Bohemian Rhapsody has been a box office juggernaut and, even more surprising, an awards darling. Despite a middling 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Queen biopic took home multiple Golden Globes, including Best Picture (Drama), and scored five Oscar nominations. It’s done this at the same time disturbing allegations have been made against its credited director, Bryan Singer.

Throughout its release and for much of award season, star Rami Malek has remained quiet on the claims of sexual misconduct against Singer, some involving minors. He didn’t even mention his name in his Golden Globe speech. But Malek broke that silence Friday.

In a moderated conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre, the Mr. Robot alum opened up about the claims.

“My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I’ve heard and what is out there,” Malek told the audience. “It’s awful, it’s remarkable that this happens, I can appreciate so much what they’ve been through and how difficult this must be for them. In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it’s a horrible thing.”