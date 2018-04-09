Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After multiple teases and TV spots, the first Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer has dropped, and it’s full of goodies. We see a brief glimpse of how Han came to be as a seemingly bright-eyed and bushy-tailed pilot who gets wrapped up in a world of smuggling. But beyond just an origin story, it looks like it’s full of nods to how Han truly became Han. From the vest, to his blaster, to the Falcon, it’s all here. And it paints a picture of a Solo that has no clue what he’s about to get into.

One line proves that sentiment: “I’ve got a really good feeling about this.”

It seems like The Last Jedi wanted to tear down all the moments and beats expected from a Star Wars movie, but now here we are with Solo, showing that those moments all have an origin. Who knows if there will be a Wilhelm Scream in Solo, but we definitely are seeing a play on the “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” that Solo and Star Wars has had as a running gag for decades.