The ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Shows The Fateful Bet That Got Han Solo The Millennium Falcon

#Star Wars
04.08.18 1 hour ago

After multiple teases and TV spots, the first Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer has dropped, and it’s full of goodies. We see a brief glimpse of how Han came to be as a seemingly bright-eyed and bushy-tailed pilot who gets wrapped up in a world of smuggling. But beyond just an origin story, it looks like it’s full of nods to how Han truly became Han. From the vest, to his blaster, to the Falcon, it’s all here. And it paints a picture of a Solo that has no clue what he’s about to get into.

One line proves that sentiment: “I’ve got a really good feeling about this.”

It seems like The Last Jedi wanted to tear down all the moments and beats expected from a Star Wars movie, but now here we are with Solo, showing that those moments all have an origin. Who knows if there will be a Wilhelm Scream in Solo, but we definitely are seeing a play on the “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” that Solo and Star Wars has had as a running gag for decades.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar Wars

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP