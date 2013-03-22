Ryan Reynolds has ‘little interest’ in playing Green Lantern in ‘Justice League’

The Justice League has taken another deadly blow — from one of its own members.

Ryan Reynolds, the star of the much-maligned “Green Lantern,” isn’t very eager to reprise his role as the DC Comics superhero in the proposed “Justice League” film, although he might change his mind under certain circumstances.

“If you’re going to do comic book movies in that vein, you really have to get them right,” Reynolds told Empire. “I believe that Joss Whedon is the guy that just nails it and Christopher Nolan obviously nails it. So if they were gonna do it like that, it would be an interesting thing to do.”

His interview gets even more candid from there, with Reynolds saying, “It’s just that… working on ‘Green Lantern,’ I saw how difficult it is to make that concept palatable, and how confused it all can be when you don’t really know exactly where you’re going with it or you don’t really know how to access that world properly – that world comic book fans have been accessing for decades and falling in love with.”

“So at this point I have very little interest in joining that kind of world,” he concluded. “But, you know, a great script and a good director can always turn that around.”

Since being announced last year in the wake of the huge box office success of Marvel and Whedon’s “The Avengers,” Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” has had a seemingly difficult time coming together. Recent buzz indicates a screenwriter shake-up, and that the film’s green light may depend on “Man of Steel’s” box office. 

From what we know, the core JL team will be composed of Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Superman (who will likely be played by “Man of Steel’s” Henry Cavill), and Batman, with rumors flying that the “Dark Knight” team of Christian Bale and Nolan may be involved after all

Meanwhile, Reynolds will soon be heard in the animated films “The Croods” and “Turbo.” His next live-action film is this summer’s “R.I.P.D.”

If Ryan Reynolds bows out, who would you like to see play Green Lantern in “Justice League”?

