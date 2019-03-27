Fox

After avoiding questions about numerous allegations against Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer, the film’s Oscar-winning star, Rami Malek, finally addressed the situation when he described his experience as “not pleasant.” Nearly two months later, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner paraphrased Malek’s language to do the same in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

The joint interview with Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who opened up about the troublesome post-production process of the film New Mutants, features a brief moment in which Turner was willing to address her time with Singer on the set of X-Men: Apocalypse:

“You go into something and you think it’s going to be a huge dream, and then you figure out, ‘Oh, wait. I have to be very strategic about everything. And Harvey Weinstein is Joffrey or Ramsay. Probably worse than that. A White Walker.'” She never had to work with Weinstein, but another disgraced figure, Bryan Singer, did direct her previous X-Men outing. Singer also directed Bohemian Rhapsody, and Turner echoes that film’s star, Rami Malek. “Our time together was, like Rami said, unpleasant.”

Seeing as how Turner’s “unpleasant” remark about working with Singer is all the Rolling Stone piece has about the matter, it’s a good bet that she chose not to discuss it in any detail during the actual interview. Her Dark Phoenix co-star, Jessica Chastain, had no qualms about calling out the director, who was summarily removed from the film as a producer and is no longer involved.

(Via Rolling Stone)