Star Wars: The Last Jedi took the story in unexpected directions (to the chagrin of some), and it left some questions unanswered. Is Finn a Jedi? (Probably not.) Was Han Solo a dumbass? (Possibly.) Will Carrie Fisher’s scenes just be interview outtakes of her holding her dog Gary and dropping F-bombs? (We hope so.)
A Star Wars Theory About Rey’s Parents Would Neatly Reverse ‘The Last Jedi’
Around The Web
There are 10 comments
Her parents being nobodies is the most important part of her character. It’s her conflict. She was looking for her place in universe by turning to others, which makes Kylo’s offer to join him so appealing. By the end of Last Jedi, she’s found that all she needs is inside her and she should trust herself and her abilities. Retconning this to make her Han’s daughter would destroy her conflict from the last two movies and her character arc will be dead.
This whole thing feels like a mess. The director of the first and third has his own vision which is vastly different than the director who did the second. Things in TFA that were set up as big mysteries were pretty much shat on in the second and now in this third film they want to be revisited? In hindsight they really should have had one creative voice over all three films ot keep some degree of continuity. One thing I keep coming back to is that TFA and TLJ feel like two completely different films narratively and conceptually which, IMO< does not work when doing a trilogy series.
Honestly, TFA looks rather silly now when you rewatch it.
I blame JJ, he should have never helmed TFA. He’s too much of a fanboy. Love it or hate it, TLJ was at least something DIFFERENT. Not the same story over and over as it has been, and then continued to be with JJ.
@iDrewApony
I agree. TFA really comes of like a fanboy movie now watching it later.
I had a lot of issues with TLJ but there were things I did like a lot in it. The idea that both light and dark have to exist, power can come from anybody, Kylo’s story arc were all really good.
@Gonzoid Oh yeah. TFA is for sure NOT a groundbreaking movie. Parts of it are clunky, and most of it is shallow nostalgia schlock. I would say it’s on part with Indy and the Temple of Doom. As far as bungled sequels go.
The broom kid is reys parents. Both of them.
So if timeline makes sense wouldn’t that mean Han cheated on Leia in order to produce Rey? Yeah, that would go over well.
TLJ was a mess. The Jedi seem to run and hide when the going gets tough which is something that doesn’t seem to get enough attention. Luke, found by Rey while in hiding. Yoda, found by Luke while hiding on the Dagoba system. Kenobi, hiding on Tatooine but probably more like overseeing that Luke stays safe. Still out of the fight tho. For 40 yearswe’ve been following a family (Skywalkers) that keeps taking L’s and good guy intergalactic samurai who hide when the conflict takes soem of their own.
The Jedi are supposed to be the light within the darkness. The new movies seem to have forgotten this.
Oh good. This article again.