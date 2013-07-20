Report: Warner Bros. prepping ‘Flash’ solo movie and setting ‘Justice League’ for 2017

Today’s Warner Bros. panel is sure to be the most buzzed-about even at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Hot on the heels of the news that the studio will be announcing a Batman-Superman movie from the creative team behind this summer’s hit “Man of Steel,” reports are circulating about the studio’s plans for more superhero projects.

Heat Vision is reporting that Warner is planning to release a “Flash” solo movie in 2016, with the delayed all-star epic “Justice League” following in 2017.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, and it’s unknown which version of the Flash will race to the big screen. The Scarlet Speedster was the subject of a short-lived live-action TV show in 1990, but has yet to be adapted for the big screen.

“Justice League” would of course bring together Superman, Batman, and Flash, in addition to Wonder Woman and other heroes, possibly including Green Lantern. Ryan Reynolds played the title hero in the 2011 film “Green Lantern,” but doesn’t seem keen on revisiting the role for “Justice League.”

Since Marvel’s The Avengers” burned up the box office in 2012, “Justice” has been being developed slowly over the course of the last year or so, but it may now actually be going forward.

