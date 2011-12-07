Listen to Madonna’s Best Original Song contender, ‘Masterpiece,’ from ‘W.E.’

I’ll finally get around to running down the Best Original Song category in tomorrow’s Tech Support column, but how about one last contender spotlight?
Madonna’s “W.E.” has took a critical thrashing when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. Having finally caught the film last night, I’m sorry to report that the pans were on point. What a delirious mess of a film. A Vogue photo shoot brought to life. Which, it should be noted, the film is indeed gorgeous. The costume design, production design and cinematography would all find room on my ballot, I bet.
I had heard there was an original song for the film from the Material Girl herself, but didn’t really think about it until I noted the FYC section of the screener packaging. Indeed, “Masterpiece” — which leaked recently and is expected to also be on Madonna’s next album — is being pitched for awards.
But I’m not actually sure if it’s eligible. According to the rules and regulations in the category, the song either has to play in the body of the film or be the first music cue over the closing credits. However, the first cue of the credits is a continuation of Abel Korzeniowski’s score. “Masterpiece” doesn’t kick in until a few minutes later.
Oh well, I guess we’ll know for sure when the official list of eligible contenders is released within a week’s time. For now, though, have a listen to the new track below. I actually dig it.
Madonna, by the way, was recently announced as the entertainment for the upcoming Super Bowl’s half-time show. Her film goes wide two days before. Well played.
“W.E.” opens in limited release this Friday, December 9.
Oscar, no.. But a surefire Golden Globe nominee for best song.
Hey? PACO… You know why are just a PACO? You know why.
By my count she should’ve had at least a couple of nominations: Beatiful Stranger (from Austin Power), This Used To Be My Playground (from A League Of Their Own), I’ll Remember (from With Honors), Into the Groove (Desesperately Seeking Susan)…
Good luck this time!
Right on, Aris!
hmmm…not too bad actually. perhaps if the Academy really wants to see her perform (and the half-time show is not enough) then they might nominate it, but it doesn’t really stand out to me as much as some of the other songs that Aris posted above.
Correct me if I’m wrong but none of the Lord of the Rings songs (particularly winner Into the West) didn’t start until a couple minutes into the credits either.
Not sure.
Not true. All three start at the beginning of the credits.
The jury is out still on real reviews, right? But I think it’s funny that this film could have 2 or more Oscar nominations, yet, be so poorly thought of/received.
But it happens all the time. Remember “Nine”? 4 nominations, including one for acting, and widely considered a disaster. Really, a film can get a whackload of nominations if its design and technical aspects are well done, even if the acting, writing and direction are sub-par.
Right. But Nine had A-lister actors, A-list tech team, & huge buzz. The critics seemed more disappointed in the outcome, rather than hating it. I seem to recall flat out pans out of the festival circuit from W.E. And of course, we know that stuff like Norbit can get nominated. But I just thought it would be unique for this Madonna film to possibly get multiple noms.
JJ1: I’m curious, what do you mean by real reviews? It’s not under embargo. Plenty of major publications reviewed it on the festival circuit. (Admittedly, it’s been recut since then, though if Kris’s reaction is any indication, it didn’t help any.)
Oh, sorry, Guy. I hadn’t realized that it wasn’t under embargo. I was just assuming that the festival circuit critics and soe public response was all we had to go on. By ‘real’ reviews (oddly phrased by me, I suppose), I meant Ebert, Denby, Turan, Dargis, Zacharek, Corliss, Phillips, Scott, Stevens, Edelstein, etc.. Sketchy phrasing on my part, I guess.
I don’t know why you think the movie is ‘a delirious mess’ ? I thoroughly enjoyed it at the London premiere. So much so that I saw it again the following day at a matinee screening, all part of the BFF. At the matinee most of the audience were film buffs rather than Madonna fans. They gave it a 5 minute applause and Madonna wasn’t even there. So it was well received and I believe it will do far better than people like yourself imagine. Madonna deserves for it to do well, she has put her heart & soul into it and has created a Masterliece!
I’m happy you enjoyed it.
He’s paid to dislike it. Most reviewers are. that’s how the media simply works. they’ll never accept M in movies in a successful way, so they try everything to destroy her chances. Because yes, this movie IS good.
I saw the film in Toronto at the festival and thought the film was quite good. Interesting plot, gorgeous costumes, and beautiful cinematography. Andrea is brilliant and Wallace. There is no doubt in my mind that if Madonna wasn’t associated with this film it would have received a lot of good reviews.
I as well caught the film and thought it was pretty good,im begining to think that the sentiment “if Madonna wasn’t associated” it would have received much more credit is probably quite accurate
If the Oscar music branch wouldn’t nominate her for bona fide classics like “Into the Groove”, “Crazy For You”, “This Used to Be My Playground”, “I’ll Remember”, “Who’s That Girl” or “Beautiful Stranger”, then I doubt they’ll nominate this. They hate her. You just know if she’d co-written “Sooner or Later” from Dick Tracy that it wouldn’t have even been nominated.
just saw the film. what a beautiful film! beautiful direction, I must say!
Didn’t see the film yet but this song just blew me away..Madonna you have never let me down, i actually love everything you have ever sang and you still are as beautiful and sexy as even..MUAH