Disney

After the much maligned (by many Star Wars fans) The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy clearly stated that the late Carrie Fisher wouldn’t be making any sort of appearance (flashback, CGI, or otherwise) in Star Wars: Episode IX. However, plans have since changed, and on Friday afternoon, the official Star Wars website broke the news to fans that Fisher would indeed appear in the film — to complete Leia Organa’s story — through the use of unreleased footage. Here’s the quote from co-screenwriter J.J. Abrams:

The role of Leia Organa will once again be played by Carrie Fisher, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” says Abrams. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

The announcement also includes other previously reported details of the cast, including Billy Dee WIlliams coming back as Lando Calrissian, and returning confirmed stars include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, and more. Of course, the excitement-bringing factor of the overriding news cannot be denied, and Star Wars fans shall be overjoyed to see Leia and Carrie Fisher’s legacies be honored as the saga concludes. Let’s just hope the fans enjoy Episode IX more than they liked The Last Jedi.

(Via StarWars.com)