Yes, Chewbacca Had His Dialogue Written Out In The ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Script

04.18.18 1 hour ago

The Star Wars Show is becoming a must-watch for every Star Wars fan who is looking for some quirky news about the galaxy they love (far, far away). We’ve seen early looks at the films, we’ve seen behind-the-scenes featurettes, and we’ve learned that Donald Glover ate an entire pizza when he learned he secured the role of Lando. Now we know that Chewbacca, everyone’s oddly-shaped hairy sidekick had all of his actual lines of dialogue written out in the Solo: A Star Wars Story script.

And by that, we don’t mean “grrrggghhhaaaaaghh.” We mean “grrrggghhhaaaaaghh” was actually translated into English so new Han Alden Ehrenreich would know what Chewie was saying to him in order to help his reactions. This was revealed by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon, who wrote the film and have been living with the Han character in some form or another for over three decades.

