Report: Warner Bros. prepping ‘Flash’ solo movie and setting ‘Justice League’ for 2017

Today’s Warner Bros. panel is sure to be the most buzzed-about even at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
Hot on the heels of the news that the studio will be announcing a Batman-Superman movie from the creative team behind this summer’s hit “Man of Steel,” reports are circulating about the studio’s plans for more superhero projects.
Heat Vision is reporting that Warner is planning to release a “Flash” solo movie in 2016, with the delayed all-star epic “Justice League” following in 2017.
Nothing is confirmed as of yet, and it’s unknown which version of the Flash will race to the big screen. The Scarlet Speedster was the subject of a short-lived live-action TV show in 1990, but has yet to be adapted for the big screen.
“Justice League” would of course bring together Superman, Batman, and Flash, in addition to Wonder Woman and other heroes, possibly including Green Lantern. Ryan Reynolds played the title hero in the 2011 film “Green Lantern,” but doesn’t seem keen on revisiting the role for “Justice League.”
Since Marvel’s The Avengers” burned up the box office in 2012, “Justice” has been being developed slowly over the course of the last year or so, but it may now actually be going forward.
Stay tuned to HitFix for more news after the Warner Bros. panel.
Who would you like to see as The Flash?
nice even though thought warners would try to get wonder woman going follwing supes and bats finaly but at least some other dc hero is getting a film that is not batman and supes. plus at least jl will finaly if nothing else bring wonder woman to the screen. plus surprised warners finaly teamed up supes and bats in live action given how other attempts to do so have gone down in flames. and the execs were afraid of diluting the two franchises with a team up.
Aaron Paul as Wally West. If they use Barry Allen, maybe Michael Pitt.
Ryan Reynolds not returning as Hal is for the best. I say use John Stewart instead for the JLA team GL, preferably played by Idris Elba.
Why on earth would you use John Stewart? Hal Jordan is the greatest Lantern to ever live! Personally I think Ryan Reynolds did a fine job playing Hal, the right mix of cocky, arrogant, and funny. For that fact I think Sinestro was good too. The movies flaws in my mind came with directing and script, not acting. But of course, thats just my opinion lol
Idris is most likely goin to play as martian manhunter
Still waiting for the Batman vs Superman movie. In my mind, the Dark Knight Returns is a personal favorite in my collection of comic books and I would love to see it brought to a live action film. I 100% feel Aquaman should be in the JL movie, dudes down right badass once you get passed his bad name. Anyone whose read his NEW 52 comics or even played Injustice and read its comics, know how legit this character really is!
WW for winter 16 pleaser
Zachary Levi for The Flash.
Aaron Paul.