Star Wars: The Last Jedi just started streaming on Netflix today, but not everyone seems to be happy about it. First there was the “De-Feminized Fanedit,” a 46 minute-long edit that removed several scenes with female characters, resulting in a cut that made no sense but was totally alpha or something. Speaking of alphas who definitely aren’t creeps, supposed “fans” of Star Wars reportedly harassed Vietnamese-American actress Kelly Marie Tran (who played Rose Tico) to the point where she left social media earlier this month. Keeping up with the theme of “having a normal one” online, a Twitter campaign started last Wednesday to remake The Last Jedi. The Twitter account claimed to have a “team of producers” willing to cover the $200 million budget to remake the movie to “save Star Wars,” a promise that prompted funny responses from Seth Rogen, director Rian Johnson, and others.
The jokes have continued on Twitter all week, with other people offering up their own ideas for a Star Wars: The Last Jedi remake:
Good shit. I want that Kylo/Rey mind link friendship montage. Preferably to the Montage song from Team America.
Sadly, this kerfuffle renders all of my arguments in the 80’s with Star Trek fans invalid. They were right. Most Star Wars fans DO just want a dumbed down Joseph Campbell hero journey, but with tons of swords and pew-pews and Harrison Ford.
Stop trying to make fetch happen, Robo.