it were only about talent do you think all the white people at Harvard would be in Harvard, etc.
that “diversity” word makes me itch. Diversity? Meaning that SNL should hire a person in a wheelchair? Is that the issue we are addressing? Not enough wheelchair representation? Call a spade a spade.