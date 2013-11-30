‘Fast and Furious’ star Paul Walker dead at age 40

Paul Walker died Saturday in a car accident in Southern California. The “Fast and the Furious” star was only 40-years-old.
As first reported by TMZ, Walker passed away after he was involved in a single-car accident and explosion today in Santa Clarita, CA. The outlet reported Walker lost control of his Porsche GT and crashed into a tree or pole, but it turns out he was the passenger in the car and not the driver. The car burst into flames and both Walker and the driver were killed. Walker was in the outreaches of Los Angeles County for a car show benefiting the Philippines typhoon relief effort.
On Saturday evening, Walker’s Facebook page included this update:
“It is with a truly heavy heart that we must confirm that Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident while attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide. He was a passenger in a friend”s car, in which both lost their lives. We appreciate your patience as we too are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news. Thank you for keeping his family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time. We will do our best to keep you apprised on where to send condolences. – #TeamPW”
Walker’s publicist also confirmed his passing to the Associated Press.
He was most recently seen in “Fast and Furious 6” and was in production on “Fast and Furious 7.”
The LA area native began his career as a teenager with guest appearances on TV shows such as “Highway to Heaven” as well as a stint on the ’80s sitcom “Throb.” Walker’s movie career took off in the late ’90s with roles in Gary Ross’ “Pleasantville,” “She’s All That” and Brian Robbins’ “Varsity Blues.” It was an under the radar surprise hit, 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious,” that made him a star. The action thriller hit a chord with audiences and spawned a successful sequel, “2 Fast 2 Furious.” Walker didn’t return for the third film, but eventually found his way back for the fourth installment, “Fast and Furious,” which shocked Hollywood by grossing more than any of the three previous films. The two follow ups, “Fast Five” and last May’s “Fast and Furious 6,” became global blockbusters.
Walker’s other credits included Richard Donner’s “Timeline,” “Into the Blue,” “Joyride,” “Running Scared,” a very small role in Clint Eastwood’s “Flags of our Fathers” and “Takers.” Unfortunately, the only hit that Walker that allowed Walker to really step out of his “Fast” persona was Walt Disney Studios’ family flick “Eight Below.”
Walker is survived by his 15-year-old daughter Meadow Parker.
RIP. he was 40?
Yup. Boyish, but born in ’73. Here’s an adolescent Walker in one of his first roles, in the ’80s sitcom “Throb” [www.youtube.com]
may God have mercyful and rest in peace, a great lost mostly when trying to help others from a tragedy meaning dying for a good cause living on our minds forever….
Fkn shame
Write a comment…fkn shame.RIP.
I am so sorry to hear of this terrible accident, I wish his family great strength and my condolences may he rest in peace
RIP Paul my son lost his life two weeks ago at 26 in a car wreck also prayers to his family
the fast and furious brand is officially over, RIP:(
no vin said 78and 9 are going to continue
He wasn’t the greatest actor, but I always seemed to like him in every movie he appeared in. This is crazy sad. RIP.
Wait first they said it was him and a passenger in the vehicle together…and that he was not driving…now their saying that it was Paul driving and no mention of a passenger…I hope this isn’t true
Thank you paul for helping the filipinos even it costs your very life. We will not forget your labor of love.
So sad. Cant forget how i love to watch them with Dwayne Johnson. I also shared about them on my blog few months. Ago. RIP.
he was soo hott. thats sad i wonder who was his friend? Paul Walker will be missed. he was an excellent actor may God bless his soul
My first crush =( I remember just getting the internet and going on google for hours to see images of him.
It is such a shame in loseing such a great actor as paul walker such a great character in fast and the furious he will be sadley missed i wish all his family my condolences
WE WILL MISS BOTH OF YOU YOUNG MAN:(