Take Me To The Pilots ’12: CBS’ ‘Elementary’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show: “Elementary” (CBS)
The Pitch: “You know that British series ‘Sherlock’? We want capitalize on its success by doing something completely different and using a different name.” “Wouldn’t it be easier to say that you just wanted to become the latest in a long line of people to adapt Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes character and his auspices?” “Sure. But some people are so lazy that they’ll invariably say we’re ripping off ‘Sherlock’ even if the similarities are barely even superficial.” “Why don’t you just do your own thing?” “Fiiiiiiine.”
Quick Response: I’m going to get really pissed off in a couple months when critics and audiences alike are incapable of viewing “Elementary” as its own thing and insist upon comparing it to “Sherlock,” either because it’s not as good or implying that Rob Doherty and company ripped off the British hit. And let’s get this out of the way: “Elementary” isn’t as good as “Sherlock.” See? That was an easy and painless comparison. “Sherlock” is one of the best things on TV. “Elementary” isn’t. Very few things are. “Elementary,” though, has the makings of a far better-than-average CBS procedural that takes Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous and endlessly adapted character and handles him in a way that has ZERO similarities to the interpretation by Steven Moffat and company. NOTHING. This is a different text that should be allowed to rise or fall on its own and I feel like it rises to its own — lower, but acceptable if not held directly next to it — level. Jonny Lee Miller, channeling back to his “Trainspotting” days, is a Sherlock Holmes who’s like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes only insofar as they both come from the same source material. It’s a different performance and a very interesting and compelling performance from Miller. There’s an interesting sense of Holmes’ addictive personality and an awareness of the curse of his intellect. And Miller’s doing his own accent, which is nice. Miller’s much more interesting when he’s playing at least partially damaged, so this should work. Lucy Liu’s Watson isn’t as immediately vivid, but Doherty’s script makes some effort to investigate how it might behoove Holmes to have a female partner, or at least how it might impact his methodology. It’s not exactly there yet, but there are kernels. At least in the pilot, there are no kernels of Unfulfilled Sexual Tension. Will that come eventually? Yes. Sigh. But it’s not set up in the pilot. Whew. In Doyle’s Holmes stories and in “Sherlock,” he solves a case per installment. That’s the CBS procedural model as well. So it’s not ill-suited. Was I interested in the procedural case? No. Was I interested in Holmes’ approach to the case? Sometimes. Pilot director Michael Cuesta has given the show a very good look that’s both distinctive, but no so distinctive as to be off-brand for CBS. And Aidan Quinn is, as always, just there. He may as well be playing his “Prime Suspect” character for all I know. I think that Michael Emerson’s “Person of Interest” character would get along very well with Sherlock Holmes and that “Elementary” should be complimentary pairing with its lead-in. I liked this pilot much more than I liked the “PoI” pilot. But, then again, I really disliked the “PoI” pilot. So, who knows what that really means.
Desire To Watch Again: Reasonable. I wouldn’t have thought I was a huge Jonny Lee Miller fan, but I watched every episode of “Smith,” every episode of “Eli Stone” and his full arc on “Dexter.” This’ll probably land a DVR slot along with “Scandal” in the 10 p.m. hour on Thursdays and my sense is that, at the very least, it could be a OK laundry-folding drama along the lines of “Castle,” which also features a more-than-slightly Holmes-ian main character.
Thank you. Jesus Christ. Everyone is gaggle fucking on this because of Sherlocke. Why can’t two shows co-exist if they’re from two different continents? Jonny Lee Miller is great and Lucy Liu truly has me captivated from her stint on SouthLAnd. This is on my must watch list. After, Person of Interest is such blah.
James – There’s this feeling that “Elementary” is somehow invalidating “Sherlock” simply because they exist simultaneously. I think I’m going to start getting offended because people like Benedict Cumberbatch, when Basil Rathbone is the only REAL Sherlock Holmes.
-Daniel
Dan, yeah brilliant to accuse Sherlock fans of only thinking that BC was Sherlock Holmes and you completely forget that there was an adaptation before Basil Rathbone (in the 1920s, it was silent!) I guess only you are allowed to forget adaptations before your preferred one!
People are forgetting that, before all the movies and tv shows, Sir Doyle wrote a lot of stories about “Sherlock Holmes” and those stories actually happened in London, England! And not far far away in NYC!
I need to say I’m sorry if you guys feel insulted when someone says that “Elementary” is nothing but crap, but they twisted Sherlock Holmes in a way so inadmissable, that makes me angry. If they wanted a show that could do a great success, why didn’t they just write one instead of taking a ride on Sherlock from BBC? They took Sherlock’s name and just destroyed him. And Joan Watson? Please, it hurts my eyes from reading this name.
I’ve read all Sherlock Holmes novels and histories, and even BBC has some gaps in the script, but they still made a good show from the books.
This isn’t normally the kind of show I watch, but that pilot trailer didn’t look half bad to me. I too think the Sherlock comparisons are understandable but annoying. I mean, CBS has been adapting the Sherlock Holmes format into procedurals for years. You could argue this is just them boiling some of their most successful shows down to the very basic elements.
Will – I agree. If you need to acknowledge that there’s another Sherlock Holmes TV show on the air? Go for it. But this is very much a CBS Sherlock Holmes, which means it’s its own thing. Acknowledge. Move on.
-Daniel
Also, it’s not like the British Sherlock, great as it is, gets CBS level ratings over here. But, as you imply, people are lazy in their comparisons. I just wish thy hadn’t cast Liu. A female Watson is interesting, but I’ve never liked her in anything else. Ok, maybe Kill Bill
Ah, backlash against the backlash. Well, I’m going to take it one step further and backlash against the backlash’s backlash. Or something.
But really, I find it odd to get so snooty about the Sherlock comparisons. This thing does not get greenlighted (or probably even thought of) without Sherlock’s massive success in the UK and on PBS. It doesn’t happen.
Sedeyus – No? How does a feature film version of “Sherlock Holmes” from Guy Ritchie get greenlit? How does BBC’s “Sherlock” get greenlit in the first place? How does a FOX medical show in which the main doctors coincidentally have the same initials as Holmes and Watson get greenlit? How does William Peterson’s character on the original “CSI” get pitched to the network?
I’m not in development, but I’d wager that TV networks get pitched on an updated Sherlock Holmes pilot literally every single year. Sometimes the networks don’t buy the scripts. Sometimes they buy the scripts but don’t make the pilots. Sometimes the make the pilots but don’t order them to series. And sometimes you get one of the dozens of Sherlock Holmes series and miniseries and TV movies that have been produced over the years.
How excited do you think CBS, which cancels shows watched by 12 million viewers, is by the fact that a “Sherlock” series draws under 4 million viewers on PBS? The $185 million-plus domestic grossed by two Robert Downey Jr. movies would seem more persuasive and you don’t hear anybody whining about CBS ripping that off.
Are we in a moment of heavy Sherlock Holmes-ing? Yup. It’d be silly to say otherwise. But between 1980 and 1985, at least seven actors played Sherlock Holmes in various movie, TV series and TV movie projects, including Jeremy Brett, Tom Baker, Ian Richardson and Frank Langella. It happens. Sherlock Holmes is a character people like to work with.
-Daniel
But in this case, CBS specifically approached Moffat about buying the rights to adapt “Sherlock” for American TV, and it was only when he said no that “Elementary” was put into development.
And I say that agreeing with you that “Elementary” has little in common with “Sherlock” other than the time period. But the process by which this show came to be invites the comparisons, even if they’re ultimately irrelevant.
Alan – Fair enough. They’re all the same. All Hail Moffat, Inventor of Sherlock Holmes.
-Daniel
Well obviously, it’s not like Moffat or Gatniss own Sherlock Holmes. And yes, any adaption can become its own thing at some point.
But you honestly don’t think Sherlock wasn’t the starting point for Elementary? Why if there’s a Sherlock pitch every season, was this one accepted? Maybe because CBS looks at Sherlock’s success and says, ‘that can work here.’ I’m not saying its a direct rip-off, just that Elementary would not exist without Sherlock. Almost like Elementary was an adaption of Sherlock.
And yes, I believe four million viewers on PBS, with their limited advertising budget, is a very large success.
Sedeyus – Well, Sepinwall already say that you were TOTALLY right and I’m TOTALLY wrong here, but I’ll acknowledge your correctness, but I’m gonna stand by my feeling that it’s an intellectual dead end to have the opening sentence in the obituary for “Elementary” be “Tried and failed to rip off the success of The BBC’s ‘Sherlock.'”
And of *course* 4 million viewers for “Sherlock” on PBS is success. But it’s a drop in the bucket for CBS.
-Daniel
And it really doesn’t help having Johnny Lee Miller in the lead after he had an amazing set of performances with Cumberbatch the the National Theatre of London’s Frankenstein. Yes, it showed he can be a great actor but people who know of it can’t help but draw the comparison.
Oh nos, my first comment disappeared.
*sigh*
I really hope they get Lucy Lui’s character right. Other than Kalinda, I can’t think of any other strong Asian female leads on TV right now….(10 minutes later w/o aid of imdb)….yeah, can’t think of one!
Lazy Iggy – Maggie Q on “Nikita.” And by somewhat the same token as Kalinda, can we include Mindy Kaling? But anyway… Yes it’s an obvious problem. It’s not like there’s an overwhelming number of strong Asian male leads either…
-Daniel
Sandra Oh as Cristina – Grey’s Anatomy. But yeah still, there’s not that much Asian representation on television.
does Grace Park on Hawaii 5-0 count?
I wouldn’t know, ’cause even though I loves me sum Grace Park n’ (Jin), I watched 2 minutes of that garbage and changed the channel.
Daniel Dae Kim, that’s it (I think.) Been rewatching Angel (minus season 1, /barf) & enjoying him there instead.
I am not sure if this can be learned from the pilot, but do you know if the series is taking actual mysteries from Doyle’s original text? Or borrowing themes and ideas like the BBC Version? Or are these mysteries mostly going to be original conceptions?
not really going to be adapted from the books…I don’t know where they’re going to get the ideas from but the first episode, judging by the trailer, is not going to be based on the books, however I can’t help noticing the similarities to “A study in pink” though not many similarities as that story borrowed it’s plot from “A Study in Scarlet” and like I said it isn’t adapted from the books!
Dan: Excellent! I am very pleased to hear that “Elementary” and “Sherlock” have nothing to do with one another.
I am quite looking forward to judging this on its own merits. I love the ACD stories (which I came to via House), and I welcome any new QUALITY attempts to adapt the source material.
The trailers for Elementary left me a little meh, but I will be watching in the fall when it debuts.
I feel the same way about Elementary/Sherlock (and Rathbone/Cumberbatch, for that matter) as I do about the JJAbrams Trek vs. Classic Trek, and I say this as a massive Trekkie: If you don’t like the new stuff, don’t watch it. The originals haven’t been deleted, erased, or destroyed. The DVDs are right over there on the shelf. It’s not like Lucas is tweaking with the masters (ahem). You are free to watch any version you want and make that your personal canon, and ignore the other version(s). There’s no need to decry a different interpretation simply because it’s not what you prefer. If it’s not your cup of tea, go drink something else.
“Sherlock” is a great show with a Sherlock who is one of the few in history, there are only just a handful, who will have their name attached to the character. Lots have played him but its just another role for them and in the minds of viewers.
Benedict is The Sherlock of our time.
I think the movie Sherlock Holmes, which takes place in Victorian times, and Sherlock the BBC show were being done about the same time. Moffat & Gadiss tho talked about doing a modern day Sherlock Years before they got around to doing it.
“Elementary” will have the publicity and money behind it that “Sherlock” doesn’t have. And there are still people who don’t even know the “Sherlock” series exist, or if they’ve heard of it they haven’t seen it. They should. And “Elementary” will be compared to “Sherlock” because “Sherlock” is not a series that was done some years back, it Exist Now. And as said CBS went to Moffat and wanted to re-do it for CBS and of course they said “no”..wasn’t “Life On Mars” pretty much enough to maybe scare them off.
I am sure it will be well done – Jonny Lee is a good actor and anyone can do the character of Sherlock Holmes anytime they want – it was just the timing of it. And none of this will hurt “Sherlock” – the fans are too strong and it will continue to be THE Sherlock.
are ppl really going to compare them that much? holmes is so popular that surely everyone is used to the idea of multiple adaptations. I wish I understood wat has made u so cranky dan!
Sherlock is the best thing on TV (except for perhaps Justified and Fringe and the old Mad Men) but this thing – Elementary – looks to me like a tortured premise. My understanding is that CBS wanted to do an American version of Sherlock (as though there are any other Cumberbatch’s out there waiting in the wings) and Moffat & Co said no. So, they came up with this convoluted mess.
The very idea that Sherlock and Watson don’t meet and form their relationship on their own is a huge problem for me as a lifelong Holmes fan; Watson in this crazy mess is hired and paid to be his watcher? Ugh.
They should have just come up with a new show, premise and forgot about associating Holmes with this thing at all. It’s a mess – and I like JLM.
It isn’t competing with Sherlock, which is 3 films every 1.5 years – hardly competition for a CBS series. I won’t be watching it but I’m sure it will get an audience –
I can’t figure out why CBS didn’t just call this a remake of the TV movie “The Return of the World’s Greatest Detective” with Larry Hagman as a motorcycle cop with a head injury who starts believing he’s actually Sherlock Holmes. Or a series version of “They Might Be Giants” with a mental patient thinking he’s Holmes, and his doctor becoming his Watson. In either case, the end result would’ve been the same and they wouldn’t have had to put up with everyone wringing their handgs and wailing “Oh no! They ripped off SHERLOCK!”
Is that a real TV movie, the one with Larry Hagman?
Because that sounds like 31 flavors of awesome.
The Minister, would I lie to you?
[www.youtube.com]
Boy, that takes me back…
Write a commentHonestly, the biggest hindrance to me is Jonny Lee Miller. I couldn’t get into Eli Stone, I never bought his character on Dexter, and I’m hugely reluctant to watch him again. I’ll probably hold out to see if it lasts then possibly watch the entire season over the summer. …
It’s nieve to assume that people will disassociate ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Elementary’ when this modern-day-Sherlock-Holmes adaption is premiering while the other, very popular modern-day-Sherlock-Holmes adaption is in its prime. Some ‘Sherlock’ fans are not handling this new addition to the Sherlock Holmes interpretations maturely or rationally, but that does not mean that the aforementioned point is unfounded.
The reason why this show is being compared with ‘Sherlock’ more than, say, ‘House’ is because ‘Sherlock’ is the first (successful) show that bases itself around the modern life of Sherlock Holmes himself. Not a character with Holmes-characteristics in a world vaguely alluding to other particularly iconic ACD canon.
Elise – I’d just say there’s a difference between associating the two shows — Of course they should/will be associated! — and assuming that the existence of one inherently negates the right of the other to exist.
-Daniel
You’d think that Steven Moffat invented Sherlock Holmes the way the fans are behaving. I liked this new series and I like Sherlock. I even liked the first Holmes/female Watson attempt by CBS in 1987 with Michael Pennington and Margaret Colin. And I don’t understand why the Sherlock fans feel so threatened.