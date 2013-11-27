Weekly YouTube Playlist: One Direction spoofs and soccer-playing turkeys

#ONE DIRECTION
11.27.13 5 years ago

We’re bringing the playlist to you a little early this week, in case you need to escape your family for a bit and watch some YouTube videos. This time around we’ve got a dramatic reenactment of some bickering One Direction fans, a record-breaking Christmas light display, a fast food prank, some sensational beer pong tricks, and, in honor of Thanksgiving, a group of soccer-playing turkeys. Enjoy!

Previously:

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Channing Tatum, jingle balls and popcorn pet tricks

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Van Damme, puppies and lesbian sex

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Creepy dolls and babies on Roomba

