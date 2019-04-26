‘Avengers: Endgame’ Doesn’t Have Any After Credits Scenes (Kind Of)

MARVEL STUDIOS

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

A year after Thanos snapped away half of the life in the known universe, and just over a decade after Tony Stark famously told reporters at a press conference that he was Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame is here. Yes, it’s total runtime clocks in at just over three hours, and yes, it packs a lot of story into every minute of that, but it’s also chock-full of payoffs that date all the way back to 2008’s Iron Man, 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and more. It also features no customary after credits scenes.

Ever since Nick Fury first introduced Stark to the “Avengers Initiative” at the end of Iron Man, all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films have included at least one post-credits scene or stinger. Sometimes, these brief scenes were simply a means of comedic relief. Other times, they were meant to hint at greater things to come — including Thanos himself. Endgame, however, is the first — yes, the first — MCU entry to avoid the franchise’s own tradition altogether. Well, for the most part.

Marvel Studios

I say “for the most part” because, while Endgame definitely does not tack on a preview for Spider-Man: Far From Home or any indication about what’s to come following that film, it does transform its initial closing credits into a visually reflective tribute to the entire cast, as well as the original six actors who first brought the team to life in 2012.