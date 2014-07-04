Take Me To The Pilots ’14: The CW’s ‘Jane the Virgin’

[In case you've Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you've read me, you've read my reviews and you know this isn't what they look like.]
Show: “Jane the Virgin” (The CW)
The Pitch: “Remember 'Ugly Betty'? That may not have been a hit for long, but it was surely a hit. Why hasn't anybody tried that again?”
Quick Response: Sure, it's reductive to compare “Jane the Virgin” to “Ugly Betty,” but TV only occasionally offers semi-comedic adaptations of telenovelas fronted by young, relatively unknown Latina actresses. And “Jane the Virgin” is, honestly, quite a bit like “Ugly Betty,” only it's funnier and less disingenuous in that it lacks the spectacle of trying to make us pretend that America Ferrera is awkward and unattractive through ponchos and fake braces. “Ugly Betty” earned Ferrera an Emmy and it would have set her up for long-term stardom were it not for Hollywood being what it is. If “Jane the Virgin” doesn't do the same for star Gina Rodriguez, it's mostly because Emmy voters don't know who or what a “CW” is. Emotionally expressive, easily funny and amply charming, Rodriguez is going to be a revelation for any viewers who missed the Sundance drama “Filly Brown” (i.e. 99.8 percent of CW viewers), which probably would have set her up for long-term stardom were it not for Hollywood being what it is. “Jane the Virgin” is a star vehicle and Rodriguez is a star. And because Rodriguez is a star and because we're supposed to be tolerant of the natural extremities of the telenovela trappings, I'm inclined to overlook a lot of narrative twists and turns in “Jane the Virgin” that are… problematic. The mechanics of how Jane becomes pregnant while remaining titularly virginal — That's a proper use of “titular,” rather than “eponymous,” right? — are kinda unfortunate and raise a lot of questions that “Jane” would just as soon not deal with (like how the word “abortion” is never uttered, though “pills” are mentioned) and the engine of the plot sets up a number of characters in ways that are also unfortunately unlikable. Ignoring those questions and those issues of character, Jennie Snyder Urman's script is very tight and unfolds with an amusing (if unlikely) rhythm of farcical cause-and-effect. Brad Silberling executes the necessary tonal balance well and, like “Ugly Betty” pilot director Richard Shepard, Silberling is able to honor the tropes of the telenovela with tongue firmly in cheek. Fans of the genre won't be offended and it should welcome new eyes as well, even if “Jane the Virgin” couldn't be less compatible with most of The CW's currently lineup and particularly with Monday partner “The Originals.” [“Hart of Dixie” and “Jane the Virgin” would have made a serviceable pairing. Ditto with the cancelled “Carrie Diaries.”] “Jane the Virgin” also isn't preachy, but still reasonably honors people of faith, while finding humor in the contradictions of the premise. Oh and lest this dwell only on Rodriguez — you might notice that I've called her a star once or twice — much of the supporting cast — I'd mention Ivonne Coll, Yael Grobglas and Andrea Navedo for starters — is solid as well.
Desire To Watch Again: I was fine with the “Ugly Betty” pilot and a Ferrera supporter, but the tone of subsequent episodes pushed further and further into soapy camp. That obviously made some people happy, but it wasn't what I was interested in and I checked out. This will be the same. I'll give it a few episodes and see how the tone evolves, but I can imagine just deciding this isn't my cup of tea and cheering for Gina Rodriguez and company from the outside. I'm already more positive after watching the pilot than I expected to be based on The CW's trailers, so that's a start.
This sounds awfully close to a plot line Scrubs had awhile back; JD getting Elizabeth Banks pregnant whilst not actually doing the deed, as it were.
HistoryofMatt – I assure you that it is in no way similar at all! Not even an iota…
Hope that helps…
-Daniel
The trailer for this was one of the more surreal things I’ve seen recently, though I thought the actress looked quite charming in it, and it sounds like the that’s the case in the show itself.
After the initial bafflement with the premise, my main mode of watching the trailer was treating it as a tort law exam question, where you’re supposed to identify all the heads of damage Jane would be claiming when she sued the pants off the clinic (for the record, is legal liability brought up at all? I’m guessing no, to keep the character’s economic circumstances “relatable”, because she would be on easy street for the rest of her life in reality).
Sean – Yup. As I indicated above, there are certain questions the show would prefer you not ask… Those are amongst them…
-Daniel
A large part of any new show’s success is down to marketing, and I’m not convinced The CW can get people to watch this show, regardless of how good it is.
I think there’s a good chance of Flash being a breakout hit and this being pulled quickly, which would let them move Supernatural to Monday and premiere a new show after the Flash (iZombie?).
Oliver – There’s no point in The CW weakening a strong night to push up a weaker night at midseason. “The Originals” to Monday is the push there. If “Jane” flops, The CW will put the apocalyptic midseason drama there in January. I’m assuming “iZombie” goes Thursdays at 9 if “Reign” doesn’t kick up a bit in the second season.
But that’s just my hunch…
-Daniel
I think there’s a good chance of The Flash being The CW’s highest rated show ever (or at least since TVD in 2009), and I can’t see them wanting to use that giant lead-in on the teneth season Supernatural for very long.
But we’ll see!
Oliver- I suspect you’re completely right that for the 2015-2016 season, “The Flash” will be used to launch something else. My hunch, knowing nothing concrete, is that “iZombie” will skew female and that “The Flash” will skew male-ish, by CW standards, making it a better match with “Vampire Diaries.” But The CW isn’t necessarily in a “logic” position, since “logic” doesn’t explain why “Originals” is leading into “Jane.” By that standard, if other nights are relatively stable, maybe “iZombie” goes to Monday if “Originals” does well and “Jane” struggles?
Lots of moving pieces. Anything could happen!
-Daniel
You’re right that Jane is the “titular” virgin as it relates to the title, yet she is also the “eponymous” character.
“Eponymous” gives the name to the title. “Titular” means the title gives its name to something within.
I’m a bit late to this article, but does the show at least hint at the malpractice going on behind the entire premise? If it does the show might actually be interesting in a “Will Gina win her case against a total moron of a gynecologist?” kind of way. Otherwise I can’t imagine the show being watchable over that kind of stupidity.
Doug – You can’t be late to an early non-review. Don’t worry!
The show hints around it in the VAGUEST of ways… But it clearly won’t be a central plot.
-Daniel
I’m trying not to take this too seriously, but it’s a really weird premise that a woman was impregnated against her will (even if it was unintentional on the other end). It’s not like someone accidentally pierced her ears. It feels icky. I’m guessing they also don’t address how this might fit the idea that certain groups like to think of women as just incubators?
Why on earth would any one want to watch a show, for entertainment, like this? The subject matter is just ridiculous to say the least! Why would any one in the medical field for any reason, impregnate any one let alone a young girl? It’s just ludicrous! In reality, artificial insemanation is very, very expensive, so why would a so called doctor risk lawsuits and the possibility of loosing their license to impregnate some one with out knowing it, with this expensive and lengthy procedure, for free and with out telling the patient until it was to late? Why would this doctor choose to ruin a young girls life by doing thus!? I have seen the trailers for this show and I will not ever watch it….no matter how lovely and sweet the main character is! It’s just an idiotic story and I’m sure whoever thought it up is getting a good pay check and laughing all the way to the bank all the while laughing how people will watch anything! And with this show I guess they will!
MaybeMe2 – It’s explained in the show. You won’t like the explanation. But you’re not going to be watching anyway. And that’s fine!
-Daniel
Rechecked your initial assessment Dan. Don’t know if you’re still watching the show or you’re just “cheering from the outside”.
Thanks!