Take Me To The Pilots ’14: ABC’s ‘Selfie’

[In case you've Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you've read me, you've read my reviews and you know this isn't what they look like.]
Show: “Selfie” (ABC)
The Pitch: “It's a modern take on 'My Fair Lady.'” “Is there singing?” “No.” “Then it's a modern take on 'Pygmalion.'” “Fine. Whatever.]
Quick Response: [If I'm being honest, there actually IS a “musical” scene in “Selfie.” I guess I don't want to spoil it.] For all of the people I like who are associated with “Selfie,” the pilot itself is a grating mess on nearly every level. Emily Kapnek's script relies way, way, way too much on circa-2013 (and circa-2012) social media buzzwords and slang and it will, best case scenario, be a museum piece by 2015. Worse case scenario, it's already a museum piece and viewers who are already judging the show for its title won't last more than five minutes of the main character telling rivals not to be “jelly.” And don't worry: I get that Karen Gillan's Eliza is SUPPOSED to be annoying and awful and you're supposed to judge her for the “jelly” stuff and for her repeated references to how she used to be “butt,” but I think there has to be a limit and Kapnek, director Julie Anne Robinson and Gallan have not found that line that allows you to judge Eliza without just tuning her out because she achieves a level of annoyance that makes her intolerable. And the whole story of “Pygmalion” — or “My Fair Lady” — hinges on Eliza's external coarseness being immediately and evidently surface-level. At the same time, you need to see that Henry's civility is every bit as much a put-on. I mean… Henry is trying to get a flower girl to pass as a duchess by making her speak properly and that's his expertise. It's a superficial renovation and we're supposed to see Henry's hollowness as well. In “Selfie,” though, even if John Cho actually does a very fine job of nailing that hollowness from Henry, it's obvious that Eliza doesn't just require a new coat of paint. She's a tear-down. So even if we recognize Henry's condescension and think that it's a problem for him, there's no question at all that this Eliza is intolerable and the show can't begin to indicate how Eliza could be not only popular, but also successful in the workplace in this form. The script can't decide if she's stupid or just putting in an act, but the concentration is misfocused toward the former. Gillan's accent is a miscalculation, better suited to a supporting player in a multi-cam than a lead in a single-cam. It's bad and it combines with her nasally intonation to quash a number of potential punchlines. To me, this feels like the sort of thing that a director should have looked at in the dailies and said, “Nope. Not working. Let's modulate.” Instead, you're forced to pray that Henry conveys at least rudimentary elocution within two or three days so that Gillan can tone it down and ease into this character. Maybe he could suggest in Episode 2 that the Scottish accent is humanity's pinnacle and she should practice that? Constantly? Dunno. And what's up with the off-brand pronunciations of “gif” and “cardio barre”? And the attempt at a sweet ending? Fully unearned, sorry.
Desire To Watch Again: Higher than you might guess. I liked “Suburgatory,” so I want Kapnek to succeed. I rarely felt the desire to watch “Doctor Who,” but I like the idea of Karen Gillan. And it's about damn time John Cho has gotten the opportunity for a lead role like this, so I'd love to see it succeed. So the game becomes this: What is the week-to-week series for “Selfie” and how quickly will Eliza's rough corners get smoothed out? And will that help? I'll be patient if there are signs of adjustment, but not if Episode 2 comes out braying as loudly as the first.
Take Me To The Pilots '14: The CW's 'Jane the Virgin'
Take Me To The Pilots '14: FOX's 'Gotham'
Take Me To The Pilots '14: NBC's 'Constantine'
Take Me To The Pilots '14: CBS' 'Scorpion'
Take Me To The Pilots '14: ABC's 'Black-ish'
Take Me To The Pilots '14: The CW's 'The Flash'
All of my 2013 Take Me To The Pilots Entries
All of my 2012 Take Me To The Pilots Entries
All of my 2011 Take Me To The Pilots Entries
All of my 2010 Take Me To The Pilots Entries
I think this will flop, because it looks utterly obnoxious, but I think there’s a show there.
Everyone should just be thankful that Paul Lee didn’t inexplicably schedule it after Modern Family.
That photo at top gets the Night Shift award for trying too hard in a promo picture.
Needs more motorcycle!
-Daniel
It also makes me wonder if Karen Gillan is wearing a fake nose on that show!
There are shows that ABC greenlights that seem like they would make sense on the BBC. Like if this were six to twelve episodes a series whenever the showrunners had six to twelve episodes to make, sure. It could also be more grotesque or absurd. But I don’t get 22 episodes a season of this premise for five to six seasons on American broadcast television. See also SUPER FUN NIGHT, LUCKY 7 (literally a remake of a British show), LAST RESORT, even the godawful MIXOLOGY and WORK IT. FOREVER and MANHATTAN LOVE STORY similarly seem like premises that would work better in shorter runs.
Maybe it’s just that I know Paul Lee is from the Beeb. I get the same thing with NBC, thinking that some of the shows they go forward with would make more sense on cable. But that may be because I know Greenblatt is from Showtime. Or maybe they’re just applying what they did elsewhere to their current networks, even if doesn’t totally apply. I don’t know
Just curious what the pronunciation of gif was. I’ve almost always heard it pronounced with a hard ‘g’ like goat but a couple years ago there was a big deal made on the internet about how the inventor of the gif intended for it to be pronounced with a soft ‘g’ like jiff peanut butter.
Not trying to nitpick or anything just curious. I had never heard it pronounced ‘jif’ before.
[www.cnn.com]
Mike – Soft. And there is no sign that the character is the sort of person to be basing pronunciation on the wishes of the gif creator, rather than following the popular pronunciation, which remains hard-g.
-Daniel
You are correct, the guy that invented the GIF said it should be pronounced with the soft G sound. Which is bizarre because the G stands for graphic, which is pronounced with the hard G.
So is it too late to change the premise to: unlikely Scottish celebrity makes her way up to notoriety by way of Scottish reality TV; wants to be serious actress but is not taken seriously; moves to LA, but her charm and wit can’t overcome her heavy, adorable Scottish accent so she’s typecast; hires coach to work on American accents and culture; hilarity ensues; she finds a Scottish community a la “Little Britain” of Arrested Development; Craig Ferguson guest-stars, more hilarity ensues.
Patty – Sold.
-Daniel
Nrarely felt the desire to watch Doctor Who?
W.T.F?
That’s sad. I didn’t watch any of the promos, so I was looking forward to this solely because of the creative team. I also enjoyed Suburgatory, but Kapnek does have a problem with making certain characters be too shrill or obnoxious.
Looking forward to your thoughts on Marry Me and Red Band Society, which are the only shows I’m curious about.
I’m skeptic about this.
There were parts of Suburgatory I really liked (Tessa, George, all the teen stories) and others I flat out hated (the stereotypical characters, the shrill tonal shifts, the storylines that made no sense even in the heightened world of Chatswin).
Whoever said I’m going to put Karen Gillan in a show but she won’t be speaking with her Scottish accent should be fired. It’s part of her charm.
Agree. Karen is charming and her Scottish accent is gorgeous and I think she could potentially be a big star here, particularly now that GotG is such a big hit. While the trailer looks awful, other commentators have been fairly positive, although I can’t see this thin concept lasting a full season. So sadly looks as though both Doctor Who stars (Karen and David Tennant ) are in dud new shows this Fall with Gracepoint also looking to be a failure.
I went in expecting to hate the pilot and ended up really enjoying it. I found it entertaining rather than obnoxious, I laughed several times, and it was unexpectedly charming too. They do a good job at making Gillan’s character somewhat likeable rather than completely shrill and it’s a great part for the likeable Cho, who continues to age like fine wine. I liked the supporting cast a lot too, who weren’t that prominent in the pilot but all had memorable scenes. You can definitely tell it’s by the creator of Suburgatory, with the show using a similar sort of heightened reality.
I’m actually pretty surprised how many people seem to dislike it. I thought it was generally a really well-made comedy pilot, and those tend to be pretty rare.
I thought it was awful too, but I find myself wanting to watch it. I give credit for that solely to Cho and Gilliam. Sadly I don’t think that will be enough to keep this alive unless the show drastically improves.
Finally saw this pilot — I had a love-sometimes hate-mostly love relationship with Suburgatory, with a side of thank you for putting Jeremy Sisto in a sexy dad role.
It wasn’t as bad as Mixology, say, but it definitely didn’t have its sea legs. The cast is the most promising part, so I’ll probably watch it until it begins to give me TV rash.
Hope you guys will at least cover it in passing….
Erika
Wow, a man actuality wrote this crap?
I don’t know what that means! But yes…
-Daniel