Weekly YouTube Playlist: One Direction spoofs and soccer-playing turkeys

We’re bringing the playlist to you a little early this week, in case you need to escape your family for a bit and watch some YouTube videos. This time around we’ve got a dramatic reenactment of some bickering One Direction fans, a record-breaking Christmas light display, a fast food prank, some sensational beer pong tricks, and, in honor of Thanksgiving, a group of soccer-playing turkeys. Enjoy!

