Ryan Reynolds has ‘little interest’ in playing Green Lantern in ‘Justice League’

The Justice League has taken another deadly blow — from one of its own members.
Ryan Reynolds, the star of the much-maligned “Green Lantern,” isn’t very eager to reprise his role as the DC Comics superhero in the proposed “Justice League” film, although he might change his mind under certain circumstances.
“If you’re going to do comic book movies in that vein, you really have to get them right,” Reynolds told Empire. “I believe that Joss Whedon is the guy that just nails it and Christopher Nolan obviously nails it. So if they were gonna do it like that, it would be an interesting thing to do.”
“So at this point I have very little interest in joining that kind of world,” he concluded. “But, you know, a great script and a good director can always turn that around.”
Since being announced last year in the wake of the huge box office success of Marvel and Whedon’s “The Avengers,” Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” has had a seemingly difficult time coming together. Recent buzz indicates a screenwriter shake-up, and that the film’s green light may depend on “Man of Steel’s” box office.
From what we know, the core JL team will be composed of Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Superman (who will likely be played by “Man of Steel’s” Henry Cavill), and Batman, with rumors flying that the “Dark Knight” team of Christian Bale and Nolan may be involved after all.
Meanwhile, Reynolds will soon be heard in the animated films “The Croods” and “Turbo.” His next live-action film is this summer’s “R.I.P.D.”
If Ryan Reynolds bows out, who would you like to see play Green Lantern in “Justice League”?
I don’t see Ryan Reynolds playing third fiddle to Henry Cavill. The only way he agrees to this movie is if it’s “Green Lantern and the Justice League”.
Totally disagree based on what Reyolds said in the interview. I don’t think he cares about the size of the part– he just wants it to be good and doesn’t want to be in another crappy super-hero movie.
No surprises here – he had little interest playing GL in his own movie!
That funny… because I cannot think of one person who has any interest in Ryan Reynolds playing Green Lantern again, either.
So we’re all in agreement.
Much like Rocky V, Ryan Reynolds was never Hal Jordan.
I think Reynolds could have been a good Hal Jordan if he didn’t insist on playing himself in every film. He’s got a lot of charisma, and I think some degree of talent, but the dude just refuses to stretch himself at all. GL would have been a good role to start, because HJ is the same personality type as Reynolds in a lot of ways; but he couldn’t be bothered to make even a small adjustment to his usual schtick. (Granted, the screenwriters, director, and studio are also to blame for clearly tailoring the film to his persona).
It’s sort of sad to see Reynolds indirectly talking down Martin Campbell. I’d be interested to hear a little about what went on behind-the-scenes in that movie, because I think Campbell is a generally great action director (he’s done the two best Bond movies of the last twenty years). I wonder if adapting such a mythology-based property wasn’t in his toolbox, or if the (notoriously indecisive) DC Film division was micromanaging and changing stuff throughout production. Or some combination of both.
I heard they wanted Bradley Cooper for GL but he chose Hangover 2? I think he would be very good.
GL was fair, but could have been a lot better- I think they tried to do too much, ala Batman Forever or Batman and Robin. I liked Sinestro in yellow at end GL. Hate when they change the lead actor so much like in Batman, finally nailing it with Bale.
Bale and Nolan involved in JL would be awesome. They could do opposite of Marvel- do JL then individual movies for Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, etc
Is it me or did the “10 ‘Justice League’ members who deserve a shot on the big screen” section forget about Martian Manhunter.. they can always use him instead of the Green Lantern.
When are they ever gonna do right and give tom welling his due as superman for god sakes smallville lasted ten years he deserves his chance.
A BLACK GUY because there was a BLACK green lantern in the justice league movie people need to get things right in the world in movies shows and life it made me so mad that they didnt have a black guy playing the green lantern that’s probably why the movie sucked and the actor that was in it made it suck even work get it right make a black guy play the green lantern in the justice league movie in 2015 because he was black in the justice league show and comic book
Yeah thankfully, GL more than any other character is flexible with recasting the role, even if you do want to go with a black guy instead.
That being said, there’s only two roles Ryan Reynolds should have ever been considered for in a comic book movie….Deadpool on the Marvel side, which he was fine in until they went off the reservation and turned him into a zombie. And Flash on the DC side, but it’d be a hard sell now for him to “switch over” to a different, probably smaller role than GL.
Reynolds cant act. He can only make wisecracks, and he’s good at that, but thats mainly what Flash and Deadpool are for, so he can pull those roles off.
Recast him as the Flash, and hire someone else to be Green Lantern!
I know, it’s totally unorthodox but it WORKS and will drive movie audiences to see it for years to come.