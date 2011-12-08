Tech Support: Chris Cornell, Elton John, Madonna and ‘The Muppets’ throw down for Best Original Song

Tech Support inadvertently took a week off as I never did get around to writing up the Best Original Song category. No worries. Nothing has happened of note in the field all year long, really, and the contenders have pretty much laid themselves bare, for the most part.
Naturally there will be some other considerations when the official list of qualifying tunes is revealed soon enough. That announcement dropped on December 15 last year, so I imagine within the week we’ll know what’s in the running.
For now, though, it’s time to run a comb through what we’re aware of and see what makes sense as formidable in the field. There are a number of tracks worth considering, so as we close up shop on Tech Support’s category analysis this season, let’s see what they are.
(I’ve actually already written about this, and notice just as I start here that there is very little left to add. But I’ll try.)
At the top of the list, in my view, is the Alan Menken-penned, USO-inspired “Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The song illustrates perfectly the kind of material that fares well in the race ever since new regulations were installed a few years ago.
Seeing as the music branch views each song’s use within the context of the given film, a track like “Star Spangled Man” is sure to stand out. It gets a big montage in the middle of the film and is used as a story point, new red, white and blue symbol of the country, Steve Rogers, going out on tour to flaunt his muscles in a tight-fitting suit that’s a tip of the hat to the character’s golden years in the comics.
“The Muppets” sports a trio of songs that have been submitted for consideration, all of them numbers that come within the context of the film’s narrative (as of course they would, given that it’s a musical). What stands out to me is “Pictures in My Head,” a longing ditty full of nostalgia that sparks up as Kermit considers getting the gang back together.
However, others might prefer “Man or Muppet,” a ballad featuring both Jason Segel and new Muppet Walter at a key moment in the third act. Screenwriter Nick Stoller told me he thinks Bret Mckenzie (of “Flight of the Conchords” fame, who penned the songs from the film) deserves the Oscar (natch) for this one. But there’s also “Life’s a Happy Song” to contend with, a show-stopping number that gets a big reprise and, if nominated (and if the producers don’t squeeze the performances out of the broadcast), would be a big moment on the Oscarcast.
It’s looking more and more like Glenn Close could be snubbed for her performance in “Albert Nobbs,” but never fret. She has another shot at scoring an Oscar nod this year as one of the writers of “Lay My Head Down,” performed by Sinéad O’Connor. The music from the song lingers in an early portion of the film, while it gets reprised in the final scene, the lyrics kicking in as the credits begin to roll.
Meanwhile, after missing out for her song “I Can See in Color” from “Precious” two years back, Mary J. Blige is back with “The Living Proof” from “The Help.” The film is poised to show up in a couple of places and, even though it doesn’t pop up until the closing credits, this could be one of them.
But could those two tracks from dramas fall prey to lively numbers used within films like “Gnomeo & Juliet,” “Rio” and “Winnie the Pooh?” Animated films tend to have a leg up in the race, if only due to the sheer volume of original music they tend to invite, but these films have seven songs between them vying for attention.
Most notable of them is Elton John’s work on “Gnomeo & Juliet.” He wrote the original music for the film, which also features plenty of his classic material, too. “Hello Hello,” which brings the famed singer into a duet with Lady Gaga, seems the best bet of the two. “Love Builds a Garden” is the other contender.
Cameron Crowe tapped Sigur Rós lead singer Jónsi for “Gathering Stories,” which closes out “We Bought a Zoo.” It’s a great song but it’s used as an afterthought over the credits, so that could make it tough to register.
Chris Cornell’s “The Keeper” is probably the best song of the lot (featured in the closing credits of “Machine Gun Preacher”), while “Hugo” sports a delightful tune, “Coeur Volant,” which we featured for you a few weeks back.
“Cars 2” has “Collision of Worlds,” which is beginning to scrape the bottom of the barrel for contenders, I think. It’s a long ways away from what James Taylor brought to the first film. Meanwhile, “Footloose” has two possibilities, Zac Brown’s “Where the River Goes” most notable among them.
And finally, Madonna’s “Masterpiece” from “W.E,” which we featured yesterday, could be an excuse for the HFPA to drag her to the Golden Globes. Oscar seems a stretch but she’s in the hunt (assuming the song is eligible, given the late-in-the-credits cue).
Lots to consider. Keep an eye on the Best Original Song Contenders section for developments in the race. Feel free to offer up your picks in the comments section below.
Next week, Tech Support transitions over to our interview series, kicking off this year with “War Horse” cinematographer Janusz Kaminski.
I don’t see how Star Spangled Man loses
While the Music Branch has to see clips of the movies that feature the song, the general Academy doesn’t have to. So, the rest of the academy may make their decision on the songs alone. Also, if you look at the winners the most-talked about movie is generally the one that wins, with a few exceptions of course.So, barring The Muppets cancel each other (there will be two songs from that nominated), It’s The Muppets’s to lose.
Star Spangled Man works without the montage scene. In fact, I prefer it without it.
I think Mary J Blige .. The Living Proof is such a great song .. This should win Best Original Song. Golden Globe and Oscar !!
Was closing credits song “Shelter” from Take Shelter submitted? It’s from Jeff Nichols’s brother Ben Nichols of the alt-country band Lucero. Great song and a very good match for the film’s ending and fade to black. [soundcloud.com]
I think the Muppets have this licked.
By the way, a fringe contender that’s worth mentioning is Submarine, which has several wistfully lovely original songs written by the Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, and evocatively used in the body of the film. I have no idea if they’ve been submitted, but they’d be most deserving.
YES. I loved Submarine more than most, but I think even its doubters should appreciate Turner’s songs.
[www.youtube.com]
And it’s actually used really well in the context of the film.
I think it will be a song from The Muppets. Man or a Muppet is such a great song that ties directly into the main characters’ character arcs. Pictures in My Head is also really good. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see Jason Segel rocking it out with Walter? Or Kermit and the gang being nostalgic?
My concern with The Muppets is that multiple songs get nominated and they Dreamgirls it. I’m hoping “Life’s a Happy Song” or “Pictures in My Head” is the sole nominee.
And yet “Dreamgirls” is currently the only film to be nominated for three songs and not win for any of them.
Oh my bad “Enchanted” too.
Also Cold Mountain, and I think a few others. Dreamgirls and Enchanted are the only two musicals to share that shame.
Cold Mountain only had two nominated songs — several films have lost two bids in the category. Dreamgirls and Enchanted are, indeed, the only two films to go 0-for-3.
Only two films can be nominated these days though so if two Muppets tracks get nominated there may be a rallying behind one of them. Still, I prefer “Life’s a Happy Song” and “Pictures in My Head” much more than “Man or Muppet”.
While I wholeheartedly support the rule change that requires the song to be viewed in the movie’s context, my favorite original song of the year was still The National’s “Think You Can Wait” that played over the closing credits of Win-Win.
Mine, too.
The National’s Think you can wait for “Win win” is the best song from a movie I’ve heard this year. Don’t you think it has a minimal shot? It’s a heartbreaking magnificent song. And if I’m not wrong, it was tailor made for the movie.
The last three years the eligible song list came out on Dec 15 or 16 so I guess we don’t have long to wait to see what qualified.
I love the Muppet songs, and would rate “Man or Muppet” as the best choice, followed by “life’s a happy Song”. But ballads (like Pictures in my Head) are often favored in this category, esp. for the win.
Star Spangled Man, while very well used in the movie, doesn’t rate that highly imho as a song – it is competent pastiche, but no more.
Unfortunately, “Masterpiece” doesn’t sound like one of Madonna’s better more memorable efforts.
But if the hilarious use of “Americano” in Puss in Boots makes it eligible, Lady Gaga might be nominated. It would make for a fun live performance.
Oddly enough Lady Gaga is not featured on the Itunes soundtrack recording of Elton John’s Hello Hello, which sounds rather wan without her and the extra ELOesque production gloss one can hear on YouTube’s version of the duet.
Two great songs by John Grant are featured in “Weekend”, but may not have been written for the movie and thus elligible. Either way I doubt they have any chance to be nominated, the film being so very Indie, but the songs “Marz” and “TC and the Honeybear” are great and worth checking out.
“Americano” isn’t eligible.
The John Grant songs, I’m afraid, weren’t written for the film.
That’s what I suspected on bouth counts (Gaga and Grant). Ah well.
What about Willie Nelson’s “Hell and Back” from the documentary “Hell and Back Again”?
Ooh- I have no idea about its eligibility, but that sounds like such an Academy-friendly pair-up. I’d love to see Willie at the Oscars.
It’s eligible and I neglected to mention it here. That’s why I just ended up linking to the section so you could see the other contenders.
If they do live performances, there should be some interesting ones. All the Muppets ones would make great performances, and “Star Spangled Man” likewise (though that one has tremendous potential to be taken a bit out of context, since in the film it was a bit of a sendup, but people could easily take it straight).
This is always such a depressing category. Silly songs that nobody’s ever heard before, most of which people will never hear again. This year appears to have particularly obscure tunes.
And just had to say: Jonsi’s “Sticks and Stones” from How To Train Your Dragon is so much better than “Gathering Stories” from We Bought a Zoo. And yet, I think he has a better chance of getting nominated this year rather than last… sad.
I’d give anything to have line-ups of popular tunes like the 80s once again…
Ooh– FYC (if it’s eligible): Ben Nichols’ “Shelter” from Take Shelter.
Life’s a Happy Song is like Enchanted’s That’s How You Know, it’s the kind of song the Academy will like so I think this one has the best shot. I think if That’s How You Know didn’t compete with Falling Slowly it could have won that year.
It would be great if Winnie the Pooh could sneak in a song or two. A good ratings grab would be nominating Zooey Deschanel’s So Long, I bet people would tune in to see her perform (her new show’s a hit afterall)
Regarding “The Living Proof”, while it plays over the end credits it plays in a way that recalls that Peter Gabriel track from “Wall-E”. The song plays as Viola Davis’ character walks away realising her life has been changed and the two work well together. I think it has a much greater chance of getting than that awful “Albert Nobbs” song.