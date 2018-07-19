Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Star Wars fans still can’t get over Billy Dee Williams’ return as Lando Calrissian in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming Episode IX, some of fandom’s darker corners are still grappling with the mixed reception of The Last Jedi. Others still are still mourning the loss of Star Wars Rebels, the animated series developed and overseen by Lucasfilm mastermind Dave Filoni, who also served as showrunner for the hugely popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars a decade ago. To commemorate the latter’s 10-year anniversary, a special panel was held at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, but it seems Filoni and company also had a special announcement.

Yes, that’s right. Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been saved, and to prove the point, the panel debuted a brand new trailer to announce the series’ triumphant return. “It’s an anniversary. It’s ten years. And you guys deserve something for being so great. A ‘present,’ if you will,” Filoni told the crowd, per Entertainment Weekly. “We got together and we thought, if there is one thing we could give you what would it be? So here you go.”

The show, which debuted first as an animated feature film, then as a television series in 2008, follows the adventures of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) during the titular “Clone Wars.” The first five seasons debuted on Cartoon Network, while the sixth and — until recently — final season streamed on Netflix. A release date for the new 12-episode run was not given in the trailer. However, according to panel attendees, the new Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes would be premiering exclusively on Disney’s upcoming Netflix competitor.

