A Star Wars Theory About Rey’s Parents Would Neatly Reverse ‘The Last Jedi’

#J.J. Abrams #Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
08.08.18 10 Comments

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi took the story in unexpected directions (to the chagrin of some), and it left some questions unanswered. Is Finn a Jedi? (Probably not.) Was Han Solo a dumbass? (Possibly.) Will Carrie Fisher’s scenes just be interview outtakes of her holding her dog Gary and dropping F-bombs? (We hope so.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams#Star Wars
TAGSCHRIS TERRIODAISY RIDLEYEpisode IXfan theoriesJ.J. AbramsLucasfilmStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE IX

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP