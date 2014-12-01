Off the Carpet: ‘Unbroken’ breaks and the (real) precursor awards begin

It seemed worthwhile to hold off on today's column until after the New York Film Critics Circle spoke up. But really, while their picks were uniformly inspired and valid, they didn't do a lot to change the complexion of this year's race. If anything, Timothy Spall needs to be taken a little more seriously now; as a bubble contender, something like this could tilt the scales, or at the very least encourage voters to watch the film. But “Boyhood” we saw coming, and it could very well win the National Board of Review award tomorrow (though watch out for “Selma” there). And the LA critics will add to all of this in a week's time as well, as will the Gotham Awards tonight.
For now, all the cards are on the table as “Unbroken” finally screened widely yesterday and reviews have been published. So far, it's not looking great on that score. Variety took aim at it on these shores while across the pond, Screen International and the Guardian and Telegraph newspapers were none too impressed. And for those who could populate their reviews with a little more than mere Oscar claptrap, positive notices have even been laced with reservation.
Nevertheless, Universal doesn't necessarily need the critics to insinuate this one into the race. I've laid out my personal issues with the structure and overall handling of the material, and they appear to be shared elsewhere, but the key here will be to get people reacting to Louis Zamperini's story more so than how it was delivered as a film. Never underestimate how far that sort of thing can go.
But I don't think it's set up to be the big winner this year. I think Jolie may struggle to find herself in the Best Director five. I think no actor from the film will be nominated. And I think the screenplay, in any normal year, would be off the table, but the adapted category is so utterly desolate there just aren't many other options. I would wager you'll find a number of campaigns are breathing a sigh of relief this year that they can float on in past exiguous competition.
My gut feeling has long been that “The Imitation Game” was one to watch out for, which is relatively hilarious considering Harvey Weinstein is not staffed up like he usually is on the campaign trail. And that's not a knock on his team; they're doing a great job. He just hasn't had the artillery, and yet the film is skating right along without needing overt “awards consulting.” It just plays. How about that?
But Paramount can absolutely win. A month ago, they probably would have been shocked that it would be “Selma” rather than “Interstellar,” but that just goes to show how volatile and mercurial an Oscar race can be. However, Ava DuVernay's film – which is refreshingly not a typical greatest hits “biopic” – won't be getting screeners out to the Screen Actors Guild in time. So that early boost will be fully dependent on nomination committee members showing up at the screenings that were set for them. It may work out and the film could rack up nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Ensemble. But even if not, the studio was in this same position with “The Wolf of Wall Street” a year ago, and that turned out OK for Oscar nods. “Selma” will probably be a stronger phase two play, as the film heads out into wide release the week before Oscar nominations are announced.
Also saving their firepower for phase two is team “Boyhood.” It seems obvious the film will be the critical darling of the year. With the NYFCC prize under its belt already, it's likely to dominate the regional critics circuit much like “12 Years a Slave” last year. Tomorrow the National Board of Review could light the fuse for “Selma,” and next week the Los Angeles Film Critics Association could do the same for “Birdman” (or vice versa or whatever), but IFC and its hired guns surely knew Richard Linklater's opus was going to be strong in this phase. After the nominations, that's when it will be time to throw down the gauntlet. I personally think Linklater is destined for the Best Director Oscar at this point, but will that carry through for the film, too?
In a nutshell, “The Imitation Game” plays broadly, “Boyhood” plays to critics and “Selma” is somewhere in between, finding that perfect balance.
So that's the three-horse race to me, with all the unknowns finally, well, known. Now we observe. Critics will continue to have their say throughout the month, and their mission is this: get the people to watch certain movies. The New York crowd did a great job of that by throwing prizes at “Mr. Turner,” “Two Days, One Night,” “The Immigrant” – films that may be languishing toward the bottom of the screener pile. Voters will spend the holidays catching up and ballots will go out two days before the end of the year. After that, a new phase: the guild and industry awards and nominations announcements.
So the engine is thoroughly revved here. It's time to peel out.
The Contenders section has been fully updated.
This is something of an irrelevant question, but what do you think of Carmen Ejogo’s chances in Best Supporting Actress? I haven’t seen the film or read much about it, so I’m running blind a bit, but she got an Indie Spirit nod, and plays the kind of role (long-suffering wife) that has often done well in the Supporting Actress category. Is it possible that she slides in on “Selma”‘s coattails, sort of like Helena Bonham Carter for “The King’s Speech?”
I think she’s on the periphery. Good performance, but subtle.
What about Birdman? Too weird and abstract? I was kind of hoping the film would connect heavily with industry types. I was actually hoping NYFCC would be biased towards Whiplash or Birdman.
I think it could stay in the serious conversation if it takes the SAG ensemble prize, which, if “Selma” isn’t nominated, it very well may. But it’s a bit funky to connect throughout, yeah.
Not that I’ve seen it yet or have any rooting interest, but… you’re expecting “Wild” to get two acting nominations, plus screenplay, but no threat for picture?
Interestingly enough, Blue Jasmine also got two acting nominations along with a screenplay nod. Could Wild be this year’s Blue Jasmine?
I think ‘Wild’ is being pretty severely underestimated at this point, especially if the current wonky Best Picture system serves up a slate of nine (again). There’s plenty of room.
The difference between ‘Wild’ and ‘Blue Jasmine’ is that ‘Wild’ is a tearjerker; it will find legitimate emotional connections with voters. ‘Jasmine’ was more of an exercise in character.
Says more about perceived weaknesses in those categories than anything else.
Another thing that could hamper Wild is box office. Why do I feel like there is little-to-no buzz. Im sure its good, will get good-to-great reviews, etc.. But doesnt it open this coming week or two and theres been very little for it aside from the trailer for the public to see. No?
Hi kris so I finally managed to see Inherent Vice at a screening. I’m a pretty big PTA fanboy but wow I thought it was a total dud through and through. I loved the book but the movie while similar event wise seem to be missing all the energy and vitality of the book. It was so plodding and dull. Also looked surprisingly cheap and low budget.
The Anderson who made Magnolia would done a far better job.
I didn’t think it was dull and I sure didn’t think it looked cheap or low budget. We saw two different movies.
I think Whiplash is actually the one to watch. It needs a push from at least one major critics group though. I guess we’ll see.
Needs box office. 4 million dollars and leaving theaters fast. :/
Is it as simple as people not knowing Chazelle, Teller, Simmons? Or may e the public isnt wild about a “drum movie”. Shame, the film is so good. Excellent reviews havent seemed to help this one.
I think “Whiplash” is a good candidate to be the kind of film people watch when it eventually ends up on Netflix Instant.
JJ1 – yes it needs box office, but it’s done well enough that it could register with a critics group. If it gets a Best Picture nomination, it could have a second wind box office wise. Also, there will be a lot of interest in the JK Simmons performance as that gains steam.
I think Simmons has so thoroughly dominated the conversation around “Whiplash” that it impedes its chances at winning anything else.
Hopefully, Andrew S!
Regarding Linklater, I’ve increasingly been wondering if we’re not looking at a sort of freestanding Best Director campaign here, akin to what happened last year. Not that I don’t think “Boyhood” can win — it definitely can, as could “Gravity” — but it feels like Linklater could score the prize even if some other film were to overtake “Boyhood” for Best Picture. It has the same sort of ‘directorial achievement’ buzz that Cuaron had for “Gravity”.
A threepeat of BP/BD splits! Too lazy to look up if it’s happened before, but that would be quite the story, and not at all impossible at this point. It seems that we’ve sort of heralded in this era “Director’s Achievement” where that particular award is being more held up for individual merit rather than swept in with the Best Picture. Methinks Hooper or Hazanevicius would have found more difficulty finding a foothold on their BD trophies these days.
It has happened before: in 1935 (Mutiny on the Bounty/The Informer), 1936 (The Great Ziegfeld/Mr. Deeds Goes to Town) and 1937 (The Life of Emile Zola/The Awful Truth).
I welcome such splits: the way Picture and Director are all-too-frequently handed to films as a kind of package deal reinforces the misconception that a film is entirely a director’s creation. An outstanding film can be more remarkable a feat of production or writing than it is one of direction, and that isn’t always a weakness.
Though I wouldn’t herald any kind of shift in voting trends — the back-to-back splits in the last two years are more coincidental than anything else, particularly when you consider that Ben Affleck would surely have cruised to victory for “Argo” had he only been nominated. As for Hooper and Hazanavicius, they won just four and three years ago respectively; I don’t think “these days” are exactly a new era!
“Exiguous” FTW!
Glad to hear you say Linklater is in good shape at least; could we realistically expect a third consecutive split, though? And in a related trend I’ve noticed, what’s up with Boyhood receiving such a backlash from commenters here recently? In various posts, people keep faulting it for lacking incident or structure. Either these folks have lives filled with death-defying adventure, or they paid virtually no attention to the characters. Life as it is closely observed here might seem familiar, but that isn’t the same as boring, IMO.
I don’t think the voters pay any attention to prior Picture/Director splits (the first of which, “Argo”/Ang Lee, was a quirk of the directors’ branch, since Affleck would clearly have won if he had gotten nominated).
Kris, with all of the love from the critics for “Night Crawler” do you perceive it as having a slight chance to be nominated in the Best Picture Race?
Or does it’s “Genre” status hurt it? Along with not doing great at the box office
I would say Nightcrawler isn’t hurt so much by its genre status as its entire style and tone. It has good reviews, yes, but so do a lot of films with no shot at a Best Picture nod.