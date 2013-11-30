Thoughts on Paul Walker’s passing and the way we deal with celebrity death

The worst thing about dying young is the hole you leave in so many lives. Paul Walker’s car accident tonight must have shocked and devastated the people he’s worked with over the years, and I can’t imagine how this feels for the people who are part of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. No one could have predicted that they would be shooting a seventh film right now when the first one opened a mere 12 years ago, and they certainly couldn’t have predicted the way the franchise became a family affair over time, both onscreen and off. I can’t think of any other action series that is so explicitly focused on the notion of the way we build our families, and I suspect that’s a big part of the completely unironic appeal of the films.
More than anything tonight, I am haunted by the idea of someone having to tell his daughter about his passing. Meadow Rain is only 14 years old, and while there is no good age for lose a father, the pain of losing one right as you’re entering one of the most confusing, difficult, emotionally turbulent times of life seems profoundly upsetting to me. Whatever reaction I’m having to Walker’s passing tonight isn’t about the movies he made or the movies he might have made or how I did or didn’t feel about his work. It doesn’t have to be. More than anything, it’s that simple sharp pang of empathy at the thought of how his passing affects the community around him, both personal and professional.
It is one of the strangest parts of pop culture, seeing the way it reacts when someone famous dies. No matter who it is, there will be people who instantly demonstrate the biggest way possible, who act as if they have been personally wounded and destroyed. There will be others who react with snark, who start making jokes as soon as they hear, almost reflexively, like that’s all they can do. There will be a wide range of reactions in public, and social media has just turned up that particular volume, and you’ll see news sites immediately kick into a certain degree of high gear to set the death in context and, yes, to give their readers something to read at that moment, something that may help them as they struggle to react. People who never wrote a single word about the person during life may suddenly speak of them with a reverence that might strike you as false, but I prefer to think that for many people, there is a human button that gets pushed at these moments and suddenly, there is a desire to share in a grief that is very real.
When I see James Wan or Dwayne Johnson reacting tonight online, I can’t even imagine being together enough to even manage a simple comment for the public. It’s obviously genuine, and more than anything, I think it makes it real for the fans who see that. It’s one thing to think “Oh, I’m sorry that person I’ll never meet died,” but it’s another thing entirely to see his collaborators reacting, reeling from the impact of it. When I see people piling on to make cracks about Walker’s work or about him as a performer, I can’t even imagine being so oblivious to the basics of human interaction that you would think it is appropriate to be awful about these things. There are real people who are in real pain right now, and just because they are famous, it does not make them abstracts. It does not make you edgy or funny or daring to be terrible to someone who is hurting over the loss of a friend. It just makes you rotten. Even so, I see it every time, and again… it doesn’t matter who passes away. Someone will find an excuse to be crappy about it. “What? Mr. Rogers passed away. Well, I really hated his dumb sweaters.” Sometimes, all you need to do when others are in pain is be decent, and if that means keeping your mouth shut and not using your keyboard for a few hours, then so be it.
In the case of Paul Walker, if you want a reason to take a moment tonight to reflect on his passing that has nothing at all to do with his movies, can I direct your attention to the official website of ROWW, aka Reach Out WorldWide?
Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) – consisting of skilled volunteers – is a non-profit registered 501(c)3 organization. While part of a relief team responding to the massive earthquakes that devastated Haiti on January 12, 2010; Actor/Producer Paul Walker saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Following the trip he contacted a group of his friends to assist him in forming ROWW with the purpose of filling this unmet need.
ROWW is a network of committed professionals with first responder skill-set (including project management, logistics, heavy equipment operation, EMT, paramedic, firefighting, and healthcare, etc). The volunteers provide their expertise when disasters strike and augment local resources with the goal of accelerating relief efforts on a worldwide basis. ROWW has developed Standard Operating Procedures that facilitate arriving quickly, clearing access, providing basic necessities and medical assistance to ease the survivors’ pain and bringing hope in the bleakest of circumstances.
Explore their website a bit. Take a look at the work they’ve done and the goals they have as an organization. Often, at moments like this, people look for a way they can do something that fully demonstrates what they feel about the person who passed, and I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to Paul Walker as a person than to help support an organization that does genuine good for people in desperate need, an organization that he helped start because he saw how it could affect lives.
I never heard anything about Walker from his collaborators that would suggest he was anything but a hard-working guy who loved his daughter and who knew full well that even with the “Fast and Furious” franchise, he was always struggling to find work that challenged him and that could showcase him as a performer. I never got the feeling, in any conversation I had with him, that he felt like he was above reproach as a performer. Quite the contrary. He always seemed to be eager to grow, eager to try something different, eager to prove that he could do more than he had done so far.
With Reach Out WorldWide, he wasn’t just talking about changing lives, he was actually doing it. He created something that works. He inspired the best part of people and got them to do tremendous things. Celebrity or not, that is worth honoring tonight, and hopefully ROWW will continue to do their good work in memory of him.
Paul Walker was 40.
Great commentary. (I believe his daughter just turned 15, though, not 14.) Ever since Running Scared, I’d sensed he was exactly as you described: wanting to grow as an actor despite facing challenges in doing so. My heart goes out to his families, both onscreen and (especially) off. But the one person I’m most devastated for is his daughter. Hopefully, eventually, she’ll be comforted by the knowledge that her dad had so many fans, and more importantly, that he helped so many people through ROWW.
Thank you for a such a thoughtful column. My thoughts exactly, I´ve reading people´s reactions to his death and they´re exactly as you described. I didn´t know him and I didn´t like FATF, but I liked him in many other films and he always seemed like a very genuine person. My heart goes out to his daughter, I can´t even begin to imagine what it feels like to lose your father that Young. “No son should have to bury their father”. Very sad news.
Well said. Thoughtful observations aligned with the way the public responds to celebrity death. Of course with the internet and social media, the opportunity to share thoughts and realize that others have the same feelings is instantaneous. The only movie that I can say with certainty I saw Paul Walker in was In the Blue. He was a believable actor. He may not have done all that he wanted to accomplish, but he leaves behind a credible body of work that wil entertain many for years to come.
As sad as it is for her now, the day will come when his daughter and all those who were close to him will be able to remember him without pain and sadness. May he rest in peace and his family live in peace.
He’d always been a favorite of mine, and he has definitely left his mark on this world, not just as an actor, but as a wonderful human being. He will be greatly missed, and I’ll keep his family in my prayers.
Hi! Welcome to the Internet, you must be new here.
“Sometimes, all you need to do when others are in pain is be decent”
Amen.
Well said.
It’s sad when anyone dies but there is something about a movie star dying that seems unreal to those of us who never knew them in real life.
The images of Walker in The F&F movies or from “Into The Blue” are inscribed on our mind and it seems impossible that someone so young and whom we expected to go on for so much longer could be gone.
I shall have to re-visit some of his movies this week. I’ve never seen “The Skulls” or “Timeline”, perhaps now is the time and it’d be good to take some joy from his performances there.
Perhaps it is some comfort to think that in some ways, he lives on, that in years to come, children not even born yet will discover Paul Walker in “The Fast and the Furious” and see what he brought to them.
True article. But if this was a non-celebrity, most people would think the person who died that way was stupid. Just because he has been in movies, doesn’t mean he is free from being told, or said about of doing a stupid thing. Especially when his most well known movies are movies that say in the credits to not try to duplicate these car scenes and to drive responsibly. Not even their own actors follow this advice.
He was the passenger, not the driver.
lol, ok. then why aren’t people talking about the saddening passing of the driver?
I mean come on now. If going to say, “well because he was the stupid driver,” that is b.s. because if paul walker was the driver, people will still be pouring their love of walker.
Ryan, does it actually make you feel better to be an ass? Is “lol” really what you think is appropriate? Do you write into your local paper being a jerk every time someone dies doing something stupid?
Accidents happen, and to assume every one of them were the cause of stupidity by the person driving is itself a stupid assumption.
Unless of course, Ryan you were there and know exactly what happened. But the truth is you don’t know what happened, and you just come off as a knee jerk, insensitive person by your remarks.
Type I was the passenger in a car a couple of years ago where the driver lost control and we went into a pole. Luckily no one was killed but the impact was severe enough that all 4 of us spent a lot of time recovering. We were just 4 people heading out at lunch time to eat. The driver wasn’t going over the speed limit, no one was drinking and we were all wearing our seat belts and the driver was paying attention. But bad luck occurred, the car hit some black ice and we were sent flying off the road. Because i was sitting beside the driver I could see that he remained calm and tried to regain control but sometimes things just happen too fast. We were all hurt pretty bad, one person in the car couldn’t work for almost a year. But not one person in that car feels the driver was being stupid or careless. Shit just happens, and people like you who weren’t even there, jumping to conclusions are the exact type of people Drew is saying should step away from your keyboard and just shut up for a while.
As for your point about celebrity and how people respond to it, well that’s a fair point but this is the wrong place and time to bring it up and you’re not a good enough communicator to hold a strong enough debate about it.
How much you want to bet he was speeding ;)
And lo and behold, the investigators did say speeding was a factor ;)
U know why I know it was stupidity of speeding without being there? OK. 1) Porsche 2) Porsche hitting tree 3) Porsche had such impact that it EXPLODED in flames.
RYAN – And lo and behold, an asshole patted himself on the back for being technically right about one thing and ignored the fact that he’s wrong about everything else. I would end with a cutesy emoticon, but I don’t know what combination of punctuation is used to express contempt.
“The worst thing about dying young is the hole you leave in so many lives.”
REALLY? I would think the worst thing about dying young is THAT YOU DIED. Nice article otherwise, but as a purveyor of words I would think you’d be a bit more particular about which ones you chose to lead off an obituary article.
I disagree. We have no evidence of what happens after death, if anything at all and we have no idea if Walker is in a bad place right now. What we do know is that the people who loved him have a painful road ahead of them and that for some of them, the road will be long as well. I feel a lot worse for them than for Walker.
That’s… kind of stupid. He’s DEAD. It’s not a comment on whether or not there is an afterlife or if it is “better.”
The simple fact is that this poor choice of words marred an otherwise insightful article. The worst thing for Paul Walker is that he’s dead.
I’ll bet Walker would disagree. Any father sees the suffering of his children as worse than anything he could personally go through, even death.
Don’t be an ass.
Wonderful commentary. Thank you.
Paul Walker always struck me as a talented actor and naturally I thoroughly enjoyed his performances in the FAST & FURIOUS franchise. Obviously he was a great humanitarian who I not only wish I got to enjoy on the big screen but, would’ve been honored to have met and talked with him in person. Because of my faith I believe that death is not a bad thing for good men such as Paul as it is actually predestined as a reward in that he gets to “go home” early because his job here is already finished. As I pray that God has mercy on his soul, I too grieve his death because I’m naturally going to miss his earthly presence while at the same time I rejoice in the happiness of knowing that he’s in a better place now and that some day I too will finally get my chance to have that talk with him.
In age of carefully managed social media written by a team of publicists in first person and guarded media interactions both meant to constantly present a carefully crafted public images it’s not surprising that a celebrity death seems so abstract to the public. Not to mention he is best known for playing a very long running movie character.
@RealPaulWalker posted about his on death on Twitter, in a way the Paul Walker we as a public knew was a pretty distinct entity from him as a person. Yes this is a tragic time for him as a family but they lost the real Paul Walker and are grieving an actual person that happens to share the same physical appearance and name with the two dimensional characters he played on and off screen. When both are so distinct in life why do they become the same entity in death?
By all accounts I have seen the real Paul Walker was a pretty great guy and I am very sorry for the people that lost him but we largely didn’t and I think it is a bit unfair to expect us to grieve the loss of him as an actual person and not the abstract character that we knew.
Not being an a**hole about a dead person is generally a good idea but I think it is a bit understandable how people emotionally don’t connect his death to the death of an actual person and don’t sense the gravity that their reaction might have on his loved ones.
Your words resonate with every time someone famous dies. It’s awful that some people can’t find the sympathy in themselves. People tend to get especially cruel when the person who dies is a drug addict. I love it that someone addressed the way people respond to celebrity death!
People do not want to think seriously about death period because they are afraid of it, if they only spoke genuinely to God and said :”God, if you are out there, help me understand you” that fear of death would go away because they would understand death is not the end and so would not be afraid anymore. Hope that his family is praying to our creator right now to help him on his new journey and console them :)
I’ve seen a lot of people jump online and post really snarky comments about how he’s a C-list actor at best and it’s no great loss and then make some Fast & Furious jokes. Like anyone deserves for people to publicly criticize them, immediately upon their death, about how talentless they are and how insignificant their lives were– probably by people who are petty and jealous because they have done far less. I wish those people could have gain some insight to how terrible they were being, or at the very least crawl back under the rock they crawled out from.
Walker may not have been Daniel Day-Lewis, but by all accounts he was a really nice, kind, caring, generous guy all too-rare in Hollywood, and he died shortly after attending one of his charity events. No one should die that young, and just because he was a Hollywood actor doesn’t give people a license to turn their personal hatred up to 11. Have some respect for another human being.
We did get glimpses of sides if Walker that weren’t seen much in films like Wayne Kramer’s Running Scared, and it would have been interesting to see where Walker’s career went after this latest Fast-franchise resuscitation. It’s very possible his best films and most interesting roles were to come. RIP Paul, and prayers to your family and daughter Meadow.
Blah. Blah. Blah
Do not understand people’s reaction. He never had a hard life, and had lots of money
He made a choice to ride in this vehicle with the driver.
Put this scenario in your Hood.
Enough said…..
He had lots of money, yet BUT he paid MILLIONS of that money out of HIS own pocket to fill in the financial gaps. I read in a recent article that HE paid for the equipment (like chainsaws) that was used to help those affected by the 2011 tornado in Alabama. Honestly, would YOU do the same if you could? I am SO sick of people slinging this man’s name through the mud and making fun of his death when their time could be better used to help others in need like he did. Alot of people have no decency or morals anymore but I bet it wouldn’t be so funny if someone made cracks like that about you or one of your family members.
Everyone time you forget that 90% of people on the internet are complete dicks, days like this remind you.
Lovely piece drew. It might be too early to mention this, but is is possible to get your thoughts on the F&F franchise and where it goes from here?
No doubt Paul was an incredible and beautiful person inside and out. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, while volunteering with his foundation Reach Out Worldwide. He definitely did not deserve to pass away so soon, or how he did. RIP Paul