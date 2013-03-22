Ryan Reynolds has ‘little interest’ in playing Green Lantern in ‘Justice League’

The Justice League has taken another deadly blow — from one of its own members.

Ryan Reynolds, the star of the much-maligned “Green Lantern,” isn’t very eager to reprise his role as the DC Comics superhero in the proposed “Justice League” film, although he might change his mind under certain circumstances.

“If you’re going to do comic book movies in that vein, you really have to get them right,” Reynolds told Empire. “I believe that Joss Whedon is the guy that just nails it and Christopher Nolan obviously nails it. So if they were gonna do it like that, it would be an interesting thing to do.”